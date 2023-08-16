Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market took support at 19,300 once again on August 16 and rebounded to turn higher in late trade. Hence, the 19,300-19,250 range is expected to be a crucial support area for the Nifty50 in coming sessions, whereas 19,550, which coincides with the falling resistance trendline, is likely to play a key role in the upward journey. If the said levels are sustained, a sharp rally can't be ruled out. Till then, volatility and consolidation will remain, experts said.

The Nifty50 rose 31 points to 19,465 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern with minor upper and lower wicks on the daily charts, while the BSE Sensex jumped 138 points to 65,539.

"The Nifty bounced back from the lowest point of the day. Nevertheless, the short-term outlook remains feeble, given that the index concluded the session below the vital short-term moving average of 21-day EMA or exponential moving average," Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities said.

De believes that the relative strength index (RSI) shows a bearish crossover, further amplifying the pessimistic sentiment.

"The prevailing trend will continue to lack strength as long as it maintains levels below 19,521, where the 21EMA is situated. Looking downward, the initial support level is positioned at 19,250," De observed.

The broader markets closed higher with positive breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.08 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,358, followed by 19,319 and 19,256. In case of an upside, 19,485 can be the key resistance, then 19,524 and 19,587.

Nifty Bank

On August 16, too, the selling pressure continued in the Bank Nifty and even formation of lower lows for the fifth consecutive session. The index fell 145 points to 43,946, but formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts given the recovery from the day's low.

"The Bank Nifty has reached the 20-week moving average (43,800) and hence the fall may not be severe from current levels. The trend is still negative, however, oversold and we can observe divergence on the hourly charts which indicates that a pullback is possible over the next few trading sessions," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

The pullback can stretch higher till 44,400 – 44,500, he says.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 43,696, followed by 43,601 and 43,447. On the upside, the initial resistance is at 44,004 then by 44,099 and 44,252.

Call options data

As per the options data, the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) remained at 19,600 strike with 1.28 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 19,500 strike, which had 1.08 crore contracts, while 19,700 strike had 89.95 lakh contracts.

The maximum Call writing also remained at 19,400 strike, which added 28.10 lakh contracts, followed by 19,600 and 19,700 strikes, which added 27.16 lakh and 19.51 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was at 19,800 strike, which shed 9.9 lakh contracts, followed by 20,000 and 19,900 strikes, which shed 9.34 lakh and 8.68 lakh contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was at 19,300 strike, with 1.42 crore contracts. This can be an important support for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,400 strike, comprising 1.29 crore contracts, and 19,200 strike with 84.42 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was at 19,300 strike, which added 55.6 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 strike and 19,200 strike, which added 38.5 lakh contracts and 23.67 lakh contracts.

Meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,600 strike, which shed 1.92 lakh contracts, followed by 19,700 and 19,800 strikes, which shed 94,050 and 30,600 contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. InterGlobe Aviation, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corporation of India, Bharti Airtel, and Larsen & Toubro were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

49 stocks see a long build-up

Oracle Financial, Escorts Kubota, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin, and Syngene International were among the 49 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

24 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 24 stocks, including Pidilite Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Divis Laboratories, ABB India, and GMR Airports Infrastructure saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

63 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 63 stocks, including InterGlobe Aviation, Hindustan Copper, Coforge, Muthoot Finance, and SAIL. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

49 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 49 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included REC, UltraTech Cement, LTIMindtree, PI Industries, and Indiabulls Housing Finance. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners has picked a 3.94 percent stake in Adani Power, while promoters offloaded 8.09 percent shares in the company.

GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund has bought Rs 351.4 crore shares in JSW Energy. Promoter JSW Investments sold a 1.28 percent stake in the company.

Promoter Shobha Gangwal exited InterGlobe Aviation by selling her entire personal shareholding worth Rs 2,802 crore shares.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Investors Meeting on August 17

KPIT Technologies, Avalon Technologies, Computer Age Management Services, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Century Plyboards: Officials of these companies would be attending Avendus Spark Investor Conference.

NMDC: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors in a conference call.

CSB Bank, Firstsource Solutions: Senior officials of the company will be participating in Emkay Confluence 2023.

Epigral (formerly known as Meghmani Finechem): The company's officials will interact with Nirmal Bang Securities, and Sunidhi Securities & Finance.

Kalyan Jewellers India: Officials of the company will meet Helios Capital Management, Fullerton Fund Management, Flowering Tree Investment Management, Nippon Offshore, Kotak Offshore, Natixis, Aregence Capital, and Duro Capital.

Stocks in the news

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company is going to launch HIV triple combination product for children living with HIV in low- and middle-income countries under a voluntary licence from ViiV Healthcare. This is the first generic to get USFDA tentative approval for a dispersible tablet formulation of the fixed-dose combination of abacavir, dolutegravir and lamivudine.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-owned electric services company has successfully commissioned assets under the North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-VI. The company received notification for the commercial operation on August 16.

One 97 Communications: Investor Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV offloaded 6.53 crore equity shares or a 10.3 percent stake in the payment app Paytm operator, in the off-market transactions. As a result, the shareholding of Antfin, an affiliate of China's Ant Group Co, in the company reduced to 13.49 percent, down from 23.79 percent earlier. Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was the buyer in the off-market transfer of shares.

Ujjivan Financial Services: NewQuest Asia Investments II has reduced its equity stake in the financial services company to 2.7 percent on August 14, from 5.17 percent earlier. The foreign investor sold its 2.47 percent stake via block deals on August 14.

Essar Shipping: The company has received board approval for disinvestment in overseas direct investments (ODI) and sale of shares of wholly owned subsidiary companies - Energy II Limited, Bermuda; Essar Shipping DMCC, Dubai; and OGD Services Holdings Limited, Mauritius. After the completion of said transaction, the said three companies will cease to be the subsidiaries of Essar Shipping.

RPSG Ventures: Ace investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India & EQ India Fund have sold a 0.71 percent stake in RPSG Ventures (formerly known as CESC Ventures) via open market transactions on August 11. As a result, their shareholding in the company reduced to 2.08 percent, from 2.79 percent earlier.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 722.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 2,406.19 crore worth of stocks on August 16, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Hindustan Copper, and SAIL to its F&O ban list for August 17, while retaining Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises in the list.

Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.