Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The late-hour bounce-back helped the benchmark Nifty50 finally close above the 19,600 mark on August 9 after a struggle in the past, especially ahead of the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for August 10. The recovery has raised hopes for further rally if the index manages to close above the range of 19,650-19,700 and sustains there in coming sessions, whereas the crucial support remains in the range of 19,500-19,300, experts said.

The BSE Sensex climbed 149 points to 65,996, while the Nifty50 rose 62 points to 19,633 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern with a long lower wick which resembles a Hammer candle on the daily charts, which is a trend reversal pattern.

"The Nifty has formed a Hammer candle on the daily chart, which indicates buyers’ strength. The Nifty Futures’ open interest indicated a build-up of fresh long positions on Wednesday," Ashwin Ramani, derivatives and technical analyst at SAMCO Securities said.

Strong Put writer additions were observed at 19,500 strike, which is where maximum open interest on the Put side is placed. The level of 19,500 will act as a strong support and the option activity at this strike will provide important cues about the Nifty’s intraday direction on weekly expiry day (tomorrow)," Ashwin said.

Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical & derivative research at Angel One feels the bearish gap of 19,678-19,705 withholds the immediate hurdle and a decisive breach would attract new longs in the index for the next potential resistance around 19,800-19,850 in the comparable period.

While on the downside, he also feels the pivotal support of 19,500 proved its mettle and is expected to cushion any blip in the shortcoming, followed by 19,440-19,380.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices continued their upward journey for the fifth consecutive session, rising a third of a percent and six-tenth of a percent respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,514, followed by 19,472 and 19,404. In case of an upside, 19,650 can be the key resistance, followed by 19,692 and 19,760.

Nifty Bank

On August 9, the Bank Nifty seems to have turned cautious ahead of the MPC policy meet outcome, and closed 84 points down at 44,881, but has taken support at 44,500 levels. The index has also seen a smart recovery of around 350 points from the day's low and formed a small-bodied bearish candlestick with a long lower shadow on the daily scale.

"The Bank Nifty witnessed a volatile day of trade today. The key hourly moving averages placed in the range 45,000 – 45,100 acted as a resistance and faced selling pressure. It did witness a pullback however it closed in the negative," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

He further said the daily momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal. Thus, this pullback should be used as a selling opportunity, he advised.

On the downside, he expects Bank Nifty at 44,000 from a short-term perspective.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,628, followed by 44,524 and 44,355. In the case of an upside, the initial resistance is at 44,965, followed by 45,069 and 45,238.

Call options data

On the weekly Options front, the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) was at 19,800 strike with 1.03 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 19,700 strike, which had 95.83 lakh contracts, while 20,000 strike had 70.8 lakh contracts.

The meaningful Call writing was at 19,800 strike, which added 20.47 lakh contracts, followed by 19,700 and 20,300 strikes, which added 7.37 lakh and 1.47 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was seen at 19,600 strike, which shed 55.9 lakh contracts followed by 20,000 and 20,100 strikes, which shed 25.84 lakh contracts and 10.61 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest remained at 19,500 strike with 1.28 crore contracts. This can be an important support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,400 strike comprising 93.35 lakh contracts and 19,600 strike with 80.27 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was seen at 19,500 strike, which added 41.34 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 strike and 19,600 strike, which added 22.3 lakh contracts and 21.29 lakh contracts, respectively.

The meaningful Put unwinding was at 18,500 strike, which shed 6.26 lakh contracts, followed by 18,700 and 19,800 strikes, which shed 1.27 lakh contracts, and 53,100 contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Britannia Industries, Pidilite Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Infosys were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

61 stocks see a long build-up

Coal India, Trent, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ABB India, and JK Cement were among the 61 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

31 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 31 stocks, including Ipca Laboratories, Chambal Fertilizers, MRF, Biocon, and LIC Housing Finance saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

45 stocks see short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 45 stocks, including Berger Paints India, Bata India, Abbott India, Tata Chemicals, and Siemens. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

50 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 50 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included India Cements, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Voltas, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Birlasoft. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

MAS Financial Services: Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP has bought 2.93 lakh equity shares or over half a percent stake in the financial services company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 816.38 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on August 10

Hero MotoCorp, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Grasim Industries, Ipca Laboratories, Biocon, Alkem Laboratories, Manappuram Finance, Allcargo Logistics, Apollo Tyres, Ashoka Buildcon, Avalon Technologies, Bajaj Electricals, Campus Activewear, General Insurance Corporation of India, Graphite India, Indiabulls Real Estate, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Samvardhana Motherson International, MTAR Technologies, Page Industries, Pidilite Industries, Steel Authority of India, Spencers Retail, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, and Torrent Power will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on August 10.

Stocks in the news

Rate-sensitive stocks: Banking & financial services, real estate, and auto sectors will be in focus ahead of the outcome of the three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The Reserve Bank of India will announce its interest rate decision and economic growth & inflation outlook on August 10.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The media and entertainment company has reported a 97 percent year-on-year decline in profit from continuing operations at Rs 3.87 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, impacted by weak operating numbers and exceptional loss (Rs 70.6 crore against Rs 29.9 crore YoY). Revenue from operations at Rs 1,984 crore grew by 7.6 percent during the same period.

Tata Power Company: The Tata Group company has registered a consolidated profit of Rs 972.5 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, rising 22.4 percent over a year-ago period, backed by healthy operating performance, and exceptional gain (Rs 234.7 crore). Revenue grew by 5 percent on-year to Rs 15,213.3 crore.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender has received approval from the board for a capital infusion of Rs 1,612 crore in Max Life through preferential allotment. With this capital infusion, Axis Bank’s direct stake in Max Life will increase to 16.22 percent and the collective stake of Axis Entities increase to 19.02 percent.

BSE: The country's oldest stock exchange has recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 442.66 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, rising 10-fold over Rs 44 crore in the year-ago period, driven by 5 percent stake sale in associate company CDSL, higher investment income and other income. Revenue for the quarter grew by 15.4 percent on-year to Rs 215.62 crore.

Bata India: The footwear major has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 106.9 crore for the June FY24 quarter, falling 10.5 percent compared to the year-ago period, primarily on the early start of the end-of-season sale and subdued operating numbers. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 958.15 crore grew by 1.6 percent over a year-ago period.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The state-owned railway company has recorded a profit of Rs 231 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, falling 7 percent compared to the corresponding period last fiscal, impacted by exceptional loss (Rs 51.9 crore) and lower operating margin. Revenue from operations jumped 17.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,001.8 crore for the quarter.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) made buying in the cash segment of Indian equities for the first time in the last 10 consecutive sessions, purchasing shares worth Rs 644.11 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold Rs 597.88 crore worth of stocks on August 9, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has retained Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, and Indiabulls Housing Finance to its F&O ban list for August 10. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.