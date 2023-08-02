Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

A breakout from seven-day consolidation on the downside dented the sentiment of market participants on August 2, but some recovery in the last hour of trade helped the Nifty50 get back above 19,500, the lower end of the ongoing consolidation range of 19,500 to 20,000.

Experts believe that the index may hold the said support of 19,500; but in case it breaks the same, then the upward-sloping support trendline can act as the next support, whereas the immediate hurdle on the higher side may be 19,600-19,700, they said.

The Nifty50 tanked 207 points or 1 percent to 19,527 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow on the daily charts, weighed down by correction in global peers after Fitch Ratings downgraded the credit rating of the United States.

"Technically, today's pattern formation indicates a sharp negative reversal in the market. The Nifty is currently placed at the edge of moving below the immediate support of up trend line at 19,500 as per the concept of change in polarity," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Shetti said the short-term trend of the Nifty has turned down and one may expect more weakness in the coming days.

The next crucial lower supports to be watched are around 19,200-19,100 in the coming week. However, any pullback rally up to 19,600-19,650 could be a sell-on-rise opportunity, he said.

The BSE Sensex dropped 677 points to 65,783, while the broader markets also caught in a bear trap with negative breadth in the ratio of 1:3. The Nifty Midcap 100 index snapped six-day gains, falling 1.3 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 1.6 percent.

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,446, followed by 19,385 and 19,288. In case of an upside, 19,640 can be the key resistance followed by 19,700 and 19,797.

Nifty Bank

On August 2, the Bank Nifty also traded sharply lower, though saw some recovery in the last hour of trade. The index has formed a bearish candlestick pattern with minor lower and upper wicks on the daily timeframe, after breaking the 21-day EMA support (placed at 45,324) but still holds the 50-day EMA (44,646) and horizontal resistance trendline (44,500), which can act as next support levels for the index.

The Bank Nifty fell 597 points or 1.31 percent to 44,996.

"The Bank Nifty index faced a bearish scenario as the bears took control, resulting in a breakdown from a rising trendline accompanied by increased trading volumes," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

He believes that the index has the next support at 44,600-44,500 levels. If the index holds above this support zone, there is a possibility of witnessing some buying interest, leading the index towards the 45,000 level.

However, the immediate resistance level for the index is at 45,200. If the index manages to break above this resistance, it could potentially trigger some buying activity in the market, Shah said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,779, followed by 44,618 and 44,357. In the case of an upside, the initial resistance is at 45,302, followed by 45,463 and 45,725.

Call options data

As per the options data, the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) remained at 19,800 strike, with 1.35 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 19,700 strike, which had 1.3 crore contracts, while 19,600 strike had 1.23 crore contracts.

The meaningful Call writing was at 19,600 strike, which added 1.03 crore contracts, followed by 19,500 and 19,700 strikes, which added 68.8 lakh and 53.67 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was seen at 19,900 strike, which shed 20.04 lakh contracts, followed by 20,300 and 20,500 strikes, which shed 12.64 lakh contracts, and 8.51 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,500 strike, with 80 lakh contracts. This can be an important support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,000 strike, comprising 77.33 lakh contracts, and 19,400 strike, with 74.28 lakh contracts.

We have seen the maximum Put writing at 19,400 strike, which added 29.05 lakh contracts, followed by 19,200 strike and 19,300 strikes, which added 18.9 lakh contracts and 16.8 lakh contracts, respectively.

The meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,700 strike, which shed 80.1 lakh contracts, followed by 19,600 and 19,800 strikes, which shed 55.34 lakh contracts, and 28.58 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Infosys, Godrej Consumer Products, HCL Technologies, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

12 stocks see a long build-up

Oberoi Realty, Berger Paints, PVRInox, Abbott India, and Laurus Labs were among the 12 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

86 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 86 stocks, including Hindustan Copper, Apollo Tyres, NTPC, Oracle Financial, and Metropolis Healthcare saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

81 stocks see short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 81 stocks, including Bosch, Vedanta, Ramco Cements, GNFC, and Aditya Birla Capital. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

8 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 8 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Escorts Kubota, Navin Fluorine International, Indiabulls Housing Finance, SRF, and Divis Laboratories. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Unichem Laboratories: Ipca Laboratories has bought 2.35 crore equity shares in Unichem via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 402.25 per share, after getting approval from Competition Commission of India, which amounted to Rs 945.34 crore. However, Prakash Amrut Mody, Chairman & Managing Director of Unichem Laboratories and the son of founder promoter the late Amrut Mody, was the seller in this deal, as per the share purchase agreement.

Campus Activewear: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has bought 25 lakh equity shares in the footwear maker and Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale acquired 17.14 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, which is equivalent to 1.38 percent of the total paid-up equity. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 295 per share.

Niyogin Fintech: Foreign company WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund has exited the fintech company delivering solutions for credit, financial inclusion, investments and SAAS services, by selling entire 1.22 crore shares or 12.89 percent stake via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 61.65 per share. Foreign portfolio investor Carmignac Portfolio sold 5.5 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 68.11 per share against its holding of 45 lakh shares or 4.76 percent in the company. However, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, the wife of ace investor Madhusudan Kela, has bought 50.2 lakh shares or 5.3 percent stake in Niyogin, and US-based hedge fund Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP purchased 58 lakh shares or 6.1 percent stake at an average price of Rs 61.65 per share. Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors bought 10 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 61.65 per share, and Mansi Share & Stock Advisors purchased 5 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 64.88 per share.

Results on August 3

Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharmaceutical, Lupin, Dabur India, Adani Enterprises, Zomato, LIC Housing Finance, Adani Power, Blue Star, Cummins India, Deepak Nitrite, Great Eastern Shipping, ICRA, KEC International, Karnataka Bank, Mahanagar Gas, Minda Corporation, MRF, Radico Khaitan, Tube Investments of India, and Varun Beverages will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on August 3.

Stocks in the news

Titan Company: The consumer lifestyle company has recorded a standalone profit of Rs 777 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, falling 2 percent compared to the year-ago period impacted by weak operating numbers. Revenue from operations grew by 24.4 percent to Rs 11,145 crore compared to the year-ago period.

InterGlobe Aviation: The Gurgaon-based low-cost airline IndiGo operator has reported the highest-ever quarterly profit and revenue in Q1FY24. Profit stood at Rs 3,090.6 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, compared to a loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue surged 30 percent YoY to Rs 16,683.1 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The state-owned oil retailer has reported a standalone profit of Rs 6,203.9 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, rising 92.5 percent over the previous quarter driven by strong operating numbers. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,11,960.6 crore in Q1FY24, rising 3.7 percent over Rs 1,07,928 crore in the previous quarter. Numbers were above analysts' estimates.

Mankind Pharma: The pharma company registered consolidated profit of Rs 486.9 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, rising 66.4 percent over the corresponding period last fiscal, backed by healthy operating numbers. Revenue during the quarter jumped 18.3 percent to Rs 2,578.6 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Metropolis Healthcare: The diagnostic service provider has recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 28.8 crore for the June FY24 quarter, falling 13.8 percent compared to the year-ago period, impacted by weak operating and lower revenue numbers. Revenue from operations declined 1 percent YoY to Rs 277 crore during the quarter primarily due to large B2G contract insourced by the government and high base of Covid and Allied tests.

Gujarat Gas: The city gas distribution company has clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 216 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, falling 41.7 percent sequentially impacted by lower revenue and weak operating numbers. Revenue (net of excise duty) dropped 3.7 percent to Rs 3,781.5 crore compared to the previous quarter.

VIP Industries: The luggage manufacturing company has registered a consolidated profit of Rs 57.75 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, declining 16.4 percent YoY due to lower operating performance. Revenue from operations increased 7.7 percent to Rs 636.1 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,877.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold Rs 2.23 crore worth of stocks on August 2, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) to its F&O ban list for August 3, while retaining Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, and Indiabulls Housing Finance in the said list. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.