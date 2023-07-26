Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The daily and the hourly momentum setup is providing divergent signals which can lead to a consolidation in the short term, say analysts.

The market is expected to continue its consolidation and rangebound trade in coming sessions, and if the Nifty50 decisively closes above 19,850, the resistance point, then there is a fair chance that it could march towards its record high levels.

The index has negated its lower high and lower low formation in the previous three straight sessions and has taken healthy support at the 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) of around 19,650, which can be near-term support for the Nifty50, followed by critical support area of 19,600-19,500.

"On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty managed to bounce from the Fibonacci support level of 19,650. However, the upside got restricted by the hourly upper Bollinger band, which was placed around 19,830," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

According to Gedia, the daily and the hourly momentum setup is providing divergent signals which can lead to a consolidation in the short term. The daily Bollinger bands are also contracting, which points to a consolidation in the short term, he observed.

In terms of levels, Gedia believes that 19,615-19,560 shall act as a crucial support zone, and on the upside, 19,830–19,850 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone.

On July 26, the Nifty50 rose nearly 100 points to 19,778 and formed a bullish candlestick with a small upper shadow on the daily charts, while the BSE Sensex climbed 351 points to 66,707.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively on positive breadth, while India VIX, the fear index, increased by 2.09 percent to 10.46, indicating stable markets.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,732, followed by 19,706 and 19,665. In case of an upside, 19,815 can be the key resistance area followed by 19,841 and 19,882.

Nifty Bank

We saw good support for the market from Bank Nifty on July 26, which climbed above the 46,000 mark again after a three-day correction. If the index sustains above 46,000 in coming sessions, then 46,500 can be a possibility.

The index rose 217 points to 46,062 and formed a bullish candlestick with a small lower shadow on the daily charts, which was also an Inside Bar kind of candlestick pattern as the index traded within the previous day's range.

"The Bank Nifty index is currently in a consolidation phase, displaying a lack of significant movements. The index has established a support level of 45,600 and a resistance level of 46,400. A break above the resistance or below the support on a closing basis could potentially trigger a trending move in the market," Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 45,876, followed by 45,808 and 45,696. In case of upside, the initial resistance zone can be 46,099, followed by 46,168 and 46,280.

Call options data

On the Options front, we have the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) at 20,000 strike, with 1.38 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. This is followed by 19,900 strike which has 1.31 crore contacts, while 19,800 strike has 1.3 crore contracts.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 19,900 strike, which added 29.92 lakh contracts, followed by 20,000 and 20,100 strikes, which added 23.77 lakh and 17.6 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was at 19,700 strike, which shed 73.32 lakh contracts, followed by 20,400 and 20,500 strikes, which shed 12.9 lakh and 8.98 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,700 strike, with one crore contracts. This can be an important support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

This is followed by 19,600 strike, comprising 87.87 lakh contracts, and 19,500 strike, with 72.01 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was visible at 19,600 strike, which added 29.68 lakh contracts, followed by 19,700 and 19,800 strikes, which added 28.63 lakh and 23.71 lakh contracts, respectively.

Meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,400 strike, which shed 13.65 lakh contracts, followed by 19,000 and 19,100 strikes, which shed 10.1 lakh contracts and 9.26 lakh contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. We have seen the highest delivery in Muthoot Finance, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products and Dabur India among others.

35 stocks see a long build-up

Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Escorts and Gujarat Gas were among the 35 stocks to see a long build-up based on the open interest (OI) percentage. An increase in open interest and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

48 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 48 stocks, including Intellect Design Arena, Colgate Palmolive, TVS Motor Company, Granules India, and L&T Technology Services saw a long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicates a long unwinding.

25 stocks see short build-up

We have seen a short build-up in 25 stocks, including Can Fin Homes, HDFC AMC, Navin Fluorine International, Syngene International and BPCL. An increase in OI along with a price fall indicates a build-up of short positions.

81 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, we have seen 81 stocks on the short-covering list. These included Delta Corp, Dixon Technologies, RBL Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International and PVRInox. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Delta Corp: BOFA Securities Europe SA bought 15.89 lakh equity shares in the casino gaming company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 194.84 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on July 27

Nestle India, ACC, Bajaj Finserv, Indian Hotels, Indian Bank, Indus Towers, Ajanta Pharma, Arvind, Astec Lifesciences, Bharat Electronics, Birlasoft, Coromandel International, Home First Finance Company, Indian Energy Exchange, Intellect Design Arena, JK Lakshmi Cement, Dr Lal PathLabs, Laurus Labs, Macrotech Developers, Nippon Life India Asset Management, RailTel Corporation of India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sundram Fasteners, Symphony, Trident, Tata Teleservices, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 27.

Stocks in the news

Axis Bank: The private sector lender has recorded a profit lower than analysts' estimates at Rs 5,797.1 crore for the quarter ended June FY24. The profit rose 40.5 percent year-on-year despite a sharp spike in provisions, driven by a surge in other income and pre-provision operating profit. Net interest income grew by 27.4 percent to Rs 11,959 crore compared to the year-ago period, with net interest margin expanding 50 bps YoY to 4.1 percent.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major has registered an 18 percent on-year increase in consolidated profit to Rs 1,402.5 crore for June FY24 quarter despite a drop in operating margin. Revenue from operations grew by 29 percent YoY to Rs 6,738.4 crore with double-digit healthy growth in North America (up 79 percent YoY), Europe (up 22 percent) and Emerging Markets (up 28 percent).

Tech Mahindra: The IT services provider has started off the financial year 2023-24 on a disappointing note as the profit tanked 38 percent sequentially to Rs 692.5 crore. Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, said the quarter was a challenging one as revenue growth faced strong headwinds, which had an impact on profitability. Revenue fell 4 percent QoQ to Rs 13,159 crore.

Tata Consumer Products: The FMCG company has clocked 22 percent on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 338 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, with strong growth in the India branded business and improved performance in international and non-branded business. Revenue from operations grew by 12.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,741.2 crore.

RBL Bank: Mahindra & Mahindra said it has acquired a 3.53 percent stake in RBL Bank for Rs 417 crore, and may consider raising the stake in the bank further, but won't exceed 9.99 percent. The acquisition price was Rs 197 per share.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The non-banking finance company announced the consummation of its controlling stake sale in its housing finance subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance (PHFL) to Perseus SG Pte Ltd, an entity affiliated to TPG Global LLC. With this stake sale, PHFL has ceased to be a subsidiary of PFL and Perseus SG Pte Ltd now holds a controlling equity stake in PHFL. PFL received a post-tax consideration of Rs 3,004 crore for its stake sale.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The Government of India is going to sell up to 7.09 crore equity shares or a 3.4 percent stake in Rail Vikas Nigam, with an option to additionally sell 4.08 crore shares or 1.96 percent via an offer for sale (OFS). The OFS will take place on July 27 for non-retail investors and July 28 for retail investors. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 119 per share.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 922.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 470.10 crore on July 26, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has retained Delta Corp, RBL Bank, and Sun TV Network in its F&O ban list for July 27. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.