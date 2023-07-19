Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The BSE Sensex jumped 302 points to 67,097, while the Nifty50 climbed 84 points to 19,833.

The market maintained a relentless uptrend since last Friday and saw a fresh record close on July 19, with the Nifty50 ending above 19,800 levels and the BSE Sensex above the 67,000 mark for the first time. Consistent FII buying and upside in banking and financial services aided the rally.

The BSE Sensex jumped 302 points to 67,097, while the Nifty50 climbed 84 points to 19,833 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow on the daily charts, indicating buying interest at lower levels.

"On the daily chart, we can observe that the Nifty has consolidated between 19,700 and 19,850 in the past couple of trading sessions. Today it tested the lower end of that range and witnessed buying interest indicating that it is a strong support, and the floor is set for the next leg of up move," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

The up move can target levels of 19,964–20,000, he says.

"The daily and the hourly momentum indicator is providing divergent signals which could lead to a short-term consolidation. However, the overall structure seems to be turning in the favour of the bulls and hence we shall continue to maintain a positive outlook on the index," he said.

The buying was also seen in the broader markets with positive breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,757 followed by 19,727 and 19,680. In case of an upside, 19,852 can be a key resistance area followed by 19,881 and 19,928.

Nifty Bank

On July 19, we also continued to see the momentum in Bank Nifty, which ended at a fresh record closing high of 45,669, up 259 points, and formed an Inside Bar candlestick pattern on the daily charts as the index traded within the previous day's range.

"The Bank Nifty consolidated within the range of the previous trading session (45,906–45,281) and has thus formed an Inside Bar pattern which makes the extremes of the range crucial levels from a short-term perspective," Jatin Gedia of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

He further said a breach of the extremes shall lead to a move in that particular direction. He expects the breakout to be on the upside and expects the Nifty to target levels of 46,500.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 45,498, followed by 45,434 and 45,329, while 45,708 can be the initial resistance zone followed by 45,773 and 45,878.

Call options data

We continued to see the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) at 20,000 strike, with 1.29 crore contracts, which can act as a resistance for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This is followed by 1.04 crore contracts at 19,900 strike, while 19,900 strike has 84.69 lakh contracts.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 20,000 strike, which added 30.31 lakh contracts; followed by 19,900 and 20,100 strikes, which added 29.02 lakh contracts and 27.66 lakh contracts, respectively.

Maximum Call unwinding was at 19,700 strike, which shed 33.36 lakh contracts; followed by 19,600 and 19,400 strikes, which shed 9.88 lakh and 1.61 lakh contracts respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,800 strike, with 1.07 crore contracts, which could be an important support for the Nifty.

This was followed by the 19,700 strike, comprising 97.83 lakh contracts, and the 19,500 strike, which had 92.23 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 19,800 strike, which added 83.95 lakh contracts, followed by 19,700 and 19,300 strikes, which added 28.23 lakh and 9.72 lakh contracts, respectively.

We have seen Put unwinding at 19,200 strike, which shed 13.27 lakh contracts, followed by 19,100 and 19,400 strikes, which shed 7.59 lakh contracts and 6.86 lakh contracts respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Bharti Airtel, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Shriram Finance, SBI Life Insurance Company, and HDFC Life Insurance Company among others.

90 stocks see a long build-up

Polycab India, Can Fin Homes, MCX India, Havells India, and ITC were among the 90 stocks to see a long build-up based on the open interest (OI) percentage. An increase in open interest and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

23 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 23 stocks, including RBL Bank, Syngene International, Max Financial Services, Bosch, and Delta Corp saw a long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicates a long unwinding.

25 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 25 stocks, including Coforge, Apollo Tyres, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Infosys, and Tata Power Company. An increase in OI along with a price fall indicates a build-up of short positions.

50 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 50 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Reliance Industries, L&T Technology Services, Birlasoft, Oracle Financial, and Mphasis. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Results on July 20

Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Union Bank of India, United Spirits, Coforge, CSB Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Havells India, IndiaMART InterMESH, ICICI Securities, 360 ONE WAM, Mphasis, Nelco, Persistent Systems, Quick Heal Technologies, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Shalby, South Indian Bank, Tanla Platforms, and Zensar Technologies will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 20.

Stocks in the news

Federal Bank: The private sector lender launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on July 19. The floor price has been set at Rs 132.59 per share for the QIP.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a pre-approval inspection (PAI) and a routine GMP inspection at the company's API manufacturing facility at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted during July 10-19. The inspection closed with zero observations and a classification of no action indicated (NAI).

Olectra Greentech: The company has awarded a contract for the construction of a greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility on 150 acres of land in Hyderabad to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures. This is the ultimate holding company and a related party to Olectra Greentech. The construction of the greenfield EV manufacturing facility will be completed within 12 months from the date of approval of the shareholders.

Mastek: The digital engineering and cloud transformation partner signed a definitive agreement to acquire US-based BizAnalytica, a premier data cloud and modernisation solutions provider. The strategic acquisition will bolster Mastek's global data cloud services and generative AI capabilities and grant access to a talented pool of qualified data architects and scientists.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: National Health Mission of Rajasthan has cancelled the letter of acceptance given to Krsnaa Diagnostics for providing laboratory services under the free diagnostics initiative on HUB and SPOKE Model under NHM in Rajasthan. The company said there were requirements for the provision of submitting additional performance security, and there are disagreements over providing this additional performance security due to certain technicalities. The cancellation of the letter of acceptance does not in any way impact its existing business operations.

Shree Cement: The company has received a letter from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for inspection. The inspection will be conducted under Section 206(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Finolex Industries: The PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer has recorded a 16.2 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 115.3 crore for quarter ended June FY24, supported by healthy operating performance. Revenue from operations fell 0.9 percent to Rs 1,179.2 crore compared to year-ago period. On the operating front, EBITDA jumped 21.1 percent YoY to Rs 152.5 crore with a margin expansion of 230 bps due to a sharp fall in input cost.

Tata Communications: The digital ecosystem enabler has reported a 29.8 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 381.7 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, impacted by a weak operating margin, lower other income and higher finance cost. Revenue from operations increased by 10.7 percent YoY to Rs 4,771.4 crore for the quarter. On the operating front, EBITDA dropped 4.9 percent to Rs 1,024 crore compared to the year-ago period, with a margin contraction of 350 bps YoY during the quarter.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) have bought shares worth Rs 1,165.47 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 2,134.54 crore on July 19, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added L&T Finance Holdings and Polycab India to its F&O ban list for July 20, while retaining Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank . Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

