Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market continued its volatility for yet another session and closed a third of a percent lower on July 12 as the participants may be cautious ahead of inflation data announced later in the day. CPI inflation for June increased to 4.81 percent, from 4.25 percent in the previous month and core inflation rose to 5.1 percent from 5 percent in the same period.

The BSE Sensex fell 224 points to 65,394, while the Nifty50 climbed above 19,500 for yet another session but failed to hold on to the same, declining 55 points to 19,384 and forming a long bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with above-average volumes.

"A long negative candle formed on the daily chart is indicating a lack of strength in the market to surpass the crucial overhead resistance of 19,500. The Nifty remained in a broader high-low range of 19,500-19,300 levels as of now. As per its range movement, the market is placed at the immediate support of 19,300 levels," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

On a move below 19,300, he believes that the market is likely to find another important support of 19,100-19,000 levels. Fresh buying interest could only emerge on a decisive move above 19,500 levels, he said.

However, the broader markets outperformed frontliners as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.4 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 0.8 percent, while the volatility dropped further to near historic levels, with the India VIX falling by 0.7 percent to 10.94 levels.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,362, followed by 19,328 and 19,272, whereas in the case of an upside, 19,474 can be a key resistance area followed by 19,508 and 19,564.

Nifty Bank

On July 12, the Bank Nifty, too, was volatile in trade and finally settled with 106 points loss at 44,639, and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above-average volumes. The index continued its lower highs and lower lows formation for the sixth consecutive session, which is a negative sign.

"The bears continue to dominate the market, as the index broke below the support level of 44,800. This suggests a bearish sentiment in the index," Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

He feels the next support level on the downside is located at 44,500 levels. "If the index dips towards this level, it may present an opportunity for traders to initiate long positions, expecting a potential bounce from this support," he said.

On the upside, he feels the immediate hurdle is at 45,000, where the highest open interest is observed on the call side. "This level may act as resistance for the index."

The pivot point calculator indicates that Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,570, followed by 44,481 and 44,338, whereas 44,856 can be the initial resistance zone for the index followed by 44,945 and 45,088.

Call options data

The maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) remained at 19,500 strike, with 1.82 crore contracts, which can act as a resistance for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This is followed by 1.41 crore contracts at 19,600 strike, while 20,000 strike has 1 crore contracts.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 19,600 strike, which added 57.61 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 strike and 19,500 strike, which added 50.24 lakh and 45.64 lakh contracts.

Maximum Call unwinding was at 19,200 strike, which shed 1.09 lakh contracts, followed by 19,000 and 19,100 strikes, which shed 87,600 and 64,050 contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,300 strike, with 1 crore contracts, which could be an important support level for the Nifty.

This was followed by the 19,400 strike, comprising 90.91 lakh contracts, and the 19,200 strike, which had 70.35 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 19,300 strike, which added 23.63 lakh contracts, followed by 19,200 and 19,100 strikes, which added 21.06 lakh and 11.04 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put unwinding was at 19,500 strike, which shed 20.46 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 and 18,500 strikes, which shed 12.19 lakh and 11.08 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in HDFC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and Page Industries among others.

49 stocks see a long build-up

Fourty-nine stocks, including HDFC AMC, Siemens, Ashok Leyland, Shriram Finance, and Hindustan Copper, saw a long build-up based on the open interest (OI) percentage. An increase in open interest and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

32 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 32 stocks, including HDFC, Delta Corp, UltraTech Cement, Intellect Design Arena, and Granules India, saw a long unwinding. A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding.

61 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 61 stocks, including HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, L&T Technology Services, Bata India, and Gujarat Gas. An increase in OI along with a price fall indicates a build-up of short positions.

47 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 47 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included JSW Steel, IndiaMART InterMESH, Polycab India, Sun TV Network, and Astral. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Primo Chemicals: Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has bought 47.97 lakh equity shares or 1.98 percent shareholding in the chemicals company. Shares were bought at an average price of Rs 60.1 per share and the total stake buy was worth Rs 28.83 per share.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: Private equity firm Apis Growth 15 Limited has offloaded 52.84 lakh equity shares or 0.9 percent stake in the insurance company at an average price of Rs 612 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 323.4 per share.

Delta Corp: Equirus Wealth sold 25.32 lakh shares in the casino gaming company or 0.94 percent stake at an average price of Rs 185.13 per share, and Kalpraj Damji Dharamshi offloaded 19 lakh shares or 0.7 percent shareholding at an average price of Rs 187.61 per share.

Results on July 13

Wipro, Federal Bank, Aditya Birla Money, Tata Metaliks, Angel One, Avantel, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, GI Engineering Solutions, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and Unitech will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 13.

Stocks in the news

Tata Consultancy Services: The country's largest IT services exporter reported 16.8 percent increase in net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by strong growth in total contract value (TCV) deal wins despite a tough business environment. Consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 59,381 crore, marking an on-year surge of 13 percent. In constant currency terms, the revenue grew by 7 percent YoY.

HCL Technologies: The IT services company clocked 7.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Sequentially, however, net profit was down by 11.2 percent due to ramp-downs in deals and verticals like hi-tech and telecom. Net profit for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 3,534 crore, missing analyst estimates of Rs 3,782 crore this quarter. Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 12 percent YoY at Rs 26,296 crore, and in constant currency terms, revenue slipped 1.3 percent QoQ.

Texmaco Rail Engineering: The board members will meet on July 17 to consider raising funds. The funds will be raised via an issue of one or more instruments including equity shares or convertible securities.

Anand Rathi Wealth: Anand Rathi Wealth reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53 crore for Q1FY24, an increase of 34 percent compared to Q1FY23 and revenue of Rs 175 crore representing an increase of 33 percent compared to Q1FY23. The firm added that it continues to expand its client base, adding 395 client families during Q1 FY24.

Patanjali Foods: Promoter Patanjali Ayurved is set to launch its offer for sale of 2.53 crore equity shares of Patanjali Foods representing 7 percent of equity capital. Non-retail investors can bid on July 13 and retail investors on July 14. The promoter will also sell additional 2 percent if there is an oversubscription. The floor price of the offer shall be Rs 1,000, compared to prevailing price of Rs 1,228.05 per share.

DreamFolks Services: Airport services provider and Plaza Premium Group have announced a collaboration to include over 340+ Plaza Premium Lounges in over 70+ major international airports into the DreamFolks global lounge network starting July 24, 2023. With the inclusion of Plaza Premium Lounges, DreamFolks' global touchpoints will increase to 1,700 plus.

Hindalco Industries: The country's largest aluminium major has received board approval for sale of land at Kalwa in Maharashtra. Birla Estates bought the land for Rs 595 crore. Formalities will be completed in 15 months.

Deep Industries: The company has acquired a 74 percent equity stake in Breitling Drilling and consequently it becomes a subsidiary of Deep Industries.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) turned net sellers for the first time in July 2023, offloading shares worth Rs 1,242.44 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 436.71 crore on July 12, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Hindustan Copper to its F&O ban list for July 13, while retaining Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and removing BHEL, Delta Corp, and Granules India. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

