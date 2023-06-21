Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market extended its northward journey for the second consecutive session with the BSE Sensex as well as Nifty50 witnessing a fresh record closing high on June 21, backed by select banking and financial services, and technology stocks.

The BSE Sensex hit its highest-ever level of 63,588 intraday, before closing the session with 195 points gains at 63,523, while the Nifty50 climbed 40 points to 18,857 and formed a Doji kind of candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers about the future market trend.

"Despite experiencing a largely flat and sideways movement, the overall trend remains positive as the Nifty50 managed to stay above the 18,800 mark, which is considered as immediate support," Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities said.

In the short term, he believes that a crucial support level is observed at 18,700, where a substantial number of Put writers have shown their presence. This suggests that there is a significant amount of buying interest and support at that level.

On the higher end, "a resistance level is noted at 19,000, where Call writers are waiting to defend the price level. This indicates that there may be selling pressure and a potential hurdle for the index to surpass. A rise above 19,000 may induce further rally in the market," he said.

The market breadth was in favour of advances. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained for the eighth straight session, closing with 0.8 percent and 0.1 percent gains respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that Nifty may get support at 18,812, followed by 18,792 and 18,761, whereas in case of upside, 18873 can be a key resistance area for the index, then 18,893 and 18,924

Nifty Bank

We have seen the Bank Nifty consolidating around the 20-day exponential moving average (DEMA), which stands at 43,837 currently, for the last five trading sessions. It settled with 93-point gains at 43,859 and formed a Doji kind of candlestick pattern on the daily scale.

"The Bank Nifty will be in a no-trade zone as long as it is trading between the 43,400 and 44,050 range," Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, adding that a decisive breakout on either side of the range will provide cues about its future direction.

The pivot point calculator indicated that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 43,740, followed by 43,682 and 43,587, whereas 43,930 can be the initial resistance zone for the index, followed by 43,988 and 44,083.

Call options data

The weekly options data showed that there was maximum Call open interest (OI) at 19,000 strike, with 1.32 crore contracts, which can act as a crucial resistance area for the Nifty50 in coming sessions.

This was followed by 1.18 crore contracts at 18,900 strike, while 19,100 strike has 89.33 lakh contracts.

We have meaningful Call writing at 18,900 strike, which added 31.53 lakh contracts, followed by 19,100 strike and 19,200 strike, which added 27.43 lakh contracts, and 25.99 lakh contracts, respectively.

Maximum Call unwinding was at 18,700 strike, which shed 13.81 lakh contracts, followed by 19,700 and 18,800 strikes, which shed 9.95 lakh and 5.75 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 18,800 strike, with 1.5 crore contracts, which can be a crucial support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 18,700 strike, comprising 1.33 crore contracts, and the 18,500 strike, which has 79.47 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,800 strike, which added 50.83 lakh contracts, followed by 18,400 and 18,900 strikes, which added 23.5 lakh contracts and 18.16 lakh contracts, respectively.

We have Put unwinding at 18,600 strike, which shed 8.08 lakh contracts, followed by 18,000 strike and 18,100 strike, which shed 6.77 lakh contracts, and 5.61 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. We have seen the highest delivery in HDFC, Alkem Laboratories, Voltas, GAIL India, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance among others.

61 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, we have seen a long build-up in 61 stocks including Shriram Finance, Piramal Enterprises, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Coforge, and Punjab National Bank.

45 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 45 stocks including HDFC AMC, Hindustan Copper, Ashok Leyland, Hindustan Aeronautics, and Can Fin Homes saw a long unwinding.

51 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, we have seen a short build-up in 51 stocks including Coromandel International, Shree Cements, AU Small Finance Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, and NALCO.

30 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 30 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Container Corporation of India, L&T Finance Holdings, IndiaMART InterMESH, TCS, and Tata Chemicals.

Bulk deals

Aptus Value Housing Finance India: Madison India Opportunities IV, the private equity fund managed by Madison India Capital Advisors, has sold 80.06 lakh equity shares or 1.6 percent stake in the housing finance company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 246.45 per share. The stake sale amounted to Rs 197.31 crore.

Sula Vineyards: Quant Mutual Fund has acquired an additional 5 lakh shares or 0.59 percent equity stake in the country's largest wine manufacturer via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 470.99 per share. However, Karishma Singh was the seller in a deal, offloading the same number of shares at an average price of Rs 471 per share.

Shriram Finance: Six investors Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd AC C Account, Ghisallo Master Fund LP, BNP Paribas Arbitrage ODI, Blackrock Global Funds World Financials Fund, Societe Generale ODI, and New World Fund Inc acquired 2.01 crore equity shares or 5.38 percent stake in the non-banking finance company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,545 per share, which amounted to Rs 3,112.11 crore. However, Piramal Enterprises was the seller as it exited Shriram Finance by selling an entire 8.34 percent stake or 3.12 crore shares at the same price. The stake sale was worth Rs 4,823.71 crore.

Thyrocare Technologies: Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has bought 2.96 lakh shares or 0.56 percent equity stake in the diagnostic and preventive care laboratories chain at an average price of Rs 527.93 per share.

Kamdhenu Ventures: Foreign portfolio investor Ebene Global Opportunity Fund has sold 1.7 lakh equity shares or 0.54 percent stake in the paint manufacturer via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 245.59 per share. As of March 2023, Ebene Global held 15 lakh shares or 4.77 percent stake in the company.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Investors Meetings on June 22

Anupam Rasayan India: Senior management of the company will participate in a non-deal roadshow with institutional investors organised by Jefferies India, in New York, Connecticut and Boston.

Tube Investments of India: Officials of the company will interact with Ward Ferry Management, Singapore.

Metropolis Healthcare: The company's officials will be meeting investors and analysts in a non-deal roadshow in the USA, hosted by Kotak Institutional Equities.

Global Health: Senior management of the company will interact with Amundi Asset Management, USS Investment Management, Pictet Asset Management, Federated Hermes, Schroders Investment Management, and Polar Capital.

Jupiter Wagons: The company will be participating in non-deal roadshows and investor meetings in Singapore.

Piramal Enterprises: Officials of the company will attend investor roadshow meetings in Singapore.

Radico Khaitan: The company's officials will participate in Anand Rathi India Consumer Conference.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India: Officials of the company will meet Ward Ferry.

Stocks in the news

Delhivery: Global private equity firm Carlyle is planning to offload about 1.84 crore shares or 2.5 percent equity stake in the Gurugram-based logistics company via block deals, reports CNBC-Awaaz quoting sources. The floor price for the deal may be Rs 385.50 per share.

HDFC Asset Management Company: SBI Mutual Fund acquired a 3.96 percent stake in the asset management company via open market transactions on June 20 and raised shareholding to 6.86 percent from 2.9 percent earlier. SBI MF was one of the buyers for shares in the HDFC AMC sold by promoter entity Abrdn Investment Management.

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS and UK’s largest workplace pension scheme Nest expanded their long-standing partnership to focus on digitally transforming Nest’s scheme administration services, and delivering enhanced member experiences. The contract value was signed for 840 million pounds with an initial tenure of 10 years.

NMDC: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has offloaded a 2.07 percent stake in the state-run iron ore company via open market transactions in the last three months. As a result, LIC's shareholding in the company reduced to 9.62 percent, from 11.69 percent earlier.

LTIMindtree: The technology consulting and digital solutions company launched Canvas.ai, an enterprise-ready generative AI platform designed to accelerate the concept-to-value journey for businesses using mindful AI principles. The platform enables clients to build, manage and consume generative AI solutions responsibly.

NTPC: The country's largest power generation company said the board members will meet on June 24 to consider the issue of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 12,000 crore. This is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Kalpataru Projects International: The company said the executive committee of the board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures of Rs 300 crore on a private placement basis. The coupon rate offered for these NCDs is 8.07 percent per annum.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 4,013.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 550.36 crore on June 21, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Punjab National Bank to its F&O ban list for June 22 and retained BHEL, Delta Corp, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, and L&T Finance Holdings on the list. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.