Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market snapped a four-day winning streak on May 31, with the benchmark indices falling half a percent tracking correction in the global counterparts. The selling pressure was seen in banking & financial services, oil & gas, and metal stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 347 points to 62,622, while the Nifty50 declined 99 points to 18,534 and formed bearish candlestick pattern with long lower shadow on the daily charts, indicating buying interest at lower levels. The broader markets outperformed frontline indices as the Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.4 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained 1 percent.

Hence, the overall sentiment remained bullish with the Nifty50 defending 18,500 mark.

"Going ahead, with key global data points lined up and indicators in the overbought zone, some consolidation may occur within the key indices. However, the approach should remain positive, considering any further dips as buying opportunities," said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One.

From a level perspective, he feels the zone of 18,450 – 18,400 is a strong support area, while the immediate resistance is expected in the range of 18,650 – 18,730 levels. Traders should keep an eye on these levels and trade accordingly for the weekly expiry session, he advised.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

As per pivot charts, the Nifty may get support at 18,495, followed by 18,466 and 18,421. If the index advances, 18,587 would be the key resistance level to watch out for followed by 18,615 and 18,661.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty was also under pressure, but showed some recovery in last hour of trade due to buying interest in Kotak Mahindra Bank on MSCI rebalancing news. The index dropped 308 points to 44,128 and formed bearish candlestick pattern with long lower shadow on the daily scale.

"Bank Nifty has to continue to hold above 44,144 levels, to make an up move towards 44,500, while on the downside support is expected at 43,850, then 43,600 levels," said Shivangi Sarda, Senior Executive | Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty is expected to take support at 43,899, followed by 43,777 and 43,580. The key resistance level to watch out for would be 44,294, followed by 44,416, and 44,613.

Call options data

On the weekly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 18,600 strike, with 1.32 crore contracts, which is expected to be a crucial resistance level for the Nifty.

This was followed by 18,700 strike comprising 1.24 crore contracts and 19,000 strike with more than 1.035 crore contracts.

The meaningful Call writing was seen at 18,600 strike, which added 60.96 lakh contracts, followed by 18,500 strike, which added 56.42 lakh contracts, and 19,500 strike, which added 42.48 lakh contracts.

The meaningful Call unwinding was at 19,100 strike, which shed 7.31 lakh contracts, followed by 18,300 strike, which shed 4.82 lakh contracts, and 18,400 strike, which shed 3.69 lakh contracts.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 18,500 strike, with 1.09 crore contracts, which is expected to be an important support level in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 18,300 strike, comprising 1.01 crore contracts, and the 18,000 strike with 86.85 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put writing at 18,500 strike, which added 23.96 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike, which added 3.81 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 18,600 strike, which shed 39.25 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500 strike, which shed 15.62 lakh contracts, and 18,700 strike which shed 13.97 lakh contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Petronet LNG, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Dabur India, HDFC, and Colgate Palmolive among others.

49 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 49 stocks, including Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ABB India, Bharti Airtel, and Syngene International, saw long build-ups.

34 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 34 stocks, including Shree Cements, Ramco Cements, Mphasis, Oberoi Realty, and Bajaj Finance, saw a long unwinding.

50 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 50 stocks, including Indus Towers, Hindustan Aeronautics, Polycab India, Maruti Suzuki India, and Reliance Industries saw a short build-up.

56 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 56 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Balkrishna Industries, Divis Laboratories, Dabur India, Nestle India, and Britannia Industries.

Bulk deals

Max Healthcare Institute: Government of Singapore has bought additional 66.6 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 549.53 per share, amounting to Rs 366 crore. However, BNP Paribas Arbitrage have net sold 90.33 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 546.56 per share, amounting to Rs 492.6 crore, and UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 75.43 lakh shares in Max Healthcare at an average price of Rs 548.03 per share, amounting to Rs 413.42 crore.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Societe Generale has bought additional 81.97 lakh shares in the auto ancillary company at an average price of Rs 503 per share, amounting to Rs 412.34 crore shares, and Government of Singapore purchased additional 36.43 crore shares at an average price of Rs 540.44 per share. However, promoter entity Aureus Investment sold 1.9 crore shares or 3.24 percent stake in Sona BLW at an average price of Rs 503.73 per share, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 96.84 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 541.61 per share, amounting to Rs 524.5 crore. BNP Paribas Arbitrage held 73.91 lakh shares or 1.26 percent stake in Sona BLW, Societe Generale has 60.85 lakh shares or 1.04 percent stake, and Government of Singapore held 3.13 crore shares or 5.35 percent stake in the company as of March 2023.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Investors Meetings on June 1

Hikal, Polycab India, Sagar Cements, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Prism Johnson, Cummins India, Jindal Stainless, Info Edge, Birlasoft: Companies' officials will participate in B&K Securities Trinity India - Institutional Investor Conference.

Siyaram Silk Mills: Officials of the company will interact with the analysts / investors.

The Phoenix Mills: Company's officials will meet Fullerton Fund Management.

Sonata Software: Officials of the company will interact with Nine Rivers Capital Holdings, and White Oak Capital Management Consultants LLP.

Safari Industries (India): Company's officials will interact with Bay Capital.

Stocks in the news

Coal India: The Government of India, the promoter, will be selling 9.24 crore equity shares or 1.5 percent stake in the country's largest coal mining company on June 1 and June 2. It also has an option to additionally sell another 9.24 crore shares in the company, in case the oversubscription option is exercised. The offer for sale issue will open on June 1 for non-retail investors and retail investors can participate in the offer on June 2. The floor price of the offer has been fixed at Rs 225 per share, which is at a 6.7 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 241.

South Indian Bank: The bank said its board of directors approved the panel of candidates for the position of the Managing Director & Chief

Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the bank. The bank will be submitting its application to Reserve Bank of India with the names of the candidates, seeking approval for the appointment of the new MD & CEO.

Gati: Pirojshaw Aspi Sarkari has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of logistics company Gati, with effect from May 31. The company has appointed Pirojshaw Aspi Sarkari as MD & CEO of its subsidiary Gati-Kintetsu Express (GKEPL), with immediate effect, in the place of Adarsh Sudhakar Hegde, who stepped down from the said position of Chairman & Managing Director with immediate effect.

Goldstone Technologies: GTL is partnering with Quantron AG, a German e-mobility major, to establish a joint venture to address the high potential fleet management market. The fleet management market is valued at around $70 billion or Rs 5.8 lakh crore by 2032. By focusing on zero-emission transport, the JV aims to offer OEM-agnostic mobility as a service (MaaS) solutions, addressing efficiency and digitalization challenges.

Laurus Labs: The pharma company has signed definitive agreements to acquire additional stake of 7.24 percent in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy (lmmunoACT), an advanced cell and gene therapy company, for Rs 80 crore. Post the deal, Laurus Labs’ stake in ImmunoACT will increase to 33.86 percent.

Rainbow Children's Medicare: R Gowrisankar has resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the healthcare company due to personal reasons with effect from May 31. The company has appointed Vikas Maheshwari as CFO of the company with effect from June 1.

MOIL: The miniratna state-owned manganese ore mining company has increased prices for some of manganese ore grades (BGF452, CHF473 and GMF569) by 10 percent, with effect from June 1. The company has maintained the prices of ferro grade, SMGR, fines and chemical grades, and also electrolytic manganese dioxide price for June.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,405.90 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,528.52 crore on May 31, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has not added any stock to its F&O ban list for June 1.

