Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market succumbed to selling pressure for the second consecutive session with the benchmark indices falling six-tenth of a percent on May 17, dragged by technology, metal, banking & financial services, and pharma stocks.

The BSE Sensex declined 372 points to 61,561, while the Nifty50 dropped 105 points to 18,182 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts making lower top lower bottom for the second straight session.

"A long negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a lower shadow. Technically, this pattern signals a short-term reversal in the market on the downside. After the formation of a bearish engulfing pattern on Tuesday, the market seems to have declined with follow-through action post bearish pattern," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Immediate support has been broken on the downside at 18,250 levels and the Nifty is now sliding down to another crucial support of 20-day EMA (exponential moving average) around 18,050 levels.

"The recent swing high of 18,458 of May 15 could be considered as a new higher top of the sequence. The present weakness could be in line with another higher bottom formation at the lows. Immediate support is at 18,050 levels," Shetti said.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 18,128, followed by 18,082 and 18,008. If the index advances, 18,276 would be the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 18,322 and 18,396.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty also saw correction for yet another session, declining 205 points to 43,699 and forming a bearish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow on the daily scale.

"The highest open interest on the Call side is built up at 44,000 Call strike and a break above this will resume the up move. The downside support stands at 43,500 and a break below this will accelerate the down move," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty may take support at 43,504, followed by 43,375 and 43,166. Key resistance levels are expected to be 43,921 along with 44,050 and 44,259.

Call options data

Per the weekly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 18,400 strike, with 1.51 crore contracts, which is expected to be a crucial resistance level for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This was followed by 18,300 strike comprising 1.35 crore contracts, and 18,200 strike with more than 92.94 lakh contracts.

Call writing was at 18,200 strike, which added 77.07 lakh contracts, followed by the 18,300 strike, which added 53.21 lakh contracts, and 19,500 strike, which added 9.3 lakh contracts.

Meaningful Call unwinding was at 19,000 strike, which shed 23.51 lakh contracts, followed by 18,500 strike, which shed 20.58 lakh contracts, and 18,800 strike, which shed 14.47 lakh contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was at 18,000 strike with 85.89 lakh contracts, which is expected to act as an important support level in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 18,100 strike, comprising 73.26 lakh contracts, and the 18,200 strike where we have 64.91 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,000 strike, which added 24.08 lakh contracts, followed by 17,900 strike, which added 18.55 lakh contracts, and 18,100 strike which added 12.1 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put unwinding at 18,300 strike, which shed 42.34 lakh contracts, followed by 18,400 strike, which shed 26.81 lakh contracts, and 17,400 strike, which shed 4.94 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Container Corporation of India, HDFC, Infosys, and Godrej Consumer Products among others.

39 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 39 stocks, including Exide Industries, Coromandel International, Dixon Technologies, Ramco Cements, and Jubilant Foodworks saw long build-ups.

48 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 48 stocks including Navin Fluorine International, ICICI Bank, Metropolis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, and Pidilite Industries saw a long unwinding.

71 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 71 stocks, including PVRInox, Atul, Jindal Steel & Power, Whirlpool, and MCX India saw a short build-up.

32 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 32 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included ITC, Oracle Financial, Godrej Consumer Products, GNFC, and Coforge.

Bulk deals

Results on May 18

State Bank of India, ITC, GAIL (India), InterGlobe Aviation, Arvind, Bata India, Clean Science and Technology, Container Corporation of India, Gland Pharma, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, PTC India Financial Services, PI Industries, PNB Housing Finance, RITES, Shalby, Tata Elxsi, Ujjivan Financial Services, United Spirits, and Zydus Lifesciences will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on May 18.

Stocks in the news

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to SBI Funds Management for acquiring up to 9.99 percent stake in HDFC Bank. The RBI has advised SBI Funds Management to acquire the major shareholding in the bank within a period of six months i.e. by November 15, 2023.

Vedant Fashions: Promoter Ravi Modi Family Trust plans to sell up to 1.69 crore equity shares of Vedant Fashions or 7 percent stake, with an option to additionally sell 69.87 lakh shares or a 2.88 percent stake. The offer-for-sale issue will open on May 18 for non-retail investors, and May 19 for retail investors. The floor price for the offer will be Rs 1,161 per share.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain operator has signed a Licence Agreement for an 82-room property in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh under the company's brand 'Lemon Tree Premier'. The property is expected to be operational by August 2026. Subsidiary Carnation Hotels will be operating this property.

JSW Steel: The steel producer has been declared as a preferred bidder for the composite licence of an unexplored iron ore mine -- Surjagad 4 iron ore block in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra. The auctions were held by the Maharashtra government on May 12. The highest final offer price by the company to become a “preferred bidder” is 131.05 percent of the average monthly prices of iron ore of different grades and quality published by Indian Bureau of Mines in Maharashtra from time to time.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The real estate firm said the board has approved the appointment of Manish Kumar Sinha as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 17. Saurabh Garg has resigned as CFO of the company due to personal reasons.

REC: The power projects finance company has recorded a 33.2 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 3,065.4 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, supported by reversal of impairment on financial instruments. Revenue from operations grew by 6.3 percent to Rs 10,243 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Thermax: The energy and environment solutions company has reported a 52.3 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 156.2 crore for March FY23 quarter, backed by healthy operating performance. Revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 16 percent to Rs 2,310.82 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal. The board has announced a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 149.33 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 203.87 crore on May 17, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, LIC Housing Finance, and retained Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, GNFC, Punjab National Bank, and Manappuram Finance to its F&O ban list for May 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

