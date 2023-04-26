 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 87 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Dalmia Bharat, Bharat Electronics, Aarti Industries, Tata Consumer Products and Escorts.

Equity benchmarks closed with moderate gains on April 26, continuing the uptrend for three days in a row, ahead of the monthly expiry of futures and options contracts on Thursday. Most of the sectors barring metal and oil and gas finished the session on a positive note.

The BSE Sensex advanced 170 points to 60,301, while the Nifty50 seems to be inching up towards its recent swing high of 17,860, up 44 points to close at 17,814 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, making higher highs and higher lows formation.

"The Nifty is gradually advancing towards the crucial overhead resistance of 17,863 levels, which is not only a swing high of April 17, but also the high of Bearish Engulfing pattern of daily and weekly timeframe charts," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Hence, he believes that a sustainable move above this hurdle is likely to open sharp upside momentum for the Nifty ahead, but there is a possibility of minor consolidation movement at the highs before showing a decisive upside breakout for the near term.