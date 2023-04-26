Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Equity benchmarks closed with moderate gains on April 26, continuing the uptrend for three days in a row, ahead of the monthly expiry of futures and options contracts on Thursday. Most of the sectors barring metal and oil and gas finished the session on a positive note.

The BSE Sensex advanced 170 points to 60,301, while the Nifty50 seems to be inching up towards its recent swing high of 17,860, up 44 points to close at 17,814 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, making higher highs and higher lows formation.

"The Nifty is gradually advancing towards the crucial overhead resistance of 17,863 levels, which is not only a swing high of April 17, but also the high of Bearish Engulfing pattern of daily and weekly timeframe charts," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Hence, he believes that a sustainable move above this hurdle is likely to open sharp upside momentum for the Nifty ahead, but there is a possibility of minor consolidation movement at the highs before showing a decisive upside breakout for the near term.

Immediate support is at 17,700 levels, he said.

The broader markets also closed higher with moderate gains. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.15 percent and 0.46 percent respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

Pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,740, followed by 17,712 and 17,668. If the index advances, 17,829 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,856 and 17,901.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty also extended gains for yet another session, climbing 151 points to 42,830, and has formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, making higher tops and higher bottoms formation for the third consecutive session.

"In the short term, the trend remains bullish with the new range for traders being 42,500-43,000, where writers have significant build-up," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

On the lower end, a fall below 42,500 may trigger panic in the banking space; whereas on the higher end, a decisive rise above 43.000 may induce further rally, he says.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty may take support at 42,543, followed by 42,439 and 42,269. Key resistance levels are expected to be 42,882, along with 42,987 and 43,156.

Call options data

On the monthly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 18,000 strike, with 1.23 crore contracts, which is expected to be a crucial resistance level for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This was followed by 17,900 strike, comprising 1.21 crore contracts, and 17,800 strike, with more than 94.98 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,900 strike, followed by 18,000 strike.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was at 17,700 strike with 1.72 crore contracts, which is expected to act as a crucial support level in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 17,800 strike, comprising 1.05 crore contracts, and the 17,600 strike where there were 1.04 crore contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,800 strike, followed by 17,700 strike.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Abbott India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, NTPC, HDFC, and SRF, among others.

36 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 36 stocks, including ONGC, Gujarat Gas, GNFC, Siemens, and Voltas saw long build-ups.

46 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 46 stocks, including Honeywell Automation, Indraprastha Gas, Max Financial Services, Syngene International, and Navin Fluorine International saw a long unwinding.

21 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 21 stocks, including Ipca Laboratories, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Shriram Finance, MCX India, and Tata Chemicals saw a short buildup.

87 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 87 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Dalmia Bharat, Bharat Electronics, Aarti Industries, Tata Consumer Products, and Escorts.

Bulk deals

Results on April 27

Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ACC, Bajaj Finserv, Aarti Surfactants, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Coforge, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Gateway Distriparks, Glenmark Life Sciences, Indian Hotels, Laurus Labs, LTIMindtree, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Shriram Finance, Tinplate Company of India, Trent, and Welspun India will be in focus ahead of March quarter and full-year earnings on April 27.

Stocks in the news

Bajaj Finance: The non-banking finance company recorded a 30 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 3,158 crore for the quarter ended March FY23 despite 22.4 percent increase in loan losses and provisions in the same period. Net interest income for the quarter grew by 28 percent to Rs 7,771 crore compared to the year-ago period, with the number of new loans booked during Q4FY23 increasing by 20 percent to 7.56 million YoY.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: The life insurance company has reported a 0.3 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 358.66 crore for the March FY23 quarter. Net premium income for the quarter at Rs 19,426.6 crore increased by 36 percent over a year-ago period, and net commission jumped 79 percent to Rs 1,111.4 crore during the same period.

L&T Technology Services: The L&T Group company has recorded a 2 percent sequential growth in profit at Rs 309.6 crore for the March FY23 quarter. Revenue grew by 2.3 percent QoQ to Rs 2,096.2 crore, while revenue in dollar terms increased by 2.8 percent and 2.2 percent in constant currency terms for Q4FY23 QoQ.

Voltas: The home appliances company has posted a 21.2 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 143.92 crore for the quarter ended March FY23 dented by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 10.88 percent YoY to Rs 2,957 crore in Q4FY23 YoY, while EBITDA fell 16.4 percent YoY to Rs 218.2 crore with margin declining 240 bps at 7.4 percent for the quarter. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 4.25 per share for FY23.

HCL Technologies: Global pigment manufacturer Heubach Group has selected HCL Tech to drive its digital transformation agenda. HCL Tech will deliver an IT system for Heubach Group across 11 countries to include deployment of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity solutions, end-user services and secure networks.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The finance minister has approved the upgradation of Rail Vikas Nigam to Navratna CPSE. RVNL will be the 13th Navratna amongst the CPSEs. RVNL is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of Rs 19,381 crore and a net profit of Rs 1,087 crore for FY22.

Supreme Petrochem: The polystyrene polymer producer has recorded a massive 78.4 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in profit at Rs 159.8 crore for Q4FY23 driven by strong operating performance. Revenue from operations grew by 17.5 percent sequentially to Rs 1,387 crore, while EBITDA jumped 75.7 percent QoQ to Rs 208.9 crore with margin expansion of 500 bps to 15.06 percent for the quarter.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,257.48 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 227.88 crore on April 26, according to provisional data from National Stock Exchange.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added GNFC to its F&O ban list and retained Zee Entertainment Enterprises for April 27. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.