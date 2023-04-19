Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The selling pressure in the equity markets continued for the third day in a row but the trading range gradually narrowed on April 19 with the Nifty50 taking support at the 17,600 mark as well as 200-day moving average (DMA), ahead of the weekly expiry on April 20.

The index settled at 17,619, down 41.40 points and formed a bearish candle on the daily scale with small upper and lower shadows, indicating a rangebound and volatile session. The BSE Sensex was down 159 points at 59,568.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also closed in red with moderate losses after breaking a seven-day winning streak and eleven-day gains respectively.

"On the lower end, the Nifty found support at the 200DMA for the second time in the last three days, pointing towards the importance of the said support," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

He believes that a decisive fall below the 200DMA (17,587) may trigger the panic button. In that case, the Nifty might fall towards the 17,400 level, where the next level of support lies, he said.

The momentum indicator is indicating weakness with its bearish crossover on the daily timeframe. Therefore, the near-term trend looks negative, while the short-term set-up remains a buy on dips until the Nifty falls below 17,400 decisively, the market expert said.

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,589, followed by 17,568 and 17,535. If the index advances, 17,655 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,675 and 17,708.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty also traded lower, falling 111 points to 42,154 and forming a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily scale. The index still remained within the trading range of Monday's session, ahead of its weekly expiry on Thursday.

"The options data suggests support at 42,000 and resistance at 42,500 where Put and Call writing respectively are visible. The undertone remains bullish as long as the index holds the support of 42,000 on the downside," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty may take support at 42,051, followed by 41,976 and 41,854. Key resistance levels are expected to be 42,293, along with 42,368 and 42,490.

Call options data

On the weekly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 17,700 strike, with 1.47 crore contracts, which is expected to be a crucial level for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This was followed by 17,800 strike, comprising 1.3 crore contracts, and 18,000 strike, with more than 1.07 crore contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,600 strike, which added 30.29 lakh contracts, followed by 17,700 strike, which accumulated 19.64 lakh contracts, and 17,800 strike which added 17.77 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was at 18,300 strike, which shed 10.97 lakh contracts, followed by 18,600 strike which shed 10.55 lakh contracts, and 18,700 strike, which shed 8.08 lakh contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was at 17,500 strike with 87.88 lakh contracts, which is expected to act as support in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 17,600 strike, comprising 74.90 lakh contracts, and the 17,400 strike where there were 71.3 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,500 strike, which added 26.71 lakh contracts, followed by 17,400 strike, which added 18.3 lakh contracts, and 17,600 strike, which added 17.52 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put unwinding at 17,800 strike, which shed 9.96 lakh contracts, followed by 17,700 strike, which shed 6.76 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike, which shed 2.21 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Alkem Laboratories, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Ipca Laboratories, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and NTPC, among others.

38 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 38 stocks, including Divis Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Polycab India, Bajaj Auto, and Navin Fluorine International, saw long build-ups.

35 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 35 stocks, including Persistent Systems, Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, PI Industries, and Delta Corp, saw a long unwinding.

92 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 92 stocks, including Whirlpool, Tata Communications, Atul, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, and Ramco Cements, saw a short buildup.

26 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 26 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Balrampur Chini Mills, Escorts, Glenmark Pharma, and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance.

Bulk deals

Bajaj Electricals: Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Fund Global has bought 20 lakh shares or 1.73 percent equity stake in the electrical equipment maker via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,045 per share, amounting to Rs 209 crore. However, foreign portfolio investor Small Cap World Fund Inc has offloaded 22.36 lakh shares or 1.94 percent stake in the company at the same average price. Small Cap World Fund Inc had held a 5.3 percent stake in Bajaj Electricals as of March 2023.

Results on April 20

HCL Technologies and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company will be in focus ahead of quarterly and full-year earnings on April 20. Cyient, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, Orient Green Power Company, Oriental Hotels, Rajnish Wellness, and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure will also release quarterly numbers on the same day.

Stocks in the news

ICICI Securities: The company has reported a 22.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 262.7 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, impacted by weak topline as well as operating performance. Consolidated revenue for the quarter dropped 0.77 percent to Rs 885 crore compared to the year-ago period, dented by lower fees and commission income.

Mastek: The IT services company has recorded a 13.07 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 72.6 crore for March FY23 quarter, driven by growth in topline and operating income. Revenue for the quarter grew by 7.7 percent QoQ to Rs 709.2 crore with growth across operations.

Tata Communications: The company has registered a 10.7 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 326 crore for Q4FY23, dented by lower other income and weak operating performance. Revenue for the quarter grew by 7.2 percent YoY to Rs 4,569 crore, driven by the data services business. However, voice solutions reported weak performance.

Emkay Global Financial Services: The financial services company has received in-principle approval from the regulator Sebi for sponsoring a mutual fund.

UltraTech Cement: The cement major has announced an increase in the capacity of its grinding unit at Patliputra, Bihar to 4.7 mtpa with the successful commissioning of its 2.2 mtpa brownfield expansion. Its total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 129.15 mtpa.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has granted Authorized Dealer Category-I (AD-I) licence to Equitas to deal in foreign exchange.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company on April 22 will consider first and a partial buyback of its debt securities, either denominated in INR or USD, in the current financial year, subject to market conditions.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 13.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth Rs 110.42 crore on April 19, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has not added any stock to its F&O ban list for April 20. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

