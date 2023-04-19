 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 19, 2023 / 10:10 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 92 stocks, including Whirlpool, Tata Communications, Atul, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and Ramco Cements, saw a short buildup

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 13.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 110.42 crore on April 19.

The selling pressure in the equity markets continued for the third day in a row but the trading range gradually narrowed on April 19 with the Nifty50 taking support at the 17,600 mark as well as 200-day moving average (DMA), ahead of the weekly expiry on April 20.

The index settled at 17,619, down 41.40 points and formed a bearish candle on the daily scale with small upper and lower shadows, indicating a rangebound and volatile session. The BSE Sensex was down 159 points at 59,568.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also closed in red with moderate losses after breaking a seven-day winning streak and eleven-day gains respectively.

"On the lower end, the Nifty found support at the 200DMA for the second time in the last three days, pointing towards the importance of the said support," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.