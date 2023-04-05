 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 71 stocks including Coforge, Birlasoft, L&T Technology Services, Gujarat Gas, and Balrampur Chini Mills were on the list of long build-ups

Representative image.

The market advanced nearly 1 percent after a holiday and has formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe making higher highs and higher lows for the fourth straight session on April 5, ahead of the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for March 6.

The BSE Sensex rallied 583 points to 59,689, and the Nifty50 jumped 159 points to 17,557, continuing the uptrend for four days in a row. The index decisively climbed above the crucial 200-day SMA (17,500) as well as 200-day EMA (exponential moving average 17,515), indicating a positive sign.

"After witnessing a decisive upside breakout of the crucial resistance of 17,200 recently, the Nifty is now placed at the edge of moving strongly above another important resistance of around 17,600 levels (opening significant downside gap of March 10)," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said.

The overall chart pattern is getting stronger as per smaller and longer-term charts like daily and weekly.