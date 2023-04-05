Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market advanced nearly 1 percent after a holiday and has formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe making higher highs and higher lows for the fourth straight session on April 5, ahead of the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for March 6.

The BSE Sensex rallied 583 points to 59,689, and the Nifty50 jumped 159 points to 17,557, continuing the uptrend for four days in a row. The index decisively climbed above the crucial 200-day SMA (17,500) as well as 200-day EMA (exponential moving average 17,515), indicating a positive sign.

"After witnessing a decisive upside breakout of the crucial resistance of 17,200 recently, the Nifty is now placed at the edge of moving strongly above another important resistance of around 17,600 levels (opening significant downside gap of March 10)," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said.

The overall chart pattern is getting stronger as per smaller and longer-term charts like daily and weekly.

Hence, he believes that the short-term trend of the Nifty continues to be positive and expects this upside momentum to continue in the coming sessions. The near-term upside targets for the Nifty are around 17,800 and the next 18,250 levels for the next one week, whereas immediate support is placed at 17,400 levels, he said.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,446 followed by 17,406 and 17,342. If the index advances, 17,574 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for followed by 17,614 and 17,678.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty provided good support to the Nifty50, rising 186 points to 40,999 and forming a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily scale with a long lower shadow indicating buying at lower levels.

"The index's next hurdle on the upside stands at the 41,500-41,600 zone which can act as a profit-booking zone for the short term. The index surpassing those levels on a closing basis, can extend the rally towards 42,000-42,500 levels," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

The lower-end support is visible at the 40,600-40,500 zone, which will cushion the bulls, he added.

The Bank Nifty, as per pivot charts, may take support at 40,855 followed by 40,792 and 40,689. Key resistance levels are expected to be 41,060, then 41,124, and 41,226.

Call options data

On the weekly Option front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was seen at 17,700 strike, with 1.38 crore contracts, which is expected to be a crucial level for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This was followed by 17,600 strike, comprising 83.85 lakh contracts and 17,800 strike, with more than 78.63 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,700 strike, which added 45.36 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike, which accumulated 24.36 lakh contracts, and 17,600 strike with 12.5 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was at 17,400 strike, which shed 16.79 lakh contracts, followed by 17,300 strike, which shed 13.12 lakh contracts, and then 17,500 strike, which shed 5.91 lakh contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was at 17,500 strike, with 1.36 crore contracts, which is expected to act as support in the coming session.

This was followed by the 17,400 strike, comprising 1.15 crore contracts, and the 17,300 strike where we have 1.02 crore contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,500 strike, which added 1.19 crore contracts, followed by 17,400 strike, which added 73.6 lakh contracts, and 17,300 strike, which added 38.55 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put unwinding at 18,000 strike, which shed 1 lakh contracts, followed by 16,900 strike, which shed 64,200 contracts, and 17,900 strike, which shed 42,550 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Power Grid Corporation of India, Whirlpool, Britannia Industries, and JK Cement, among others.

71 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, we have seen 71 stocks on the list of long build-ups, including Coforge, Birlasoft, L&T Technology Services, Gujarat Gas, and Balrampur Chini Mills.

20 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 20 stocks, including Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, PVR, Whirlpool, Hero MotoCorp, and Chambal Fertilizers, witnessed a long unwinding.

53 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 53 stocks, including Ashok Leyland, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, MCX India, Apollo Hospitals and Federal Bank, saw a short buildup.

48 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 48 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Honeywell Automation, Indian Energy Exchange, Delta Corp, HCL Technologies, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Bulk deals

Investors' meetings on April 6

Aegis Logistics: Officials of the company will interact with analysts and investors.

Phoenix Mills: The company's officials will interact with investors.

Eicher Motors: Officials of the company will meet GIC Singapore.

Dixon Technologies: The company's officials will interact with Paradice Investments.

Stocks in the news

Hero MotoCorp: The world's largest two-wheeler maker has launched a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its staff. It expects that this move will improve efficiency within the company.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The beauty & personal care (BPC) segment has sustained strong demand, partly aided by the ‘Pink Love’ sale introduced by the Nykaa during Q4FY23. BPC business has seen higher year-on-year growth rates in Q4 FY23 compared to the YoY growth rates seen in Q3FY23. The operating parameters for the BPC business - average order values and conversion rates - have been robust which has aided growth in revenue. For FY23 at the consolidated level, the company expects to sustain percentage growth rate in line with 9MFY23. For Q4FY23, Nykaa expects percentage revenue growth rates in its fashion business to come through in the late teens on the back of focussing on business efficiency and unit economics.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The small finance bank has registered a 36 percent year-on-year growth in gross advances at Rs 28,061 crore for quarter ended March FY23, and the sequential growth was 13 percent, as per provisional data. Disbursements for the quarter at Rs 5,917 crore increased by 80 percent YoY and 23 percent QoQ. Total deposits during the quarter at Rs 25,381 crore grew by 34 percent YoY and 8 percent QoQ. CASA ratio in Q4FY23 came in at 42 percent, against 52 percent in the same period last year.

Singer India: Rajeev Bajaj will step down as Managing Director of Singer India to pursue other interests. Bajaj will continue with the company till April 30, 2023 to provide transition and support to his successor. The company has appointed Rakesh Khanna as Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director with effect from April 5.

Avenue Supermarts: The hypermarket chain operator has recorded standalone revenue from operations at Rs 10,337.12 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, growing 20 percent over Rs 8,606 crore revenue in Q4FY22. The total number of stores as of March 2023 stood at 324.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The small finance bank has clocked 33 percent YoY growth in Q4FY23 advances at Rs 24,114 crore, with disbursement above Rs 6,000 crore for the quarter and Rs 20,000 crore for the year FY23. Disbursement for the quarter grew 23 percent YoY driven by robust growth in microbanking, housing and FIG (financial institutions group). Deposits in Q4FY23 grew by 39 percent YoY to Rs 25,481 crore driven by strong retail and CASA growth.

Tata Steel: India production volume grew by 5.1 percent to 5.15 million tonnes in Q4FY23 and delivery volume increased by 0.6 percent to 5.15 million tonnes compared to the year-ago period. Europe's production volume remained flat at 2.31 million tonnes for Q4FY23 against Q4FY22, and delivery Volume fell significantly by 11.3 percent to 2.13 MT.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 806.82 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 947.21 crore on April 5, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has not added any stock to its F&O ban list for April 6.

