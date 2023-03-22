 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 22, 2023 / 10:05 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 53 stocks including JK Cement, Metropolis Healthcare, GAIL India, Max Financial Service and Manappuram Finance witnessed a long build-up

Representative image.

The market continued its northward journey for the second day in a row despite volatility on March 22, tracking rally in Asian counterparts. The Nifty50 climbed 44 points to close a tad above 17,150 but failed to hold on to an intraday high of above 17,200 which is expected to be a crucial level for further upside.

The BSE Sensex gained 140 points to close at 58,215, while the broader markets also gained more strength, rising for the second straight session. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rose a third of a percent and half a percent respectively.

"The Nifty has witnessed a pullback move in the last couple of sessions from its support zone of 16,800-16,900, but is yet to cross its near-term hurdle of 17,225," Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said.

As far as levels are concerned, the 20-day EMA (exponential moving average) hurdle for the Nifty is around 17,320, while 16,850 will be seen as crucial support, he said.