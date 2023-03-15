 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 66 stocks including Cummins India, Atul, Maruti Suzuki India, Piramal Enterprises, and Indraprastha Gas, saw a short build-up.

The market managed to rebound but lost all those gains in afternoon and extended fall for the fifth consecutive session on March 15, as the selling pressure was seen in all sectors barring metal and pharma. Sharp fall in European banks after the Silicon Valley Bank fallout dented market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex declined 344 points to 57,556, while the Nifty50 closed below psychological 17,000 mark, falling 71 points to 16,972 and formed long bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The index remained below 200-day SMA (simple moving average) as well as 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) for fourth straight session.

"A long negative candle was formed on the daily chart, that has completely overlapped the similar negative candle of previous session. Technically, this pattern indicates an inability of the market to sustain the gains. Normally, such overlapping candles after a reasonable downward corrections hints at a possibility of reversal pattern on the upside post confirmation," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The positive divergence pattern has started to form in Nifty/RSI daily and in intraday (60 mins) timeframe charts, but still there is no price confirmation for the same.