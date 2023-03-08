 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 72 stocks including Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Aeronautics, Larsen & Toubro, REC, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, witnessed a long build-up.

The market extended its northward journey for third day in a row, supported by rebound in late trade on March 8. Weak Asian peers weighed on the sentiment, but the buying in banks, auto, oil & gas, and FMCG aided the recovery.

The BSE Sensex advanced 124 points to 60,348, while the Nifty50 climbed 43 points to 17,754 and formed bullish candlestick pattern with long lower shadow on the daily charts, with above average volumes.

Technically, this pattern indicates a buy on dips opportunity in the market.

"After reacting down from a crucial overhead resistance of 17,800 levels (opening downside gap of February 22 and weekly 10 and 20 period EMA - exponential moving average) on Monday, the market subsequently showing upside bounces post small correction could be a positive indication," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.