 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

Based on the OI percentage, as many as 104 stocks including Torrent Power, JK Cement, MCX India, Ramco Cements and Polycab India witnessed a long unwinding.

Bears were in full action on February 22, pulling down the market by more than 1.5 percent after Russia's new nuclear warning against the West and ahead of FOMC minutes.

The BSE Sensex plunged 928 points, the biggest single-day fall since December 23 last year, to 59,745, while the Nifty50 tanked 272 points, the largest single-day fall since January 27 this year, to 17,554 and formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts, ahead of monthly expiry of February derivative contracts.

"A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart with
a gap-down opening. Technically, this pattern indicates the strengthening of downside momentum in the market. The present weakness has also reversed the short-term uptrend into downside," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The index has been making lower highs and lower lows for the fourth consecutive session and closed below the 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) of 17,592.