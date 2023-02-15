 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 83 stocks, including Torrent Power, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, PI Industries, and Cummins India, saw a long build-up.

The market extended its northward journey for a second consecutive session on February 15 led by a late-hour rally and closed above the psychological 18,000 mark on the Nifty50 for the first time since January 24 this year. The rally was driven by most of the key sectors barring FMCG.

The BSE Sensex climbed 243 points to 61,275, while the Nifty50 rose 86 points to 18,016 and moved above the downward sloping resistance trendline as well as 50 DEMA (days exponential moving average 17,960), forming yet another bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

"The Nifty surpassed the crucial hurdle of downsloping trend line (connected lower tops) around 17,950 levels and closed higher. This pattern indicates a sustainable upside breakout of the crucial overhead resistance. This is a positive indication," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He says the short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive.