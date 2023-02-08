English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

    Based on the OI percentage, as many as 78 stocks were on the short-covering list, including SBI Life Insurance Company, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, LIC Housing Finance, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 08, 2023 / 10:21 PM IST

    The market snapped two-day downtrend and rebounded nicely on February 8 as traders digested the repo rate hike of 25 bps by the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee. The gains were led by technology, metal, pharma, and select banking & financial services, and auto stocks.

    The BSE Sensex jumped 378 points to 60,664, while the Nifty50 rose 150 points to 17,872 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with making higher high higher low formation, indicating positive mood among market participants.

    "On daily chart, we observe that Nifty has bounced back smartly after finding support near the 200-day EMA (17,563). The index was finding resistance near the 20-day SMA (17,872), but is now on the verge of moving above it," said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.

    With the bias positive, he expects Nifty to test 18,000 mark in the near term, with crucial supports to watch for weakness at 17,744-17,652.