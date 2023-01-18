Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market has extended the rally for yet another session with the BSE Sensex closing above the 61,000 mark and the Nifty50 above 18,100 levels on January 18, backed by metal, banking and financial services, and select FMCG and IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex rallied 390 points to 61,046, while the Nifty50 jumped 112 points to 18,165 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with higher high higher low formation for the fourth straight session.

"A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates an attempt at upside breakout of the triangle pattern at 18,050 levels. The market was moving in a larger consolidation band in the last three weeks and is currently in an attempt to upside breakout of the range movement. This is a positive indication, and one may expect further upside ahead," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He says that the short-term trend of Nifty is positive and the market is now in a bid for a decisive upside breakout of the hurdles.

"One may expect the Nifty to surpass the next overhead resistance of 18,265 level in the coming sessions. Immediate support is placed at 18,020," the market expert said.

The broader markets also trended higher but there was a mixed trend. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained half a percent and Smallcap 100 index ended flat with a positive bias.

India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market going ahead, fell 1.49 percent to 14.37 level, from 14.59 level, giving comfort to bulls.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

Per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is at 18,069, followed by 18,034, and 17,976. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,185, followed by 18,221 and 18,279.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index climbed 223 points to 42,458 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with higher high higher low formation.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 42,211, followed by 42,108, and 41,942. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 42,545, followed by 42,647, and 42,814.

Call option data

On a weekly basis, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 18,300 strike, with 85.95 lakh contracts, which can act as a resistance for the coming sessions of the January series.

This is followed by 18,500 strike, comprising 70.24 lakh contracts, and 18,200 strike, where we have more than 69.04 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,300 strike, which added 31.74 lakh contracts, followed by 18,400 strike, which added 15.37 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike, which added 15.32 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,000 strike, which shed 25.1 lakh contracts, followed by 17,900 strike, which shed 18.9 lakh contracts, and 18,100 strike, which shed 15.71 lakh contracts.

Put option data

On the weekly basis, the maximum Put OI was seen at 18,000 strike, with 1.2 crore contracts, which can act as crucial support for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions of the January series.

This is followed by 17,900 strike, comprising 99.79 lakh contracts, and 17,800 strike, where we have 92.51 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,100 strike, which added 77.78 lakh contracts, followed by 18,000 strike, which added 54.8 lakh contracts, and 18,200 strike which added 22.57 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,300 strike, which shed 2.96 lakh contracts, followed by 17,700 strike, which shed 2.26 lakh contracts, and 17,600 strike, which shed 1.05 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. We have seen the highest delivery in Page Industries, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, TCS, and HDFC, among others.

77 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, a long build-up was seen in 77 stocks on January 18, including Hindalco Industries, Cummins India, PVR, Vedanta, and HCL Technologies.

13 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 13 stocks saw long unwinding, including MCX India, Delta Corp, Manappuram Finance, Atul, and Balkrishna Industries.

40 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, a short build-up was in 40 stocks, including IndiaMART InterMESH, Dixon Technologies, Tata Motors, Escorts, and Persistent Systems.

61 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 61 stocks were on the short-covering list on January 18, including Gujarat Gas, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, Wipro, and Hindustan Unilever.

Bulk Deals

Results on January 19

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, AU Small Finance Bank, Can Fin Homes, L&T Technology Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, Havells India, Hindustan Zinc, Anant Raj, IIFL Wealth Management, IndiaMART InterMESH, ICICI Securities, Mphasis, Polycab India, PVR, and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on January 19.

Stocks in the news

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender has reported a massive 68.7 percent year-on-year jump in standalone profit at Rs 1,959 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, as provisions and contingencies fell 36 percent YoY to Rs 1,065 crore for the quarter. Net interest income grew by 18.5 percent YoY to Rs 4,495.3 crore for the quarter, meeting analysts' expectations. Asset quality remained stable with gross non-performing assets improving by 5 bps QoQ to 2.06 percent and net NPA rising 1 bp to 0.62 percent for the quarter.

Goa Carbon: The company clocked a massive 57 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 25.6 crore for quarter ended December FY23 despite higher input cost, driven by healthy topline and operating performance. Revenue from operations jumped 93 percent YoY to Rs 416.76 crore for the quarter.

Vedanta: Vedanta is declared as the successful bidder for the acquisition of Meenakshi Energy under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. After the same, the board of directors approved the said acquisition worth Rs 1,440 crore. Meenakshi Energy is a 1000 MW coal-based power plant at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. The acquisition is estimated to be completed in FY 2024. Vedanta will make upfront payment of Rs 312 crore and the balance Rs 1,128 crore via NCDs issued by Meenakshi Energy.

Aurobindo Pharma: The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected the company's wholly owned subsidiary, APL Health Care's Unit I and III, at Jadcherla in Telangana, from January 9 to January 18, 2023. The US health regulator issued a 'Form 483' with two observations. The observations are procedural in nature.

Persistent Systems: The IT services company has registered an 8.2 percent sequential growth in profit at Rs 238 crore for quarter ended December FY23, with revenue growing 5.9 percent QoQ to Rs 2,169.4 crore and dollar revenue rising 3.4 percent to $264.35 million for the quarter. At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 9.1 percent QoQ to Rs 401.55 crore for the quarter. The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 28 per share for FY23.

Mahindra Lifespaces: The company has won a redevelopment project in Mumbai. The project will offer the company a revenue potential of around Rs 500 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The company has received approval from board members for an FPO. The floor price is Rs 3,112 per share and the cap price for FPO is Rs 3,276 per share. Retail investors will get FPO shares at a discount of Rs 64 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 4 FPO shares and in multiples of 4 FPO shares thereafter. The company plans to raise Rs 20,000 crore via FPO.

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender has raised Rs 9,718 crore through its second infrastructure bond issuance at a coupon rate of 7.70 percent. The proceeds of bonds will be utilised in enhancing long-term resources for funding infrastructure and affordable housing segment. The tenor of these bonds is 15 years.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth Rs 319.23 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-purchased shares worth Rs 1,225.96 crore on January 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained Delta Corp, Manappuram Finance, L&T Finance Holdings, and GNFC under its F&O ban list for January 18. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

