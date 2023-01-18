 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 18, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, a long build-up was witnessed in 77 stocks on January 18, including Hindalco Industries, Cummins India, PVR, Vedanta, and HCL Technologies

Representative image.

The market has extended the rally for yet another session with the BSE Sensex closing above the 61,000 mark and the Nifty50 above 18,100 levels on January 18, backed by metal, banking and financial services, and select FMCG and IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex rallied 390 points to 61,046, while the Nifty50 jumped 112 points to 18,165 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with higher high higher low formation for the fourth straight session.

"A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates an attempt at upside breakout of the triangle pattern at 18,050 levels. The market was moving in a larger consolidation band in the last three weeks and is currently in an attempt to upside breakout of the range movement. This is a positive indication, and one may expect further upside ahead," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He says that the short-term trend of Nifty is positive and the market is now in a bid for a decisive upside breakout of the hurdles.

"One may expect the Nifty to surpass the next overhead resistance of 18,265 level in the coming sessions. Immediate support is placed at 18,020," the market expert said.

The broader markets also trended higher but there was a mixed trend. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained half a percent and Smallcap 100 index ended flat with a positive bias.