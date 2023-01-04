 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 04, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, a short build-up was witnessed in 110 stocks on Wednesday, including Gujarat Gas, Indus Towers, PVR, Atul, and Deepak Nitrite.

The market fell sharply on January 4 after a two-day rally, as the selling pressure was seen across sectors. Banking & financial services, technology, and metal stocks took the biggest hit.

The BSE Sensex corrected 637 points or 1 percent to 60,657, while the Nifty50 declined nearly 190 points or 1 percent to 18,043 and formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts.

"A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart that indicates a downside breakout of the recent sideways range movement in the market. The negative chart pattern of lower tops and bottoms is intact and further weakness from here could drag the index down to the lower bottom in the near term," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the short-term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down after a small pullback rally. Further weakness from here could take the Nifty down to the recent swing low of 17,775 level in the short term, Shetti said.

However, any pullback rally could find resistance around the 18,150 level, the analyst added.

The broader markets also reeled under selling pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling around 1 percent each, while the volatility index India VIX jumped 5.6 percent to 15.2 level, giving more comfort for bears.