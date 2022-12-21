Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market extended losses to settle at a one-month low on December 21 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases globally. That apart, fear of recession and selling by FIIs, too, put pressure on the market. All sectors, barring pharma and IT, closed in the red.

The BSE Sensex plunged 635 points or 1 percent to 61,067, while the Nifty50 plummeted 186 points to 18,199 and formed a Bearish Engulfing candle pattern on the daily charts, indicating more weakness in the market going ahead.

"On the daily charts, the Nifty formed a Bearish Engulfing candle pattern which is a bearish reversal pattern. However, the Nifty managed to sustain above important support of 18,130 level," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital said.

The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is moving below the 45 level which indicates a lack of momentum of the index.

The Nifty has an immediate resistance level placed at 18,300 (key resistance) followed by 18,440 (multiple touch point) and on the other side, it has a strong support level placed at 18,130 (key support) followed by 17,959 (key support).

As per the overall price structure and evidence provided by indicators, the market expert feels that the Nifty will move towards 18,130 followed by 17,959 levels. If the Nifty sustains above the 18,545 level then the corrective view will be negated, he said.

The broader markets saw more correction than benchmarks on weak breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 index tanked 1.6 percent while the Smallcap 100 index slumped 2.2 percent as nearly six shares declined for every one advancing share on the NSE.

The volatility also increased sharply, hence making the bulls uncomfortable. India VIX, the fear index, rose by 12.93 percent to 15.56 levels.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,160, followed by 18,086 & 17,968. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,397 followed by 18,470 and 18,589.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank also saw major selling pressure and has broken the crucial support of the 43,000 mark. The banking index fell 742 points to close at 42,618 and formed a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 42,388, followed by 42,092 and 41,615 levels. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 43,343 followed by 43,638 & 44,116 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

We have seen the maximum Call open interest at 18,500 strike, with 51.31 lakh contracts, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

This is followed by 19,000 strike, which holds 37.14 lakh contracts, and 18,600 strike, which have more than 35.54 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,500 strike, which added 14.83 lakh contracts, followed by 18,600 strike, which added 6.53 lakh contracts, and 18,200 strike which added 5.37 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,800 strike, which shed 2.22 lakh contracts, followed by 19,200 strike which shed 1.25 lakh contracts and 19,600 strike which shed 50,200 contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

We have seen a maximum Put open interest at 18,000 strike, with 47.84 lakh contracts which can act as a crucial support level in the December series.

This is followed by an 18,300 strike, which holds 36.06 lakh contracts, and a 17,500 strike, which has accumulated 32.17 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,000 strike, which added 6.25 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike, which added 4.82 lakh contracts and 18,100 strike which added 2.44 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 18,300 strike, which shed 6.43 lakh contracts, followed by 18,400 strike which shed 2.66 lakh contracts, and 18,700 strike which shed 49,950 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. We have seen the highest delivery in Torrent Pharma, Oracle Financial, Voltas, Samvardhana Motherson International, and Infosys, among others.

9 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, we have seen a long build-up in the total of nine stocks on Wednesday, including Torrent Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Glenmark Pharma, Cipla, and Dr Lal PathLabs.

94 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, a total of 94 stocks have seen long unwinding on Wednesday including Chambal Fertilizers, Dalmia Bharat, Delta Corp, Punjab National Bank, and Persistent Systems.

63 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, we have seen a short build-up in a total of 63 stocks on Wednesday including LIC Housing Finance, Max Financial Services, Nifty Financial, City Union Bank, and Dixon Technologies.

29 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, we have a total of 29 stocks in the short-covering list on Wednesday including Metropolis Healthcare, LTIMindtree, Syngene International, Biocon, and Lupin.

Bulk Deals

D-Link India: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia sold 2.13 lakh shares (0.6 percent) in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 242.56 per share. He had held a 3.34 percent stake or 11.86 lakh shares in the company as of September 2022.

Max Financial Services: Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58.85 lakh shares (1.7 percent) in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 679.2 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 400 crore.

Investors Meetings on December 22

Greaves Cotton: Officials of company will interact with HDFC Securities.

Tata Motors: Officials of the company will interact with Aspex Management (HK), Motilal Oswal Mutual, and HDFC MF.

Blue Star: Officials of the company will interact with ICICI Prudential AMC.

Havells India, Kaynes Technology India: Officials of companies will participate in PhillipCapital "Manufacturing Day – From Make-in-India to Make-For-The-World" in Delhi.

Tata Consumer Products: Officials of the company will interact with GIC.

CE Info Systems: Officials of the company will interact with LIC MF.

CARE Ratings: Officials of the company will interact with O3 Capital, and Securities Investment Management.

Indian Bank: Officials of the bank will interact with analysts and investors.

Polycab India: Officials of the company will interact with Macquarie Capital.

Sapphire Foods India: Officials of the company will interact with Nuvama (Edelweiss), Hara Global Capital Management, Ambit Capital, and HDFC Securities.

Ircon International: Management of the company will meet Grace Yan, Portfolio Manager at Nikko Asset Management.

Stocks in News

Sula Vineyards: India's largest wine producer will make its debut on the bourses on December 22. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 357 per share.

JMC Projects (India): The National Company Law Tribunal has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of the company with Kalpataru Power Transmission.

Speciality Restaurants: The company has received board approval for issue of 60 lakh warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis, at a price of Rs 212.05 per warrant. An amount equivalent to 25% of the warrant issue price (i.e. Rs 53.02 per warrant) will be payable at the time of subscription and allotment of each warrant, and the balance 75% of the warrant issue price (Rs 159.03 per warrant) will be payable on the exercise of warrants on or before April 30, 2023.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The private equity firm KKR-backed JB Chemicals has completed acquisition of Razel franchise from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Last week, As a result, it had agreed to acquire Glenmark's cardiac brand Razel in India and Nepal for Rs 313.7 crore.

Supriya Lifescience: The company has signed an agreement with Pune-based Enrich Energy to develop 4.68 MWp DC solar photovoltaic power project at Nanded in Maharashtra. This project will generate & supply green energy to fulfill about 50 percent present consumption of the company & reduce carbon emission equivalent to 6,830 tons per annum.

Lyka Labs: The company has signed an agreement to acquire animal healthcare business from Agilis Healthcare. In November, it had proposed acquisition of animal healthcare business.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals: The company has received approval from Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency ANVISA (Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria) for its injectable formulations manufacturing unit at Amritsar and oncology injectable unit at Himachal Pradesh. The approval allows company to market its products in Brazilian pharmaceutical market.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,119.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,757.37 crore on December 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and IRCTC under its F&O ban list for December 22. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.