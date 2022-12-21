 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 21, 2022 / 10:07 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, we have seen a short build-up in a total of 63 stocks on Wednesday including LIC Housing Finance, Max Financial Services, Nifty Financial, City Union Bank, and Dixon Technologies.

The market extended losses to settle at a one-month low on December 21 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases globally. That apart, fear of recession and selling by FIIs, too, put pressure on the market. All sectors, barring pharma and IT, closed in the red.

The BSE Sensex plunged 635 points or 1 percent to 61,067, while the Nifty50 plummeted 186 points to 18,199 and formed a Bearish Engulfing candle pattern on the daily charts, indicating more weakness in the market going ahead.

"On the daily charts, the Nifty formed a Bearish Engulfing candle pattern which is a bearish reversal pattern. However, the Nifty managed to sustain above important support of 18,130 level," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital said.

The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is moving below the 45 level which indicates a lack of momentum of the index.

The Nifty has an immediate resistance level placed at 18,300 (key resistance) followed by 18,440 (multiple touch point) and on the other side, it has a strong support level placed at 18,130 (key support) followed by 17,959 (key support).

As per the overall price structure and evidence provided by indicators, the market expert feels that the Nifty will move towards 18,130 followed by 17,959 levels. If the Nifty sustains above the 18,545 level then the corrective view will be negated, he said.