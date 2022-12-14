 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 14, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, a long build-up was seen in 69 stocks, including Nifty Financial, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Havells India, City Union Bank, and Persistent Systems

The market gained momentum and moved closer to 18,700 on the Nifty50 on December 14, tracking positive global cues and a further decline in US inflation numbers. Technology, metal, and select bank, auto, and pharma stocks aided an uptrend.

The BSE Sensex rose 145 points to 62,678, while the Nifty50 climbed 52 points to 18,660 and formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears, and also caution about future market trends.

"On the daily charts, the Nifty formed a Doji candle pattern near the important resistance zone of 18670 levels indicating some caution for the short term," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital said.

But the momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is moving upward and sustained above 60 levels, which indicates the bullish momentum of the index.

As per the overall price structure and evidence provided by indicators, the market expert feels that the Nifty will stay in the range between 18,886 and 18,300 levels.

The broader markets remained in momentum, with the Nifty Midcap 50, Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gaining in the range of 0.6-0.8 percent.