Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, a short build-up is seen in 84 stocks, including Nifty Financial, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Delta Corp, Alkem Laboratories, and Jubilant Foodworks

The market extended selling pressure for the second consecutive session on December 7, following a slightly hawkish tone by the Reserve Bank of India in its December policy meeting. The central bank raised the repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25 percent and lowered the full-year growth forecast.

The BSE Sensex fell 216 points to 62,411, while the Nifty50 slipped 82 points to 18,560 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating temporary nervousness among bulls. But experts said having it above the 18,500 mark still raised the possibility of renewal of the uptrend in coming sessions.

"A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart that placed at the edge of moving below the support of 18,550-18,500 levels. This pattern indicates continuation of weakness in the market and lack of strength to sustain the intraday highs," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

But he says the positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is still active. He expects the Nifty to bounce back from the support 18,450 levels.

If the lower support gets broken, then the market could test another lower base of around 18,150 levels, while immediate resistance is placed at 18,650 levels, the market expert said.

The broader markets were also under pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declining 0.6 percent each.