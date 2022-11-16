 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 17, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, there were 76 stocks in which a short build-up was seen including Aarti Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, AU Small Finance Bank, Persistent Systems, and Apollo Tyres.

Domestic equities consolidated on November 16 resulting in moderate gains for the benchmark indices. The BSE Sensex registered a fresh record close while the Nifty50 held the 18,400 mark as global markets turned cautious amid geopolitical tensions.

The BSE Sensex rose 108 points to 61,981, while the Nifty50 gained 6 points to 18,410 and formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future market trends.

However, the index maintained higher top formation for the fourth consecutive session, indicating a positive undertone of the market.

"The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is sustaining above 65 mark and moving higher which hints at the strong positive momentum for the short to medium term," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital said.

As per the overall price structure and evidence supported by indicators, the market feels that Nifty will remain in a positive trend and move towards the level of 18,500 followed by the 18,650 mark. However, the "bullish view will be negated if it breaches below the 18,282 level," Sawant said.

The broader markets were under pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.65 percent and 0.83 percent, respectively.