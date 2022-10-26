Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market, which was closed on October 26 on account of Diwali Balipratipada, closed half a percent lower the previous day, snapping a seven-day winning streak in the run-up to monthly futures and options contracts expiry on October 27.

The Sensex closed 288 points lower at 59,544, while the Nifty declined 75 points to 17,656 and made a bearish candle, which resembled a Bearish Belt Hold formation, generally formed in an upward trend, on the daily charts.

The Nifty remains in a short-term uptrend as it has moved above the previous swing highs of 17,429 and made higher bottoms over the last few weeks.

The index also closed above a downward sloping trend line that has held down the highs of 2021 (18,604) and 2022 (18,350), Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

While the Nifty looks set to move higher towards the previous intermediate highs of 18,096, it can see a mild correction in the very near term, he said.

For the uptrend to continue, the Nifty has to hold above the immediate supports of 17,607-17,503, the market expert added.

On the broader market front, the Nifty midcap 100 index was up half a percent and the smallcap 100 index fell a tenth of a percent from the previous day.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just of the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support for the Nifty is at 17,635, followed by 17,594 and 17,527. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,768, 17,809 and 17,876.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank also corrected in line with benchmark indices, falling 182 points to 41,123 and formed a bearish candlestick on the daily charts on October 25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed 41,030, followed by 40,910 and 40,716. On the upside, key resistance levels are 41,419, 41,540 and 41,734.

Call option data

The maximum Call open interest of 1.12 crore contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the October series.

This was followed by 17,800 strike, which holds 77.09 lakh contracts, and 17,700 strike, which has 71.55 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,800 strike, which added 22.33 lakh contracts, followed by 17,700 strike, which added 17.8 lakh contracts, and 17,900 strike, which added 15.17 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,500 strike, which shed 12.42 lakh contracts, followed by 18,300 strike, which shed 9.23 lakh contracts, and 18,400 strike, which shed 5.43 lakh contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest of 67.24 lakh contracts was seen at 17,500 strike, which can act as a crucial support in the October series.

This was followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 65.82 lakh contracts, and 17,300 strike, which has accumulated 42.63 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,300 strike, which added 6.85 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500 strike, which added 1.3 lakh contracts, and 17,400 strike which added 41,050 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,700 strike, which shed 17.04 lakh contracts, followed by 16,700 strike, which shed 14.12 lakh contracts, and 17,000 strike that shed 13.92 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Gujarat State Petronet, PI Industries, HDFC, Infosys, and Bata India among others.

28 stocks see long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen:

51 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen:

28 stocks see short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen:

89 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks, in which short-covering was seen:

Bulk Deals

CSB Bank: Maybank Securities Pte Ltd acquired 26,39,673 equity shares (or a 1.5 percent stake) in the private sector lender via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 232.3 per share. Nomura Singapore, which had a 1.84 percent shareholding in the bank as of September 2022, was the seller in the transaction on October 25. Apart from this bulk deal, SBI Mutual Fund on October 21 acquired an additional 1.78 percent shareholding in the bank, raising its stake to 7.21 percent from 5.42 percent.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals: Quant Mutual Fund bought 45,56,962 equity shares, or 1.88 percent stake, in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 79 a share. However, investor Paramone Concepts offloaded 21 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 79.18 a share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on October 27

Indus Towers, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, SBI Cards and Payment Services, PNB Housing Finance, REC, Tata Chemicals, Anupam Rasayan India, Balaji Amines, Latent View Analytics, Lloyds Steels Industries, CE Info Systems, PC Jeweller, Supreme Petrochem, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Vaibhav Global and V-Guard Industries will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 27.

Stocks in News

Chennai Petroleum Corporation: The company recorded a 99 percent sequential decline in standalone profit at Rs 27.88 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by windfall tax on exports. Revenue declined nearly 17 percent QoQ to Rs 22,894 crore for the quarter. The government on July 1 levied duties on export of petroleum products at the rates notified on fortnightly basis, which have been reduced in the refinery transfer pricing. This has resulted in lower revenue and profitability for the quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

Power Finance Corporation: HDFC Mutual Fund through its several schemes sold a 2.07 percent stake in the company through open market transactions on October 21. With this, its shareholding in PFC reduced to 6.94 percent, down from 9.01 percent.

Route Mobile: The company said its board has approved providing corporate guarantee in favour of Standard Chartered Bank for a term loan facility proposed to be taken by subsidiary Route Mobile (UK) of up to $15 million. The corporate guarantee will be treated as a contingent liability for the company.

Trident: The company said it has completed a solar power project of 8.87 MWp at Budhni in Madhya Pradesh. With this, it has commissioned both phases—Phase 1 of 5.48 MWp and Phase II of 3.39 MWp solar power plants—for captive use. The company is moving towards a greener planet as the group aims to use renewable and clean energy for reducing carbon emissions, it said.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 247.01 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 872.88 crore on October 25, provisional data available on the NSE shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

BHEL and Punjab National Bank are on the NSE F&O ban list for October 27. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

