Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Headline indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- ended in the red on June 17 amid concerns over escalation of the India-China border dispute.

The Sensex ended June 17 with a loss of 97 points, or 0.29 percent, at 33,507.92. The Nifty settled 33 points, or 0.33 percent, lower at 9,881.15.

"The recent tussle with China has derailed the momentum and the market is now awaiting some fresh triggers. We reiterate our cautious view on the index and suggest focussing more on stock selection," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-months data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 9,808.77, followed by 9,736.38. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,978.57 and 10,075.98.

The Nifty Bank closed 0.47 percent lower at 20,201.75. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,910.7, followed by 19,619.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 20,560.4 and 20,919.

Maximum call OI of 24.3 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the June series.

This is followed by 10,300, which holds 17.15 lakh contracts, and 10,200 strikes, which has accumulated 14.72 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 9,900, which added two lakh contracts, followed by 10,400 strikes that added 90,000 contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 9,700, which shed 31,800 contracts, followed by 9,400 strikes, which shed 5,025 contracts.

Maximum put OI of 29.34 lakh contracts was seen at 9,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the June series.

This is followed by 9,600, which holds 25.86 lakh contracts, and 9,900 strikes, which has accumulated 25.64 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 9,900, which added 2.66 lakh contracts, followed by 9,800 strikes, which added 2.08 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,200, which shed 20,250 contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bajaj Consumer Care, IRB Infrastructure Developers, City Union Bank, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Thermax, Amrutanjan Healthcare, Asian Oilfield Services, Brigade Enterprises, Capacite Infraprojects, Caplin Point Laboratories, CARE Ratings, GSFC, Gujarat Alkalies, Hikal, Magma Fincorp, MOIL, Thomas Cook (India), VST Tillers Tractors and Whirlpool of India. Indian Terrain Fashions: Anand Rathi Global Finance bought 4,65,000 shares in the company at Rs 32.32 per share.

Supreme Industries: Axis Mutual Fund bought 12,25,000 shares in the company at Rs 1,080 per share.

Fortis Healthcare: Q4 loss at Rs 44.51 crore versus a profit of Rs 135.60 crore, revenue at Rs 1,112.92 crore versus Rs 1,184.15 crore YoY.

Texmaco Rail: Q4 loss at Rs 100.75 crore versus a profit of Rs 31.84 crore, revenue at Rs 433.68 crore versus Rs 656.2 crore YoY.

​Kanoria Chemicals: Company decided to acquire 15.55% shares in subsidiary Kanoria Africa Textiles, Ethiopia.

JK Cement: Q4 profit at Rs 164.13 crore versus Rs 137.89 crore, revenue at Rs 1,545.65 crore versus Rs 1,564.55 crore YoY.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 486.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 168.05 crore in the Indian equity market on June 17, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Five stocks - Adani Enterprises, Escorts, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel and Just Dial - are under the F&O ban for June 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.