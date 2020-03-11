Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices witnessed a volatile day of trade on March 11 but managed to end the day in the green with the Sensex ending 62.45 points higher at 35,697.40 while Nifty was up 6.90 points to end at 10,458.40.

"Support is needed from the global markets for further bounce but it seems difficult at present due to rise in coronavirus cases," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking who advised limiting leveraged positions and preferring hedged bets.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The OI and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of the three-months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 10,346.57, followed by 10,234.73. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,557.67 and 10,656.93.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty gained 0.10 percent to close at 26,487.80. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,217.46, followed by 25,947.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,774.76 and 27,061.73.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 18.94 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the March series. This is followed by 11,500 strike price, which holds 12.63 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,200, which has accumulated 9.28 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 10,900 strike price, which added 2.35 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 strike price that added 2.11 lakh contracts and 10,700 strike which added 2.04 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the 11,200 strike, which shed 1.25 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 35.49 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the March series. This is followed by 10,400 strike price, which holds 9.63 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,200 strike price, which has accumulated 9.25 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 10,000 strike price, which added 3.5 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 strike, which added 3.09 lakh contracts and 10,200 strike which added 1.54 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 11,000 strike price, which shed 1.64 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 strike price which shed 1.11 lakh contracts and 10,900 strike which shed 0.87 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

11 stocks saw long build-up

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the stocks in which long build-up was seen.

41 stocks saw long unwinding

60 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

34 stocks witnessed short covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are stocks which witnessed short covering.

Bulk deals

Analysts/Board Meetings

Asian Oilfield Services: Officials of the company will be meeting investors and analysts (participants) on March 12.

HDFC Bank: Board to consider Q4 & FY20 results & dividend on April 18.

M&M: Company's officials will meet RBC Global Asset Management on March 12 and SMBC Nikko Securities on March 13.

Gravita India: Company's officials will meet various institutional investors on March 16.

Brigade Enterprises: Board to consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20, on March 16.

RPG Life Sciences: Board to consider the proposal for declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2019-20, on March 18.

Adani Ports: Company's officials will meet domestic investors on March 16.

Stocks in news

Biocon: Company and Mylan win patent case asserted by Sanofi for insulin Glargin device in USA.

Varun Beverages: PepsiCo to acquire energy drink maker Rockstar Energy in a $3.85 billion deal.

Canara Bank: Company allotted Basel-III compliant Tier-II bonds worth Rs 3,000 crore.

KPIT Technologies: Company to buy 78.5% stake in Vayavya Labs for Rs 24.56 crore.

Torrent Pharma: Company to pay Rs 32 per share interim dividend.

SBI: Lender waived average monthly balance maintenance for all savings.

M&M: Company signed a Share Purchase Agreement for purchase of additional 34,249 equity shares of MITRA Agro Equipments Pvt Ltd, an associate of the company, from its existing shareholders.

Jindal Saw: CARE assigned it rating as A1+ for the proposed commercial papers.

SH Kelkar: Company said business would be largely unaffected by any supply chain disruptions on account of COVID — 19.

SMS Pharmaceuticals: Company received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA for API facility in Andhra Pradesh.

GHCL: Commercial paper of Rs 25 crore issued on December 12, 2019 redeemed after making payment on due date.

Khadim India: Commercial paper of around Rs 25 crore issued on December 12, 2019 redeemed.

Hilton Metal Forging: Company received resignation letter from Saurabh Johri CEO.

Piramal Enterprises: Company repurchased 1,500 debentures.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,515.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 2,835.46 crore in the Indian equity market on March 11, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

No stock is under the F&O ban for March 12. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.