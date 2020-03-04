Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

With the coronavirus threat still looming over global markets, benchmark indices too logged in losses as Sensex ended 214 points or 0.55 percent lower at 38,409.48 while Nifty ended at 11,251 down 52 points.

Midcaps and smallcaps suffered more as their sectoral indices on BSE plunged 2.53 percent and 2.83 percent, respectively.

"Fresh virus cases reported in India overshadowed monetary easing by the US Fed. Despite mixed global cues, the domestic market took a hit fuelled by weakness in metals, banks and auto stocks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Servies.

Nair added that the short-term tremors due to the virus could be felt across the globe including Indian indices but for the long-term, the impact looks limited.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The OI and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of the three-months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,103.27, followed by 10,955.53. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,377.67 and 11,504.33.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 1.79 percent down at 28,653.70. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,094.7, followed by 27,535.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,243.2 and 29,832.7.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 17.25 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,800 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the March series.

This is followed by 11,700 strike price, which holds 16.45 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,500, which has accumulated 15.94 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 11,600 strike price, which added 1.8 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 strike price that added 1.42 lakh contracts.

No significant call unwinding was witnessed on March 4.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 29.43 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the March series.

This is followed by 11,300 strike price, which holds 18.83 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,700 strike price, which has accumulated 18.27 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 11,000 strike price, which added 4.18 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100 strike, which added 78,750 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 11,600 strike price, which shed 16,650 contracts, followed by 11,700 strike price which shed 12,150 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

42 stocks saw long build-up

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

6 stocks saw long unwinding

95 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

One stock witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Board meetings

RRIL: The board of the company will meet on March 5 to consider and approve the draft scheme of amalgamation of RRIL with Krkumar Industries.

Grandeur Products: The board of the company will meet on March 5 to consider and approve an increase in the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 25 crore to Rs 27 crore.

The respective boards of Mayukh Dealtrade and Nutraplus India will meet on March 5 for general purposes.

The respective boards of Pidilite Industries, Godfrey Phillips India, BNK Capital Markets, Chembond Chemicals, Deepak Spinners, Insecticides India, Jamna Auto Industries, KPIT Technologies and Praj Industries will meet on March 5 to consider and approve interim dividends.

Stocks in news

HDFC: Reduced its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 5 basis points.

Allcargo Logistics: The company got SEBI approval to buy 3.17 crore shares in Gati via open offer.

Bank of Baroda: Moody's cut Bank of Baroda's baseline credit assessment rating to Ba3 against Ba2.

Maruti Suzuki: The company partnered with HDB Financial Services to facilitate car loans for the customer.

HDFC Bank: The lender reconstituted the search panel to identify the successor to the MD.

GMR Infrastructure: Promoter group acquired 38 lakh shares via open market on March 2.

Ashok Leyland: The company has fixed record date as March 20 for the purpose of interim dividend.

TIPS Industries: CARE Ratings has revised ratings on the company's long-term bank facility as 'CARE BBB' from 'CARE BBB-'.

Deepak Nitrite: The company has a fixed record date as March 17 for the purpose of the payment of the interim dividend.

Bhagyanagar India: CARE Ratings has revised ratings on the company's long-term bank facilities as 'CARE BBB' with a stable outlook.

Allsec Technologies: ICRA has withdrawn ratings on the company's long-term and short-term instruments worth Rs 11 crore.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 878.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 764.13 crore in the Indian equity market on March 4, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

Stock under F&O ban on NSE