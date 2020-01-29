Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Supported by positive global cues, benchmark indices on January 29 snapped their two-day losing run.

Sensex closed 232 points, or 0.57 percent, higher at 41,198.66 while Nifty rose 74 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 12,129.50.

On January 30, the market is expected to react to F&O expiry, US Fed meeting outcome and earnings of corporates, including Colgate, Dabur, Bajaj Auto, IOC, Marico and Tata Motors.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,099, followed by 12,068.5. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,164.8 and 12,200.1.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 0.38 percent up at 30,877. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,780.93, followed by 30,684.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,027.93 and 31,178.87.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 50.73 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,200 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the January series.

This is followed by 12,300 strike price, which holds 41.43 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,500, which has accumulated 28.86 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 12,100 strike price, which shed 17.65 lakh contracts, followed by 12,500 which shed 10.32 lakh contracts.

No significant call writing was witnessed on January 30.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 34.83 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the January series.

This is followed by 12,100 strike price, which holds 26.55 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,900 strike price, which has accumulated 23.2 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 12,100 strike price, which added 7.76 lakh contracts, followed by 11,900 strike, which added 1.3 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 11,800 strike price, which shed 2.5 lakh contracts, followed by 12,200 strike which shed 2.4 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

46 stocks saw long build-up

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

22 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

18 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

58 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Quarterly results:

Andhra Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings, Colgate Palmolive (India), Dabur, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Delta Industrial Resources, Equitas Holdings, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals, Bharti Infratel, Indian Oil Corporation, Jk Tyre, Jubilant Industries, Laurus Labs, Vimta Labs and Persistent Systems are among the companies that will release their December quarter earnings on January 30.

Stocks in news:

Pidilite: Q3 profit jumped 57.6 percent to Rs 346.1 cr, revenue rose 4.3 percent to Rs 1,926.6 cr YoY.

Crompton Consumer: Q3 profit climbed to Rs 161 cr versus Rs 76.7 cr, revenue rose 4 percent to Rs 1,071.3 cr YoY.

Ashoka Buildcon: Subsidiary executed a concession agreement with NHAI for a project worth Rs 1,382 cr.

InterGlobe Aviation: Shareholders rejected amending the company's Articles Of Association.

MOIL: Company got environmental approval to up ore output to 2.03 lakh tonne versus 90,000 tonne.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,014.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 1,520.9 crore in the Indian equity market on January 29, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

