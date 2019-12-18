Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Indian market continued its upward march in the light of steady global cues ahead of the GST Council meeting on December 18.

Both Sensex and Nifty surged to new record highs and closed with gains of 0.5 percent each at 41,559 and 12,222, respectively.

"Market sentiment continues to be positive on optimism that the initial US-China trade pact will allay one of the major risks to global economic growth. On the domestic front, the market expects government measures to continue to revive demand," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Technically, the market closed at a level which is far away from the recent lows of 11,830. Long traders should be cautious while taking long views on indices and buying is advisable on dips between 12,150-12,100,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President - Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,177.57, followed by 12,133.43. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,251.77 and 12,281.83.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 0.32 percent up at 32,244.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 32,076.44, followed by 31,908.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,352.84 and 32,461.47.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 21.33 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,000 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

This is followed by 12,200 strike price, which holds 19.52 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,300, which has accumulated 18.34 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 12,400 strike price, which added 2.06 lakh contracts, followed by 12,300 strike price that added 2.03 lakh contracts and 11,800 strike which added 99,300 contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 12,000 strike price, which shed 1.24 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 50.32 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the December series.

This is followed by 12,100 strike price, which holds 28.17 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,800 strike price, which has accumulated 23.97 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 12,200 strike price, which added nearly 9.79 lakh contracts, followed by 12,100 strike, which added 5.93 lakh contracts and 12,000 strike, which added 5.68 lakh contract.

Put unwinding was seen at 11,900 strike price, which shed 4.07 lakh contracts, followed by 12,500 strike which shed 1.05 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

67 stocks saw long buildup

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long buildup was seen.

7 stocks saw long unwinding

69 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

3 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

The respective boards of Jigar Cables, JM Financial, Kaarya Facilities and Services, Mena Mani Industries, Vitesse Agro, Xtglobal Infotech and Prabhu Steel Industries will meet on December 19 for general purposes.

The respective boards of Manpasand Beverages and Khaitan India will meet on December 19 to consider and approve their quarterly results.

The board of KCD Industries India will meet on December 19 to consider an issue of warrants and an increase in authorised capital.

The board of Kenvi Jewels will meet on December 19 to consider and approve a bonus issue.

Stocks in the news

Tata Motors: JLR acquired performance vehicles maker, Bowler.

Nalco: The company appointed Sridhar Patra as Chairman & MD with immediate effect.

JK Paper: CRISIL upgraded the company's long-term ratings to AA- from A+.

IDBI Bank: Crisil assigned A+ rating for the bank's Rs 2,000 cr Tier-II bonds.

NBCC: The company secured the business of Rs 8,861.05 cr in November 2019.

Goa Carbon: Normal production at Paradeep Unit in Odisha is likely to resume from December 20.

Lux Industries: Commercial paper of Rs 50 cr fully redeemed and repaid on December 18.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,836.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,267.57 crore in the Indian equity market on December 18, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

Stock under F&O ban on NSE