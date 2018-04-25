Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty index remained volatile from the word go in the morning on Wednesday and breached its crucial psychological support level placed at 10600 towards the close of the trade.

The Nifty witnessed selling pressure post opening but managed to retrace about 50 percent of its intraday losses which made a ‘Hanging Man’ kind of pattern on the daily charts.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top. In a perfect 'Hanging Man' pattern either there will be a small upper shadow or no upper shadow at all, a small body and long lower shadow.

The market witnessed a significant selloff in the trading session just like we saw in Wednesday’s trading session but still manages to recoup some of the losses and closes below the opening level.

The index opened at 10612.40 which was similar to its intraday high of 10612.60. Bears pushed the index below 10600 to hit an intraday low of 10536 before closing at 10,570, down. The index closed below its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 10572.

Traders are advised to remain cautious ahead of F&O expiry on Thursday as there could be wild movements on either side. But, as long as 10500 holds, bulls have nothing to fear, for now.

“The Nifty50 appears to have registered a ‘Hanging Man’ kind of formation by sighting overnight global cues as it remained under pressure from the word go. However, the trend is still in favour of bulls as it recouped almost 50 per cent of its intraday losses from day’s low of 10536,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Besides, none of the critical averages or supports on short-term charts got violated in Wednesday’s session. Hence, traders shall continue to retain bullish outlook as long as Nifty50 sustains above 10500 levels on closing basis,” he said.

Mohammad further added that a breach of 10500 shall usher in a short-term downtrend whereas a close above 10630 shall bring back the mojo in favour of bulls with a target placed around 10900 levels.

India VIX moved up by 5.14 per cent at 12.50. On the options front, maximum Put OI is seen at 10500 followed by 10400 strikes while maximum Call OI is seen at 10700 then 10600 strikes.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trade

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,570.5 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,533.8, followed by 10,497.1. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,609.9 and 10,649.3.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,814.4. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,701.53, followed by 24588.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,960.33, followed by 25,106.27.

Call Options data

In terms of open interest, the 10,700, call option has seen the most call writing so far at 40.46 lakh contracts. This could act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the April series.

The second-highest buildup has taken place in the 10,600 call option, which has seen 36.09 lakh contracts getting added so far. The 11,000 call option has accumulated 28.29 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,600, which added 8.08 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which shed 4.47 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500, which shed 4.04 lakh contracts, and 10,300, which shed 3.48 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum open interest in put options was seen at a strike price of 10,500, in which 44.51 lakh contracts been added till date. This could be a crucial resistance level for the index in April series.

The 10,400 put option comes next, having added 34.40 lakh contracts so far, and the 10,000 put option, which has now accumulated 33.37 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Put writing seen.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,600, which shed 11.34 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400, which shed 5.36 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500, which shed 4.65 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 304.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 435.98 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

28 stocks saw long buildup

36 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

72 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates build-up of short positions.

72 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals:

AVG Logistics Limited: Girik Wealth Advisors Pvt Ltd bought 3,99,600 shares at Rs 117 per share

Hathway Cable & Datacom: CLSA Global Markets PTE Ltd sold 252,92,364 shares at Rs 33.54 per share

Jindal Cotex Ltd: Albula Investment Fund Ltd sold 11,21,938 shares at Rs 7 per share

SORIL Hold & Ventures Ltd: Suryakanchan Vinimay Private Ltd bought 3,00,000 shares at Rs 370.22 per share

(For more bulk deals click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

Himadri Specialty: The company will be meeting analysts and investors on April 26, 2018

Eris Lifesciences: The company met Motilal Oswal AMC on April 25, 2018.

Stocks in news:

Wipro: The Board has approved amalgamation of its two subsidiaries with Wipro.

Emami: The Board will meet on May 3 to consider results and approve dividend as well.

Bharti Airtel: The firm has approved sale/transfer of submarine cables to unit Network I2I

Wipro: Q4 profit down 7% QoQ; sees Q1 IT services revenue at $2,015-2,065 mn

5 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For April 26, 2018 stocks such as Balrampur Chini, DHFL, GMR Infra, Raymond, and Wockhardt are present in this list.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd and publishes Moneycontrol.com)