Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty snapped its 9-day winning streak on Wednesday, but managed to close above its crucial support level of 10,500 for the third consecutive day in a row.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts after a Hanging Man pattern recorded in the previous trading session which suggests that the momentum seems to be fading.

However, the Nifty closed above its crucial 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) which offers some hope to the bulls. However, if the index breaches 10,495 in Thursday’s trading session, chances are that the trend could tilt in favour of bears.

The Nifty which opened at 10,578 rose to an intraday high of 10,594 before bears walked in. The index slipped to an intraday low of 10,509 before closing 22 points lower at 10,526.

“Finally after 9 consecutive positive close, bulls have given up their hold on the market at least for the day as Nifty registered a Bearish Candle around its critical resistance level of 10600. In next trading session if bears succeed in getting a close below 10495 then the market may come under pressure for a couple of days more,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“In that scenario downswing shall get extended further towards 10400 kinds of levels. However, the trend will not reverse in favour of bears unless Nifty registers a close below 10385 kinds of levels,” he said.

Mohammad added that on the downside buying can be expected around 10400 levels which as of now looks like a decent support on short-term charts. “On the upsides, if bulls manage a close above 10630 levels then the rally on upsides shall get extended up to 10900 kind of levels,” he said.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,526.2 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,492.53, followed by 10,458.87. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,577.03 and 10,627.87.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,102.3. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,965.14, followed by 24,827.97. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,333.14, followed by 25,563.97.

Call Options data

In terms of open interest, the 10,700, call option has seen the most call writing so far at 50.59 lakh contracts. This could act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the April series.

The second-highest buildup has taken place in the 10,500 call option, which has seen 39.07 lakh contracts getting written so far. The 10,600 call option has accumulated 35.73 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 4.28 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600, which added 3.36 lakh contracts, and 10,800, which added 2.81 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,400, which shed 1.78 lakh contracts, followed by 10,300, which shed 1.13 lakh contracts, and 11,000, which shed 1.09 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum open interest in put options was seen at a strike price of 10,400, in which 51.46 lakh contracts been added till date. This could be a crucial resistance level for the index in April series.

The 10,500 put option comes next, having added 48.50 lakh contracts so far, and the 10,300 put option, which has now accumulated 46.52 lakh contracts.

During the session, put writing was seen the most at a strike price of 10,500, with 7.83 lakh contracts being added, followed by 10,600, which added 3.11 lakh contracts, and 10,200.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,300, which shed 3.12 lakh contracts, followed by 10,100, which shed 2.4 lakh contracts, and 9,900, which shed 1.81 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 915.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 869.7 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

32 stocks saw long buildup

33 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

84 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates build-up of short positions.

42 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals:

Arcotech Limited: Vasudha Commercial Private Limited sold 10,00,000 shares at Rs 33.06 per share

Bhandari Hosiery Exp Ltd: Orbit Financial Capital bought 11,88,000 shares at Rs 3.20 per share

DCB Bank Limited: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority – Behave bought 21,00,000 shares at Rs 198.18 per share

GSS Infotech Limited: Elara India Opportunities Fund Limited bought 6,50,000 shares at Rs 74.00 per share

Vakrangee Limited: Balram Chainrai bought 53,00,000 shares at Rs 122.19 per share

(For more bulk deals click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

Astral Poly: ULJK Financial Services met the management on April 18, 2018.

Shriram Transport Finance: Investec AMC will be meeting the company on April 19, 2018.

Shankara BuildPro: The company will be analysts and investors on April 19, 2018.

Stocks in news:

Mindtree: The firm’s Q4 net is up over 87% at Rs 182.2 crore.

DLF: The company has sought to allay concerns about slow pace of monetization of land assets, Bloomberg reported.

Mark Builders: SEBI has banned the firm and its directors from market

ABG Shipyard: Fresh bids are invited for the company under insolvency law.

Ashok Leyland: The company has drawn up Rs 1,000 crore plan for 2018-19.

Magma Fincorp: The company has raised Rs 500 crore in QIP, promoters pare 2.5% stake.

5 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For April 19, 2018 stocks such as IRB Infra, Jet Airways, JP Associates, Reliance Communications, and TV18 Broadcast are present in this list.