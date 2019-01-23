Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Dragged by index heavyweights, the market closed sharply lower on January 23. ITC was the leading contributor to the fall, losing more than 4 percent after its Q3 results missed analysts expectations.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 336.17 points at 36,108.47 while the Nifty50 fell 91.30 points to 10,831.50 and formed big bearish candle on the daily scale.

"The short term trend of Nifty is dicey. The overall chart pattern is now showing an indication of downside range breakout in Nifty," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, told Moneycontrol.

He said follow-through weakness from here could lead Nifty to test next support of 10,700-10,690 levels in the next few sessions.

Options setup continues to remain positive and buying on dips is advisable with support of 10,775 on closing basis, said Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities.

All sectoral indices, barring metal and pharma, closed in the red. Nifty Bank, Auto, FMCG and IT indices were down 0.5-1.7 percent.

The broader markets outperformed frontliners as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices were down only 0.11 percent and 0.28 percent respectively.

"Investors are taking a cautious approach given their focus on global headwinds and upcoming Lok Sabha polls," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,831.5 on January 23. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,780.73, followed by 10,729.97. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,913.53 and then 10,995.57.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,250.8, down 231.50 points on January 23. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,105.36, followed by 26,959.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,480.46, followed by 27,710.13.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 43.11 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the January series.

This was followed by the 10,900 strike price, which now holds 35.69 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,200, which has accumulated 31.1 lakh contracts in open interest.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 10,900, which added 9.76 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 strike which added 9.36 lakh contracts and 11,100 strike which added 3.08 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,300 strike, which shed 0.45 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 strike which shed 0.32 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 30.47 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the January series.

This was followed by the 10,500 strike price, which now holds 31.09 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,700 strike price, which has now accumulated 30.47 lakh contracts in open interest.

There was hardly any Put writing seen.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which shed 2.94 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 strike which shed 2.49 lakh contracts and 10,500 strike which shed 2.39 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 775.82 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors bought Rs 583.77 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on January 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

25 stocks saw a long buildup

51 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

74 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

48 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals on January 23

NSE

Bhagwati Banquets: Arpit Agarwal HUF sold 1,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 17.85 per share.

Pitti Engineering: Amit Kumar Agarwal bought 1,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 56.16 per share.

Punj Lloyd: IFCI continued to offload shares of the company, selling another 18,13,012 shares at Rs 3.5 per share.

Vivimed Labs: Competent Finlease Private Limited sold 5,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 25.01 per share.

BSE

Aryaman Capital Markets: Sajankumar Rameshwarlal Bajaj sold 1,35,000 shares of the company at Rs 37.15 per share.

Hathway Cable and Datacom: Rajasthan Global Securities Private Limited bought 75,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 31.64 per share and 65,83,185 shares at Rs 31.65 per share while Norges Bank on Account of the Government Pension Fund Global sold 1,25,51,000 shares at Rs 31.65 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Everest Industries: Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the company will be held on February 26.

Stocks in news

Results on Thursday: Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement, Biocon, Hatsun Agro Product, Reliance Power, Edelweiss Financial Services, Sharda Cropchem, PNB Housing Finance, Sintex Industries, Colgate Palmolive (India), Bharat Bijlee, ICRA, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Zee Media Corporation, Sunteck Realty, Pudumjee Paper Products, Quess Corp, PVR, Jyothy Laboratories, Poddar Pigments, Amj Land Holdings, Onward Technologies, VST Industries, Pfizer, MphasiS, Newgen Software Technologies, Sterlite Technologies, NIIT, Kokuyo Camlin, NELCO, Mold-Tek Technologies, Sunflag Iron, Century Enka, KRBL, Jindal Saw, Tijaria Polypipes, Orient Green Power Company, Hexa Tradex, Supreme Industries, Kamdhenu

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 24, Jain Irrigation Systems, Reliance Capital and Jet Airways are present in this list.