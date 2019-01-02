Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty fell sharply on January 2 and closed tad below 10,800 levels following weakness in global peers and on profit booking.

All sectoral indices, as well as broader markets, were caught in a bear trap. Metals fell 3.4 percent on concerns of a slowdown in China and Auto lost 3 percent amid weak December sales while the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped 1 percent each.

The weakness is likely to continue and could take the Nifty near 10,500 levels again, if the index trades below 10,923 levels, experts said.

The Nifty after opening lower at 10,868.85 followed by rangebound trade extended losses in the afternoon and hit an intraday low of 10,735.05. It managed to show some recovery from day's low but still ended sharply lower by 117.60 points at 10,792.50 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts.

India VIX moved up by 6.97 percent at 16.39 levels. VIX has again spiked higher which is not giving comfort zones to bulls.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,792.5 on January 2. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,719.9, followed by 10,647.3. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,880.2 and then 10,967.9.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,174.7. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,035.67, followed by 26,896.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,355.67, followed by 27,536.63.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 32.26 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,200 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the January series.

This was followed by the 11,000 strike price, which now holds 31.42 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,100, which has accumulated 21.92 lakh contracts in open interest.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 11,200, which added 18.17 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100 strike which added 12.47 lakh contracts and 11,000 which added 11.97 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Call unwinding seen.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 40.84 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the January series.

This was followed by the 10,700 strike price, which now holds 24.04 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,800 strike price, which has now accumulated 23.65 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which added 16.09 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700 strike which added 14.69 lakh contracts and 10,500 strike which added 14.17 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike of 11,000, which shed 4.31 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 48.19 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors bought Rs 142.58 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on January 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

16 stocks saw a long buildup

5 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

130 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

51 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals on January 2

BEML: Alphagrep Securities traded 3.36 lakh shares a Rs 920.86-921.21 apiece.

Jet Airways: Tower Research Capital Markes traded 9.66 lakh shares at REs 270.51-270.66 apiece.

MTNL: Adroit Financial Services sold 21.84 lakh hares at RS 18.39.

Reliance Communications: Skyveil Trade Solutions traded 2.15 crore shares at Rs 13.93-13.95 apiece.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

BlueStar: The company will meet officials from IndiaNivesh Securities on January 3, 2018.

Stocks in news

Bank of Baroda: According to a release filed with the exchanges, Bank of Baroda said Vijaya Bank shareholders will receive 402 shares of BoB for 1,000 shares held of Vijaya Bank. Dena Bank’s shareholders will receive 110 shares of BoB for every 1,000 shares.

HDFC: The lender will mull raising up to Rs 45,000 crore through NCDs On January 29.

Reliance Industries: Jio added 1.05 crore Subscribers Vs 1.3 crore (MoM)

Vodafone Idea: The company lost 73.6 Lakh Subscribers Vs Loss Of 66.8 Lakh (MoM)

Bharti Airtel: Lost 18.6 Lakh Subscribers Vs Loss Of 23.6 Lakh (MoM)

Syndicate Bank: To mull raising Rs 500 crore via share issue to staff

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 3, Adani Power is present in this list.