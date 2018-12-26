Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market snapped a three-day losing streak on December 26 and closed sharply higher with Nifty50 reclaiming 10,700 levels. In early trade, the index seemed to be heading towards a negative close amid weak global cues but short covering in the last couple of hours of trade helped it settle the session higher ahead of expiry of December derivative contracts.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 179.79 points to 35,649.94 while the Nifty50 recovered nearly 200 points from day's low to close higher by 66.40 points at 10,729.90, forming bullish candle.

"Nifty index formed a Piercing Line pattern on daily scale as it recovered by more than half of its losses of last session," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, told Moneycontrol.

He said the index has been making lower lows from last four trading sessions and a hold above 10,750-10,777 zones could negate the same to extend its recent bounce towards 10,850 then 10,929 levels. It has reclaimed its 50 DEMA while on the downside it has support at 10,650 then 10,600 levels, he added.

The strong rally seen in the index took shape of a Piercing pattern which signals a temporary halt to the downtrend. The pattern is formed by two consecutive candlesticks.

The first candlestick is a strong red candle or a bearish candle which is followed by a green or a bullish candle. The bullish candle should cover at least half of the previous day’s red or bearish candle. It is a potential signal for a reversal.

"The recent fall from 10,985 to the low of 10,534 was a ‘five-wave’ decline. Wednesday's pullback is a counter trend rally. The index shall resume its downtrend once the pullback is complete," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

He further said on the way up, 10,760 – 10,813, i.e. 50 percent and 61.8 percent retracement level of its previous fall, will act as a crucial resistance level in the near term. On the way down, 10,534 will be a crucial support level and bears will be back in action once the index breaks the low of 10,534, he added.

Gaurav maintained bearish outlook on the index for the short term with a target of 10,005 and reversal placed at 11,140.

The broader markets also bounced back sharply to close flat while the recovery was largely led by banking & financials and infrastructure stocks.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,729.90 on December 26. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,593.7, followed by 10,457.6. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,806.7 and then 10,883.6.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,986.80, up 272.05 points on December 26. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,586.94, followed by 26,187.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,207.94, followed by 27,429.07.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 43.99 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the December series.

This was followed by the 10,900 strike price, which now holds 31.09 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,800, which has accumulated 25.79 lakh contracts in open interest.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 10,600, which added 1.57 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,000 strike, which shed 13.99 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 strike which shed 7.21 lakh contracts and 11,200 strike which shed 6.8 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 26.71 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the December series.

This was followed by the 10,600 strike price, which now holds 32.16 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,700 strike price, which has now accumulated 31.47 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,600, which added 5.32 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 strike which added 4.65 lakh contracts and 10,700 strike which added 2.42 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike of 11,000, which shed 6.53 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 strike which shed 4.33 lakh contracts and 10,900 strike which shed 3.42 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 80.28 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors sold Rs 137.63 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on December 26, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

50 stocks saw a long buildup

74 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

38 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

40 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals on December 26

Akash Infra-Projects: Silkon Trades LLP purchased 80,000 shares of the company at Rs 100 per share on the NSE.

Cupid: Tamohara Investment Managers Private Ltd sold 71,540 shares of the company at Rs 148.95 per share on the NSE.

Golden Tobacco: SMS Holdings Pvt Ltd sold 1,14,582 shares of the company at Rs 35 per share on the NSE.

OnMobile Global: Vertex Customer Management India sold 9,29,608 shares of the company at Rs 34.6 per share on the NSE.

Rolta India: Central Bank of India (Capital Market Service Branch) sold 9,70,151 shares of the company at Rs 8.88 per share on the NSE.

5paisa Capital: Satpal Khattar sold 2,46,861 shares of the company at Rs 190 per share on the BSE.

Mukta Agriculture: SArvottam Securities Private Limited bought 1,20,000 shares of the company at Rs 29.45 per share on the BSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Company's officials will be meeting HDFC Securities on December 27.

Allied Computers International (Asia): Board meeting is scheduled on January 2 to consider the draft of Director's Report and Corporate Governance Report and audited annual balance sheet and profit and loss account for the year ended March 2018.

Mahindra Logistics: Company's officials will be meeting Motilal Oswal Asset Management on January 3 and Morgan Stanley on January 7.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: Board meeting is scheduled on January 18 to consider the audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending on December 2018.

Mahanagar Gas: Company's officials will be meeting Tokio Marine Asset Management on January 3.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Board meeting is scheduled on January 4 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Vintage Securities: Board meeting is scheduled on January 1 to consider the appointment of Moul Shree Jhunjhunwala as an Additional Director and resignation of Sumana Raychaudhuri as a director.

Motherson Sumi Systems: Company's officials will be attending Nomura@CES2019 conference organised by Nomura in Las Vegas on January 8.

Stocks in news

Sun Pharma: Subsidiary DUSA Pharmaceuticals gets relief from US court in patent infringement case.

Hindustan Unilever: Company said NAA order refers to need to pass on benefit of cut in rates to consumers and the order is fully consistent with HUL's stand & actions.

NTPC: Investment approval has been accorded for Bilhaur Solar PV Project of 140 MW capacity and Auraiya Solar PV Project of 20 MW capacity.

Tata Global Beverages: CARE reaffirmed its A1+ rating in respect of company's securities and borrowings for commercial papers of Rs 715 crore.

Fedders Electric and Engineering: Sanjay Chugh, Practicing Company Secretary resigned as the Secretarial Auditor of the company, due to some inevitable circumstances.

Jetking Infotrain: Board appointed Swati Gaikawad Bhatt as an Additional Director (designated as Independent Director).

Vista Pharmaceuticals: Board approved the allotment of 8,37,720 equity shares on conversion of 8,37,720 convertible warrants to Vasant V Alli, the promoter of the company.

Mawana Sugars: Board appointed Manju Vira Gupta as an Additional Director (under the category of Non-Executive Independent Woman Director).

Lesha Industries: Board and approved sub division of equity shares of the company from existing face value of Rs 10 per share to Re 1.

YKM Industries: Anil Jain, a part of the promoter group of company, will be selling 6,06,665 equity shares (representing 13.51 percent of the total equity) through Offer for Sale route on December 28 and December 31.

Cimmco: Titagarh Wagons, a part of the promoter group of company will be selling 15,43,090 shares (representing 5.64 percent of total equity) through Offer for Sale (OFS) route on December 27 and 28.

Blue Coast Hotels: Dilip Bhagtani has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Aurionpro Solutions: Carol Realini, Independent Director of the company, has resigned from the directorship.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For December 27, 2018, Adani Power is present in this list.