Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The late recovery helped the market close volatile session sharply higher on Wednesday ahead of expiry of October derivative contracts on Thursday.

The Nifty50 after strong gap up opening traded volatile as the day progressed and slipped into the red, but managed to recover in the late trade. The index formed small bearish candle, which resembles a 'Hammer' like pattern on the daily charts.

The index managed to hold its near term support levels of 10,100, which indicated that it can go up further on expiry day, experts said.

"Nifty50 registered a Hammer formation after Tuesday's Doji suggesting that bulls are trying hard to form a short term bottom around recent lows of 10,100 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said though there are no apparent buy signals on short term charts, intraday price behaviour of last two sessions is suggesting that near term trend is slowly tilting in favour of bulls as bears were unable to capitalise on intraday falls and push the indices to much lower levels beyond 10,100, he said.

Hence, he feels on expiry day if Nifty still sustains above 10,100 levels then it can act as a base from where it can stage a pull back rally towards 10,436 levels in the near term.

Mazhar said further strength in Nifty shall be expected only on a close above 10,450 levels which then shall open up a new target towards 10,710 kind of levels. Contrary to this breach 10,100 shall initially lead to the test of 9,950, he added.

India VIX fell by 2.65 percent to 18.53. However VIX has to go down below 17-16 zones to rescue the bulls after the sharp cut of last two months.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty50 closed at 10224.80 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,137.43, followed by 10,050.07. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,301.43 and then 10,378.07.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,064.20, up 91.75 points on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,816.96, followed by 24,569.73. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,334.16, followed by 25,604.13.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 31.64 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,300 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the October series.

This was followed by the 10,400 strike price, which now holds 31.46 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,500, which has accumulated 30.30 lakh contracts in open interest.

Maximum call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,300, which added 5.13 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which shed 6.74 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400 which shed 3.75 lakh contracts and 10,700 which shed 3.05 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 43.44 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the October series.

This was followed by the 10,200 strike price, which now holds 28.98 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,100 strike price, which has now accumulated 26.47 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,000, which added 6.78 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,200 which added 6.23 lakh contracts and 10,100 which added 4.82 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 9,700, which shed 3.32 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,900 which shed 2.18 lakh contracts and 10,600 which shed 1.65 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,046.54 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,873.51 crore in the Indian equity market on Wednesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

67 stocks saw a long buildup

88 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

33 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

16 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

B&B Triplewall: Vikas Bohra bought 1,23,000 shares of the company at Rs 37.75 per share on the NSE.

Den Networks: MSD India Fund sold 29,94,075 shares of the company at Rs 66.77 per share.

Veto Switchgear Cable: Sirsa Deposits and Advances purchased 1 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 104.48 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Cochin Shipyard: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

: Investor conference call is scheduled to be held on October 29 in connection with un-audited financial results of the

company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Jayaswal Neco Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Tata Communications: Board meeting is scheduled on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Reliance Home Finance: Board meeting is scheduled on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

NRB Bearings: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

City Union Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Essar Shipping: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Texmaco Infrastructure: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

TVS Motor Company: Company's key officials will be meeting West Bridge Capital on October 25.

Stocks in news

Results on Thursday: Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, BHEL, L&T Technology Services, Varun Beverages, Piramal Enterprises, Quess Corp, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Liberty Shoes, Kirloskar Industries, HIL, Music Broadcast, Shriram City Union Finance, HCL Infosystems, Intellect Design Arena, Biocon, Kirloskar Brothers, DB Corp, Gallantt Metal, Shalimar Paints, VLS Finance, JSW Steel, JM Financial, Hotel Rugby, CEAT, NIIT, Shriram Transport Finance Company, Punj Lloyd, Rane (Madras), Mastek, Dish TV India, Intellect Design Arena, Ausom Enterprise, Bodal Chemicals, Praj Industries, Banco Products (I), 63 Moons Technologies, Oriental Bank of Commerce, GMM Pfaudler, Kajaria Ceramics, HeidelbergCement India, Jubilant Industries, Aptech, Raymond, SQS India BFSI, Shalby, GMDC, Kewal Kiran Clothing, V-Guard Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Tata Coffee, PVR, GMM Pfaudler.

Bharti Infratel Q2: Profit falls to Rs 599.8 crore versus Rs 638 crore; revenue slips to Rs 3,668.3 crore versus Rs 3,673.5 crore QoQ.

Syngene International Q2: Profit rises 1 percent to Rs 78 crore versus Rs 77 crore; revenue increases 24 percent to Rs 437 crore versus Rs 352 crore YoY.

IDFC Bank Q2: Loss Rs 369.7 crore versus profit at Rs 233.66 crore; net interest income falls to Rs 451.2 crore versus Rs 461.88 crore YoY.

International Paper Q2: Profit jumps to Rs 37.44 crore versus Rs 5.75 crore; revenue rises to Rs 335.90 crore versus Rs 285 crore YoY.

L&T Finance Holdings Q2: Consolidated profit spikes to Rs 560.41 crore versus Rs 337.53 crore; revenue rises to Rs 3,246.3 crore versus Rs 2,596.7 crore YoY.

KPIT Technologies Q2: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 82.57 crore versus Rs 78.6 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,078.9 crore versus Rs 1,013.84 crore QoQ.

Quess Corp: Quesscorp Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore, wholly owned subsidiary of Quess Corp completed the acquisition of 100 percent equity of Comtel Solutions Pte. Ltd.,Singapore and Comtel Pro Pte. Ltd., Singapore.

Tata Steel: Company announced support for Tata Sponge's entry into steel business and identifies it as the strategic vehicle for acquisition of steel business of Usha Martin.

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 25, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and DHFL are present in this list.