Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market made a strong come back on Wednesday as the Nifty50 traded sharply higher throughout the session and reclaimed 10,450 levels. The rally was driven by financial space after SBI decided to purchase loan assets worth up to Rs 45,000 crore from NBFCs.

The 50-share NSE index formed bullish candle on the daily charts and negated the formation of lower highs for previous six consecutive trading sessions.

The Nifty50 after opened higher at 10,331.85 extended gains as the day progressed and touched an intraday high of 10,482.35. It closed159.10 points higher at 10,460.10.

If the 50-share NSE index sustains above 10,300 levels then it can cross 10,700 levels followed by 10,850 levels, the critical hurdle, experts said.

"It was heartening to see Nifty50 making a strong come back, with a decent bullish candle, after a brutal correction market witnessed in last couple of weeks. This upmove looks broad based and secular with strong participation from all the sectors except IT," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said sustaining above 10,300 kind of levels in next couple of trading sessions Nifty50 can make an attempt to test 200-Day Exponential Moving Average whose value is placed around 10,767 levels.

"Interestingly it also coincides with the bearish gap zone of 10,754–10,843 formed on October 4. So, on the upsides 10,850 can be a critical hurdle which can cap the potential upsides going forward," he added.

He feels inspite of this short term bullishness today's spike shall continue to remain part of a pull back attempt and in case Nifty50 slips below 10,300 levels then recent low of 10,198 will again come under attack as culmination of corrective pattern requires Nifty50 to slip below 9,950 levels.

India VIX fell by 8.83 percent to 18.01 levels. Decline in VIX from higher levels with a topping out formation have given a short term stability and immediate bounce back move to the market. Now VIX has to further cool down below 16-15 zones to extend the market recovery.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty50 closed at 10,460.10 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,358.1, followed by 10,256.1. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,522.2 and 10,584.3.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,321.70, up 794.05 points on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,797.33, followed by 24,272.97. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,608.63, followed by 25,895.56.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 43.23 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the October series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 29.60 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,500, which has accumulated 25.69 lakh contracts in open interest.

There was hardly any Call writing seen.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which shed 5.32 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 which shed 4.28 lakh contracts and 11,000 which shed 4.02 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 37.95 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the October series.

This was followed by the 10,500 strike price, which now holds 25.76 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,000 strike price, which has now accumulated 23.29 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,400, which added 3.34 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,300 which added 1.65 lakh contracts and 10,200 strike which added 0.91 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which shed 9.07 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,500 which shed 6.57 lakh contracts and 10,000 which shed 3.68 contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,096.05 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1892.94 crore in the Indian equity market on Wednesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

102 stocks saw a long buildup

89 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

14 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

1 stock saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Indiabulls Ventures: Jasmine Capital Investments Pte Ltd bought 56,97,000 shares of the company at Rs 376.4 per share on the NSE.

JK Paper: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management sold 12,15,530 shares of the company at Rs 161.85 per share on the NSE.

Kritika Wires: VK Mercantile Private Limited purchased 2,64,000 shares of the company at Rs 33.85 per share on the NSE.

Kshitij Polyline: Sanghvi Pankit Jayesh bought 56,000 shares of the company at Rs 34.9 per share on the NSE.

Kwality: Letko Brosseau Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 15,00,000 shares at Rs 12.71 per share and Sanjay Dhingra 15,74,166 shares at Rs 12.56 per share on the NSE.

Mercator: Reliance Financial sold 37,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 11.1 per share on the NSE.

NCL Industries: NCL Homes sold 2,46,896 shares of the company at Rs 130.07 per share on the NSE.

Sanco Industries: IFL Promoters sold 60,000 shares of the company at Rs 14.64 per share on the NSE.

Thyrocare Technologies: Company itself purchased 2,79,153 shares at Rs 669.83 per share on the NSE.

RSWM: Purvi Vanijya Niyojan bought 2,35,318 shares of the company at Rs 178.94 per share on the NSE and Raghav Commercial purchased 2,28,000 shares at Rs 179 per share on the BSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: Board meeting to be held on October 19 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Container Corporation of India: Board meeting to be held on October 30 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Maruti Suzuki India: Board meeting to be held on October 25 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

National Peroxide: Board meeting to be held on November 1 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Trent: Board meeting to be held on November 1 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

India Energy Exchange: Company's officials will be meeting analysts/investors on October 15.

L&T Finance Holdings: A meeting of the respective board of directors of the material subsidiaries of the company i.e. L&T Finance and L&T Infrastructure Finance Company will be held on October 24 to consider their unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 2018.

Karnataka Bank: Bank will conduct a conference call with investors/ analysts on October 12.

L&T Finance Holdings: Board meeting to be held on October 24 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

ION Exchange: Board meeting to be held on October 24 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Muthoot Capital Services: Board meeting to be held on October 18 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Eicher Motors: Company's officials will be meeting Columbia Threadneedle on October 11 and HSBC Global Asset Management on October 12.

Muthoot Capital Services: Board meeting to be held on October 17 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Tata Motors: Board meeting to be held on October 31 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Sundram Fasteners: Board meeting to be held on October 30 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Cochin Shipyard: Company has rescheduled its board meeting to consider the proposal for buy back of the fully paid-up equity shares October 16.

Balaji Telefilms: Company's officials will be meeting Motilal Oswal MF on October 11.

Great Eastern Shipping: Company's officials will be meeting Vibrant Securities on October 11.

Stocks in news

Adani Enterprises: Adani Agri Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated a WOS namely Adani Agri Logistics (Darbhanga) Limited.

PTC India: Company signed fresh agreements for supplying 200 MW power to Bangladesh for 15 years.

CL Educate: Company launched voice enabled, Amazon Alexa powered AI-driven Vocabulary, General Knowledge, MBA & Law Entrance Exam Prep Skills.

BC Power Controls: India Rating & Research has assigned rating on fund based limits of Rs 34 crore as BB+/Stable/A4+. Long-term rating upgraded, short-term rating affirmed.

Swelect Energy Systems: ICRA assigned short term rating as A2+ and long term rating as A-(stable) to the company with regard to Line of Credit of Rs 135 crore availed from various banks.

GE Power India: The management is exploring and evaluating various options to dispose of the land and building, including machinery & equipment related to Vadodara & Shahabad factories.

Udaipur Cement Works: CARE revised company's long term bank facilities ratings, from AA (SO); Stable to AA- (SO); stable. However, there is no change in the outlook of the Company which continues to remain stable as was earlier.

Oil India: Company made two hydrocarbon discoveries in Dibrugarh & Tinsukia district in the upper Assam Basin during the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19, in the wells West Lohali -1 and Dhakuwal-l respectively.

Veerhealth Care: Company has successfully shifted its factory from Ahmedabad to Vapi. Company has also received permission from FDA and has commenced production of ayurvedic and cosmetic products at Vapi.

McLeod Russel: Company handed over the specified assets namely, estates and bearer plants and other assets of Moran, Lepetkatta, Attabarrie and Sepon Tea Estates of the company in Assam. The transaction is subject to necessary approval from the Government of Assam.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2: Consolidated net profit falls 38 percent to Rs 386.7 crore versus Rs 625.5 crore; revenue rises 25 percent to Rs 1,976 crore versus Rs 1,582 crore (YoY).

Dilip Buildcon: DBL has been declared L-1 bidder for a new OB Removal Contract Mining Project valued at Rs 1,000.40 crore by the Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL), A subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), Samleshwari OCP, Jharsuguda District, Odisha.

Uttam Galva Steels Q2: Loss at Rs 580.6 crore versus loss Rs 213.3 crore; revenue falls to Rs 109.7 crore versus Rs 884.89 crore (YoY).

Bharat Gears: In order to meet out the capital expenditure of upto Rs 60 crore, the company has lined up the source of funds through Rights issue of equity shares upto Rs 15 crore, term loan of Rs 35 crore from KKR India Financial Services Private Limited for which sanction letter has been obtained and remaining Rs 10 crore from the internal accruals.

ITI Limited: ITI received purchase order for executing the RajNet project from RajCOMP Info Services Ltd, a Government of Rajasthan Undertaking, for establishing approximately 40,000 outdoor Wi-Fi access points in Rajasthan with an order value of approximately Rs 334 crore on rate contract basis.

Indiabulls Integrated Services and SORIL Infra Resources: To segregate its upcoming financial services, insurance business from its other businesses and to have focused business operations by the company on life and general insurance, customer platform and other financial services business, and further to streamline its ownership structure by providing its shareholders direct ownership in SORIL Infra Resources (SORIL), the Reorganization Committee of the company has decided to recommend to the board the proposal for demerger, on a going concern basis, its non-financial business segment(s) undertakings to SORIL, subject to all applicable approvals.

Ganesh Films India: Company acquired the sole theatrical distribution rights for North India region from Lyca Productions for Tamil language movie 'Vada Chennai'.

Technvision Ventures: Solix Technologies, Inc announced a partnership with NTT DATA Services to provide comprehensive, intelligent, data-driven finance and data management solutions.

Metroglobal: Company settled its disputes with the purchaser, as a result whereof the company and the purchaser now have no claims against each other.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 11, IDBI Bank is present in this list.