Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty 50 closed a rangebound session mildly lower on September 26 as traders turned cautious ahead of Federal Reserve's interest rate decision tonight and expiry of September futures & options contracts on Thursday. The index failed to extend previous day's gains.

After a gap-up opening, the Nifty slipped into the red and remained rangebound with a negative bias for rest of the session. The index closed marginally in the red, forming bearish candle on the daily charts.

The sectoral trend was mixed with Nifty FMCG (down 1.5 percent), IT (1.9 percent) and PSU Bank (1.9 percent) indices falling the most and the Nifty Midcap index outperforming benchmark indices, rising third of a percent.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 11,145.55, which was also an intraday high, but slipped below 11,000 to hit the day's low of 10,993.05. It managed to recover some losses in late trade to close 13.70 points lower at 11,053.80.

"Albeit Nifty50 registered a large bearish candle the real intraday trading range appears to be narrower between 11,065–11,000 levels as the optimistic opening tick of 11,145 didn't last even for a couple of minutes. Hence, we safely presume that it was a day of consolidation after Tuesday's bigger upmove in a narrow range," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said sustaining above Wednesday's low of 10,993 levels next session will remain sideways with a positive bias. "However, the zone of 11,145–11,170 shall remain as resistance in the near term. Once the said resistance is cleared then the rally may initially get extended up to 11,223 levels."

If Nifty consistently trades below 10,993 levels for an hour then it shall get extended in the zone of 10,943–10,866 levels and breach of 10,866 shall resume the downswing with an initial target toward 10,770 levels, Mazhar feels.

India VIX moved up by 2.68 percent to 17.13 levels.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,200 followed by 11,100 strike. Put writing is at 11,000 followed by 10,950 strikes while Call writing is at 11,200 then 11,100 strike.

Higher VIX suggests volatile swing are likely to continue in the market and option band signifies a wider trading range in between 10,850 to 11,171 zones, experts said.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,053.80 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,982.7, followed by 10,911.6. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,135.2 and 11,216.6.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,376.30, up 45.95 points on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,207.37, followed by 25,038.44. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,535.17, followed by 25,694.03.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 36.24 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,200 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the September series.

This was followed by the 11,100 strike price, which now holds 26.73 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,300, which has accumulated 26.63 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at 11,200 strike, which added 11.39 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100 which added 5.17 lakh contracts and 10,900 which added 3.06 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,500 which shed 3.10 lakh contracts, followed by 11,400 which shed 2.71 lakh contracts and 11,000 which shed 2.64 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 38.74 lakh con tracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the September series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 26.81 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,700 strike price, which has now accumulated 26.60 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,900, which added 5.09 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,700 which added 3.09 lakh contracts and 11,000 strike which added 1.26 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,100, which shed 5.29 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,600 which shed 3.78 lakh contracts and 11,500 which shed 3.65 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 809.95 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,555.44 crore in the Indian equity market on Wednesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

48 stocks saw a long buildup

72 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

45 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

42 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Astra Microwave Products: Adventz Finance Private Limited bought 11,75,000 shares of the company at Rs 85.55 per share, Ratnabali Capital Markets 21,34,309 shares at Rs 86.13 per share, Ratnabali Investment 7,38,000 shares at Rs 85 per share while HDFC Trustee (HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund) sold 34,87,262 shares at Rs 85 per share on the NSE.

Future Enterprises (Class B shares (Series 1)): Shashi Agrawal bought 14,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 40 per share while Ratnabali Capital Markets sold 8,85,148 shares at Rs 40 per share and Ratnabali Investment 4,94,690 shares at Rs 40 per share on the NSE.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 51,45,821 shares of the company at Rs 297.87 per share and Mridul Singhania bought 16,28,000 shares of the company at Rs 307.91 per share on the NSE.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Oppenheimer Funds Inc sold 14,00,178 shares of the company at Rs 1,044.23 per share while Wellington Trust Co National Association Multiple Common Trust Funds Trust Emerging Market Opp Portfolio purchased 9,44,281 shares at Rs 1,044.23 per share on the BSE.

Intense Technologies: Sasmeeta Srivastava purchased 2,40,000 shares of the company at Rs 45 per share on the BSE.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Nelcast: Company will be attending analyst/institutional investors meeting on September 28 at Mumbai organised by Centrum Broking.

Eicher Motors: Company's officials are meeting SBC Global Asset Management UK on September 27, and Citi Research and Investec Capital Services (India) on September 28.

Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation: Company's officials are meeting several analysts/investors on September 27.

Fine Organic Industries: Officials of the company will be attending the investor conference hosted by Edelweiss Broking on September 27 in Mumbai.

Tata Sponge Iron: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 12 to consider results for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 24 to consider results for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Company's officials are meeting with Institutional Investors and Research Analyst on September 27 in Bengaluru.

Bharat Gears: Company's officials will be attending SMC Global's Mid-Cap Conference - SAMPARK 2018 organised by SMC Global Securities on September 28.

Mahanagar Gas: Company's officials will be meeting L&T Mutual Fund on September 28.

Great Eastern Shipping: Company's officials are meeting SBI Capital Securities and Centrum Capital Securities on September 27.

Stocks in news

Basic customs duty has been increased on 19 items to curb import of certain items and total value of imports of these items in FY18 was about Rs 86,000 crore

Hero MotoCorp: Company to raise product prices by up to Rs 900 from October 3 due to rising commodity prices and currency depreciation.

HCL Technologies: Company signs new five-year infrastructure services contract with Anglo American.

Vijaya Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on September 29 to consider the amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

Torrent Power: Company participated in the competitive bidding process (by way of E-reverse auction process) conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting-up of 1200 MW ISTS connected wind power projects, and emerged as one of the winning bidders for capacity of 115 MW project.

State Bank of India: SBI has received ECCB nod for divestment of 4 percent stake in SBI General Insurance Company and deal for total consideration of Rs 481.7 crore. Divestment of stake to Axis AIF & Premji Invest.

IL&FS Financial Services: Commercial Papers due September 26 couldn't be serviced.

Eicher Motors: At Royal Enfield's Chennai facility, a few workers didn't report to work in last few days despite being present in unit. Company is hopeful to arrive at mutually beneficial solution without much loss in production.

Ganesh Films India: Company has acquired the sole theatrical distribution rights for North India region from Studio Green for the movie 'Nota' and from Neelam Productions for the movie 'Pariyerum Perumal'.

India Grid Trust: Company has received a disclosure from Harsh Shah, CEO & Whole-time Director, Sterlite Investment Managers Limited (Investment Manager of IndiGrid) regarding purchase of IndiGrid units.

TD Power Systems: Board approved the buyback of fully paid up equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 30 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 256 per share.

Rural Electrification Corporation: Board approved the proposal for incorporation of a project specific Special Purpose Vehicle, as wholly owned subsidiary of REC Transmission Projects Company Limited for construction of 400 kV Udupi (UPCL)-Kasargode D/C line and Kasargode Substation. The company to be incorporated will also be a subsidiary company of REC.

Deepak Nitrite: ICRA has assigned rating of A1+ to additional commercial paper of Rs 100 crore. With this, total size of commercial paper becomes of Rs 200 crore, which is rated as A1+.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Aditya Birla Finance had filed an application for interim injunction under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 in connection with its outstanding against 2 subsidiaries, namely (i) Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Limited and (ii) Pune Solapur Road Development Company Limited of Rs 55 crore and Rs 100 crore respectively plus interest due thereon.

Bosch: Renu S Karnad, Independent Director has conveyed her decision to resign from the board of directors of the company.

Indo Amines: Board approved a draft scheme of amalgamation of Core Chemicals (Mumbai) Private Limited and Key Organics Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) with the company.

5paisa Capital: Central Depository Services (India) Limited has taken on record the revised limits of foreign investment in the company by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) upto 100 percent and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) upto 24 percent of the paid-up capital of the company.

Gennex Laboratories: Company's associate company namely, Deccan Remedies Limited has received Consent Order For Establishment - (CFE) issued by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, Hyderabad to carryout manufacturing of bulk drugs and intermediates at its manufacturing facility in Sangareddy, Telangana.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For September 27, Adani Power, PNB and Jet Airways are present in this list.