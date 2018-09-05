Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 after opening lower extended losses as the day progressed after the rupee hit record low of 71.96 a dollar intraday. But as the rupee showed smart recovery from day's low, the index managed to trim losses in the last hour of trade to close above 11,450 levels on Wednesday.

The Nifty50 hold on to its crucial support placed at 11,400 levels and made a bearish candle which looked like a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on daily charts.

A Hammer which is a bullish reversal pattern is formed after a decline while a Hanging Man is a bearish reversal pattern. A Hammer consist of no upper shadow, a small body, and long lower shadow.

The long lower shadow of the Hammer signifies that it tested its support where demand was located and then bounced back.

The Nifty50 opened at 11,514.85 and managed to hit an intraday high of 11,542.65 amid volatility in the initial few minutes of trade, followed by gradual fall which dragged the index below 11,400. The index hit an intraday low of 11,393.85 but started recouping some of the losses in last hour of trade and closed 43.30 points lower at 11,477. It recovered 83 points from day's low.

The short covering or value buying seen in the last hour of trade may continue in the coming session but that may not sustain for long as short term structure of the market is still weak, experts said.

"Nifty50 registered a Hammer formation as it recouped major part of intraday losses from the day's low of 11,393 levels suggesting some sort of short covering or value buying post 3-day relentless fall. Usually this kind of formations will have bullish connotations provided they attract follow through buying in next trading session," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said, however, short term strength in the indices shall be presumed only on a close above 11,575 in the next session. "Nevertheless as selling is severe in last three sessions any fall towards 11,400 in the first hour of next session may provide an intraday opportunity to create fresh longs for the day with a stop below 11,387."

On the other hand if the index fails to stabilise above 11,393 levels then eventually it may get dragged down towards 11,300 kind of kind of levels, according to him.

Hence, conservative traders are advised to wait for more signs of stability and strength before going long, he advised.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said overall technical setup suggests that the short term trend is in favour of the bears. "So any minor degree bounce should be used as a selling opportunity. 11,530-11,550 shall be the key hurdle zone where the bears can open next round of fire."

India VIX fell by 1.03 percent to 13.64. Pause in the VIX after the sharp spurt of 10 percent indicates some consolidation could be seen with support zones.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,477 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,399.63, followed by 11,322.27. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,548.53 and 11,620.07.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,376.05, down 54.70 points on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,172.7, followed by 26,969.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,542.9, followed by 27,709.7.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 41.82 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for September series.

This was followed by the 12,000 strike price, which now holds 32.03 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,600, which has accumulated 30.75 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,500, which added 10.19 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600 which added 9.97 lakh contracts and 11,700 which added 3.87 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 12,200, which shed 2.09 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which shed 0.28 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 38.80 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,400 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for September series.

This was followed by the 11,500 strike price, which now holds 36.92 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,000 strike price, which has now accumulated 34.43 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,400, which added 4.35 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,200 which added 2.95 lakh contracts and 11,000 which added 2.66 lakh contracts.

Highest Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,600, which shed 3.99 lakh contracts, followed by 11,700 which shed 3.14 lakh contracts and 11,800 which shed 1.17 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 383.67 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 176.95 crore in the Indian equity market on Wednesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

47 stocks saw long buildup

45 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

76 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

41 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Kapston Facilities: Hitesh H Lakhani sold 94,800 equity shares of the company at Rs 96.53 per share and Rajuri Steels Private Limited 45,600 shares at Rs 96.5 per share on NSE.

Escorp Asset Management: Pratik Paresh Shah HUF bought 56,000 shares of the company at Rs 16.7 per share and Pareshkumar Shah Pratik 80,000 shares at Rs 16.56 per share on BSE.

Khoday India: DARSHAN Financial Services purchased 91,050 shares of the company at Rs 71.59 per share on BSE.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Reliance Naval and Engineering: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29.

Kernex Microsystems: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28.

Majestic Research Services: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28.

Khaitan India: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28.

Metalyst Forgings: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28.

Khaitan Electricals: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29.

Nitin Fire Protection: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29.

Rohit Ferro-Tech: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27.

Jindal Stainless: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27.

Jindal Stainless Hisar: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27.

Karda Constructions: Company is participating in road show scheduled to be held on September 6 at Mumbai.

PSP Projects: Company's officials are meeting Unilazer Ventures on September 6 in Ahmedabad.

Sea TV Network: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29.

APL Apollo Tubes: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29.

JTL Infra: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29.

OM Metals Infraprojects: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29.

PC Jeweller: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29.

Asit C Mehta Financial: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29.

A2Z Infra Engineering: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 29.

Euro Ceramics: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28.

NIIT: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28.

Ruby Mills: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28.

Autoline Industries: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28.

Prakash Steelage: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28.

Bharat Road Network: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28.

Kridhan Infra: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28.

ONGC: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28.

Electrotherm (India): Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28.

S Chand and Company: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 25.

Orient Abrasives: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 26.

Vipul Organics: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27.

Apex Frozen Foods: Annual General Meeting will be held on September 22.

Symphony: Company's officials are meeting DSP Investment Managers on September 7.

Pratibha Industries: The board meeting is scheduled to be held on September 11 for announcement of March quarter earnings.

Rural Electrification Corporation: The board meeting is scheduled to be held on September 14 for announcement of June quarter earnings.

Wipro: Company's officials are meeting analysts/investors in Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference on September 6 in New York and 25th CLSA Investors' Forum on September 12 in Hong Kong.

Syngene International: Company's officials are meeting analysts/investors on September 6, 18, 19 and 27.

Allcargo Logistics: Analyst/institutional investor meetings scheduled to be held on September 6, 7, 10 and 11.

Essar Shipping: The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on September 10 to review the operations.

Motherson Sumi Systems: Company is participating in non deal roadshow organised by B&K Securities India in London on September 6 and Edinburgh on September 7.

Stocks in news

Bharti Infratel: Company and Indus Towers (where the company holds 42 percent equity), have received exit notices, which would result in exit of 27,447 co-locations for the company on a consolidated basis. This is likely to result in a net reduction of consolidated service revenue of approximately Rs 60-65 crore per month w.e.f. September 1, 2018.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 10 to consider the proposal for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: CRISIL reaffirmed credit rating of AA+/Stable for Rs 850 crore limit of fund & non-fund based facilities and term loans; and assigned credit rating of AA+/Stable for the proposed issue of non-convertible debentures of Rs 300 crore.

PSP Projects: Company has received work orders worth Rs 226.07 crore (on standalone basis) from various clients for industrial and institutional projects. Total work orders received during the financial year 2018-19 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to Rs 419.97 crore.

Bharti Airtel: Transfer of shares in Bharti Telemedia (a subsidiary of the company) to an affiliate of Warburg Pincus has been completed.

Karnataka Bank: The bank approved the proposal for augmenting capital funds through issue of nan-convertible lower Tier 11 subordinated bonds to the tune of Rs 800 crore in one or more tranches under private placement basis.

Majesco: Urban Advantage, an InsurTech start-up based in California, implemented Majesco Policy for P&C and Majesco Billing for P&C on the Majesco Cloudlnsurer platform in 95 days for dwelling fire, enabling their rapid launch into the personal lines market.

Persistent Systems: Company acquired Herald Health, a startup created to transform the data overload swamping healthcare professionals into clear and actionable insights.

Quess Corp: Company approved acquisition of additional 3 percent equity in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Company informed about appointment of Rohit Kumar Gupta as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. September 6.

HUDCO: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 333.4 crore versus Rs 162.4 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,530.9 crore versus Rs 901 crore (YoY).

SREI Infrastructure Finance: Q1 profit surges to Rs 139.55 crore versus Rs 65.15 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,467.8 crore versus Rs 1,215.75 crore (YoY).

SREI Infrastructure Finance: Sameer Sawhney has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. September 5.

Igarashi Motors India: Board of directors has fixed September 28 as the record date for determining the entitlement of members to receive bonus shares.

Nandan Denim: Company receives sanction of subsidy under Gujarat State Textile Policy, 2012.

No stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For September 6, not a single stock is present in this list.