Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 after opening higher extended its rally and hit a fresh intraday record high in early trade on August 21, but immediately cooled off to remain in the range of 42 points for rest of the session before ending the day at a record closing high.

The index formed a bearish candle on an intraday basis on daily candlestick charts as the closing value was lower than what it opened at. The pattern formed by Nifty was more like Hanging Man and Dragonfly Doji on the daily charts.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top. In a perfect Hanging Man pattern either there will be a small upper shadow or no upper shadow, a small body and long lower shadow.

A Dragonfly Doji pattern signals indecision among traders, but it points to the fact that bulls managed to bring the index back above its crucial level of 11,550, which is a positive sign.

A Dragonfly Doji is formed when the opening price is almost equal to the closing price which occurs usually at the high point of day. This pattern is seen as a trend reversal pattern.

The Nifty50 opened the session at 11,576.20 and closed at 11,570.90 with gain of 19.10 points from its previous closing level of 11,551.75. The index gained to hit an intraday all-time of 11,581.75 which made a small upper shadow while it slipped to an intraday low of 11,539.60 which resulted in long lower shadow.

"Nifty50 moved in an extremely narrow range of 42 points before signing off the session with an indecisive formation which resembles a Hanging Man formation suggesting exhaustion of momentum," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said that in case the upswing continues then the current movement will get extended up to 11,640 levels, but based on trend studies across the time frames he believes that the current leg of upswing would end around 11,600 levels thereby triggering a short term correction. "Hence, weakness in next session shall continue if it trades below 11,539 levels where as short term trend reversal may get confirmed on a close below 11,485 levels," he explained.

He added that traders should book profits by making use of rallies -- if any -- towards the 11,600 level and remain on the sidelines until a correction unfolds.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said that the channel study shows that the lower end of the rising channel proved to be a crucial support from where the index is heading towards the upper channel line. "The daily upper Bollinger Band, however, is posing as an intermediate hurdle. Over there the index has formed a Hanging Man candlestick pattern," he added.

India VIX fell by 1.36 percent to 12.85 levels and overall lower volatility suggests a tight grip of the bulls in the market.

Here are top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,570.90 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,546.4, followed by 11,521.9. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,588.6 and 11,606.3.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,257.90, down 16.35 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,171.24, followed by 28,084.57. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,325.24, followed by 28,392.57.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 34.14 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,600 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,500 strike price, which now holds 31.82 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,700, which has accumulated 28.64 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the stike price of 11,800, which added 1.57 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600 which added 0.29 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,400, which shed 1.71 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200, which shed 0.78 lakh contracts and 11,500, which shed 0.71 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 43.50 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,400 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,500 strike price, which now holds 42.15 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,000 strike price, which has now accumulated 41.19 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,500 which added 6.63 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600 which added 2.76 lakh contracts and 11,700 which added 1.05 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,300 which shed 4.21 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200 which shed 3.45 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 254.25 crore and domestic institutional investors Rs 197.87 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

62 stocks saw long buildup

59 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

48 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

37 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Asian Granito India: Edelweiss Multi Strategy Funds Management sold 1,95,693 equity shares of the company at Rs 224.31 per share.

Ruchi Soya Industries: Disha Foundation sold 40,38,307 shares of the company at Rs 8.95 per share.

Vadilal Industries: Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia sold 1,42,527 equity shares of the company at Rs 548.35 per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Anik Industries: The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 28 to discuss the matter in relation to make further investment in Mahakosh Property Developers, a partnership firm, in which the company holds 21 percent partnership interest.

Filatex India: The meeting of board of directors is rescheduled on August 25 to consider raising of funds by way of American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, Qualified Institutional Placement, Debt Issue, Preferential Issue or any other method.

Oil India: 59th AGM will be held on September 22.

Glenmark Pharma: 40th Annual General Meeting of members of the company is scheduled to be held on September 28.

NTPC: 42nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the company will be held on September 20.

Pokarna: 27th Annual general meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 14.

Capital First: Company's officials are meeting Jefferies India on August 24.

Tata Steel: Company has scheduled meeting on August 23 with Haitong Securities and Enam Asset Management; August 24 with Ventura Securities; September 4 with Nikko Asset Management and ARGA investment; and September 14 with Janus Henderson.

Andhra Bank: Bank's extraordinary general meeting is scheduled to held on September 19.

Cox & Kings: Company will be participating in HSBC India Corporate Day in Hong Kong and Singapore on August 22 and 23.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers: Company has scheduled conference call on August 23 with Valcore Capital Advisors LLP and August 24 with Aditya Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company.

Marathon Nextgen Realty: 41st Annual general meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 19.

Veto Switchgears and Cables: Company's officials are meeting Prabhudas Lilladher on August 23.

S Chand and Company: Company proposes to hold analysts and investors meet on August 22 (Hong Kong) & August 23 (Singapore).

PI Industries: Meeting with Sunley House Capital is scheduled to be held on August 22 at Gurugram.

Unitech: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 29 to consider June quarter results.

KEI Industries: The company will attend meeting organised by Prabhudas Lilladher on August 23.

Hindustan Foods: 33rd Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 21.

Alphageo (India): 31st Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 14.

Aster DM Healthcare: Company will be participating in the Motilal Oswal 14th Annual Global Investor Conference scheduled to be held on August 29.

Stocks in news

HDFC Asset Management Company: Q1 profit rises to Rs 205.26 crore versus Rs 164.57 crore; revenue rises to Rs 471.23 crore versus Rs 390.42 crore (YoY).

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Q1 profit falls to Rs 104.36 crore versus Rs 126.53 crore; revenue rises to Rs 646.47 crore versus Rs 588.25 crore (YoY).

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Company has transferred its lending business by way of a slump sale on a going concern basis, to its wholly owned subsidiary, Motilal Oswal Capital Markets (MOCML) as contemplated in the business transfer agreement at a consideration of Rs 50 crore.

Orchid Pharma: Q4FY18 loss narrows to Rs 92.37 crore versus 188.3 crore; revenue falls to Rs 155.8 crore versus Rs 204.88 crore (YoY).

Valecha Engineering: Q1 loss at Rs 16.21 crore versus loss Rs 13.95 crore; revenue 39.37 crore versus Rs 79.61 crore (YoY).

Amtek Auto: Q2FY18 loss at Rs 10,652.17 crore versus loss Rs 755.18 crore; revenue 343.62 crore versus Rs 497 crore (YoY).

Mahanagar Gas: BG Asia Pacific launches book to sell 14 percent stake in company; floor price set at Rs 851 per share, 5.7 percent discount to closing price - CNBC-TV18.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer: Company calls for bids for sale Horlicks business by mid-September, launches sale process of Horlicks worth over $4 billion - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Texmo Pipes & Products: Company to consider re-appointment of Sanjay Kumar Agrawal as MD

GE Power: Company has been selected by BHEL for supply of 1 6F.03 turbine & a generator; turbine & generator will be installed at HPCL’s refinery at Vizag in India.

BPCL: Hydrocracker unit at Mumbai refinery to shut down; period of shut down being assessed.

Navneet Education: Board approved buyback up to 46.8 lakh fully paid up equity shares of company at price of Rs 160 per share.

IDBI Bank: The bank sold 15.6 lakh equity shares constituting 3.90 percent of the paid up capital of National Securities Depository (NSDL) on August 21, 2018.

UltraTech Cement: Competition Commission of India has approved the scheme of arrangement amongst Century Textiles and the company and their respective shareholders and creditors for the acquisition of the cement business of Century.

Welspun Corp: Company entered into an agreement for supply of 56 KMT of pipes for oil & gas project in the America. With this addition, its current order book stands at 1,605 KMTs valued at Rs 12,000 crore.

Nestle India: Company partners with Flipkart to launch MAGGI Special Masala noodles.

Adani Green Energy: Company has subscribed to 80 percent equity share capital of Adani Phuoc Minh Wind Power Company, Vietnam. Company has signed subscription agreement for subscription of 5,100 shares of Adani Solar USA Inc constituting 51 percent of the total number of shares of Adani Solar USA Inc.

DHFL: Company proposes to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 500 crore plus a greenshoe option of upto Rs 500 crore on private placement basis.

Granules India: US FDA has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Ranitidine tablets and Cool Mint (OTC).

Peninsula Land: Company has further entered into agreements for acquiring indirect control over the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) namely - Goodhome Realty (GRL), Rockfirst Real Estate (RREL), RR Mega City Builders (RRMCBL) and Truewin Realty (TRL), through investment in the units of PReF Indigo Scheme floated by Peninsula Realty Fund (PRF).

Shipping Corporation of India: SCI has given physical delivery of its one LPG carrier 'Annapurna', to its buyer on 'as is where is' basis.

Sterlite Technologies: ICRA has upgraded its rating on the non-convertible debenture programme and long-term rating for the line of credit (LOC) of the company to AA from AA-, and reaffirmed its A1+ rating on the company's commercial paper programme.

Bodal Chemicals: Company purchased new office building in Ahmedabad.

ITI: ITI has received letter of intent for Maharashtra State Government for execution of project for value of Rs 2,658 crore for two packages.

Nandan Denim: ICRA revised rating on company's term loan to A Outlook - Negative from A Outlook - Stable; cash credit / EPC / FBD to A / A1 Outlook - Negative from A / A1 Outlook - Stable; and letter of credit / bank guarantee / forward contract to A1 Outlook - Negative from A1 Outlook - Stable.

Dynamic Cables: Company has bagged orders of Rs 80 crore from two of the top EPC companies of India, for use in their various EPC projects execution under 'Saubhagya' Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana.

Uday Jewellery Industries: Company commenced manufacturing activities in new premises taken on lease by enhancing its manufacturing capabilities.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For August 23, Raymond and Jain Irrigation Systems are present in this list.