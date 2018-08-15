Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty 50 rebounded from two-day losses Tuesday and extended the rally on August 14 despite volatility in the rupee, which breached the 70 to a US dollar-mark.

The index closed decisively above the psychological 11,400 levels despite mixed global cues, forming bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The broad-based rally saw all sectoral indices end in the green with pharma leading the charge with a 3 percent rise. The broader markets also participated in the up move, with the Nifty Midcap index rising a percent.

After opening higher at 11,381.70, the Nifty extended gains as the day progressed and crossed 11,400 levels to hit an intraday high of 11,452.45. The index closed 79.30 points higher at 11,435.10.

"Nifty50 made a strong come back as it registered a robust bullish candle which not only erased all the losses of the last session but also comfortably closed above the bearish gap zone of 11,406–11,420 registered on Monday’s session," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

On the face of it, price chart is suggesting bullishness but technical oscillators on lower time frame charts are still on sell mode with daily MACD triggering a fresh sell signal in Tuesday’s session which is a cause for concern, he said. "Hence, to confirm more strength in this leg of upswing Nifty50 needs a strong close above 11,500 levels."

In that scenario, this current leg of the upswing can be expected to initially extend towards 11,615 levels, according to him.

As technical picture, as of now, is looking mixed traders are advised to remain cautiously optimistic with a stop below 11,367 levels, Mazhar said.

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking expects volatility to remain high and would advise traders to hedge their risky leveraged positions.

India VIX fell by 1.52 percent to 13.19 levels.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,435.10 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,386.43, followed by 11,337.77. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,468.13 and 11,501.17.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,021.70, up 227.30 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,900.04, followed by 27,778.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,098.24, followed by 28,174.77.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 42.15 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the August series.

This was followed by the 11,600 strike price, which now holds 31.33 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,400, which has accumulated 29.22 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,600, which added 3.02 lakh contracts, followed by 11,700 which added 2.6 lakh contracts and 11,800 which added 1.35 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,500, which shed 3.37 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000, which shed 0.79 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 51.30 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the August series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 46.12 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,300 strike price, which has now accumulated 41.70 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,400 which added 7.27 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500 which added 3.46 lakh contracts and 11,300 which added 3.22 lakh shares.

There was hardly any Put writing seen on Tuesday

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 378.84 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 391.47 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

68 stocks saw long buildup

68 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

41 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

27 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Parsvnath Developers: Globe Capital Market bought 82 lakh shares of the company at Rs 12.2 per share while ITF Mauritius sold the same quantity of shares at the same price.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

HDFC Asset Management Company: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled for August 21 to approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June.

United Spirits: 19th Annual General Meeting to be held on September 7.

TVS Motor Company: Prince Street Capital Management will be having a conference call with the management on August 16.

Vascon Engineers: Conference call by the company is scheduled on August 16 with investors and analysts to discuss unaudited standalone results for the quarter ended June.

Muthoot Finance: The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on September 4 to approve June quarter results.

R Systems International: Investors/analysts call of the company will be held on August 17 to discuss financial results.

Natco Pharma: 35th Annual General Meeting to be held on September 15.

Sanwaria Consumer: Karthik Chawda, Research Analyst - IDBI Asset Management and Deep Gosrani, Research Analyst - Canara Bank Securities are scheduled to meet the company on August 16.

NIIT: Kapil Saurabh, Associate Vice-President of the company would be meeting investors on August 16 in New Delhi.

Arvind: Management of the company is meeting a few investors on August 17.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Company is meeting Capital Investment Trust Taiwan on August 20, Franklin Templeton MF on August 21, Sundaram Mutual Fund on August 29 and JP Morgan Asset Management on September 3.

Sahyadri Industries: 24th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the company is scheduled to be held on September 10.

Thyrocare Technologies: Masahiro Kanezaki, Portfolio Manager of Portfolia Japan, a part of Maybank, Malaysia, would be having a meeting with Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of the company on September 6.

SRG Housing Finance: Q1 FY19 earnings conference call to be held on August 17.

Shriram Transport Finance Company: Company's management is meeting Edelweiss Securities in Singapore on August 16.

Stocks in news

Kotak Mahindra Bank: RBI said bank's PNCPS issuance does not meet RBI's promoter holding dilution requirement. "We continue to believe that we have met the requirement and will engage with the RBI in this behalf," Kotak said.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Q1 consolidated net profit down 0.9 percent at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 118.50 crore; consolidated net revenue up 38.5 percent at Rs 810.9 crore versus Rs 585.6 percent crore (YoY).

Monnet Ispat: Q1 loss at Rs 389.7 crore versus loss of Rs 400 crore; revenue up 24.8 percent at Rs 433 crore versus Rs 347 crore (YoY).

Fortis Healthcare: Q1 net loss of Rs 52.8 crore versus profit of Rs 22.6 crore; revenue down 9.9 percent at Rs 1,042 crore versus Rs 1,156.6 crore (YoY).

Suven Life Sciences: Q1 net profit up 31.1 percent at Rs 38.8 crore versus Rs 29.6 crore; revenue up 36 percent at Rs 191.7 crore versus Rs 141 crore (YoY).

Hathway Cable: Q1 net loss at Rs 2.63 crore versus net profit at Rs 27.16 crore; revenue up 0.6 percent at Rs 129.8 crore versus Rs 129 crore (YoY).

MMTC: Q1 net profit down 45.3 percent at Rs 9.9 crore versus Rs 18.1 crore; revenue down 19.5 percent at Rs 5,088 crore versus Rs 6,320 crore (YoY).

Dilip Buildcon: Q1 net profit at Rs 255.5 crore versus Rs 122.2 crore; revenue up 46.4 percent at Rs 2,436.3 crore versus Rs 1,664.1 crore (YoY).

Patel Engineering: Q1 net profit at Rs 36.2 crore versus loss of Rs 4.7 crore; revenue down 0.2 percent at Rs 555.5 crore versus Rs 556.4 crore (YoY).

Cox & Kings: Q1 net profit down 34.8 percent at Rs 136.9 crore versus Rs 210.1 crore; revenue up 14.5 percent at Rs 2,183.9 crore versus Rs 1,908.1 crore (YoY).

DB Realty: Q1 net loss at Rs 4.67 crore versus Rs 15.58 crore (YoY); revenue at Rs 2.42 crore versus Rs 0.84 crore (YoY).

JBF Industries: Q1 loss at Rs 49.6 crore versus loss of Rs 12.7 crore; revenue down 9.4 percent at Rs 876.9 crore versus Rs 968 crore (YoY).

IVRCL: Q1 loss at Rs 344.4 crore versus loss of Rs 242.9 crore; revenue down 60.8 percent at Rs 203.1 crore versus Rs 518.1 crore (YoY).

MTNL: Q1 loss at Rs 943.4 crore versus loss of Rs 703.2 crore; revenue down 25.1 percent at Rs 492.3 crore versus Rs 657.2 crore (YoY).

Prime Focus: Q1 loss at Rs 8.5 crore versus profit of Rs 3 crore; revenue up 18.6 percent at Rs 608.9 crore versus Rs 513.5 crore (YoY).

Mayur Uniquoters: Q1 net profit down 0.4 percent at Rs 25.6 crore versus Rs 25.7 crore; revenue up 0.2 percent at Rs 141.9 crore versus Rs 140.9 crore (YoY).

Mangalam Drugs: Q1 net profit down 83.1 percent at Rs 0.7 crore versus Rs 4.1 crore; revenue up 7.1 percent at Rs 59 crore versus Rs 55.1 crore (YoY).

RPP Infra Projects: Q1 profit falls to Rs 6.41 crore versus Rs 7.77 crore; revenue dips to Rs 100.35 crore versus Rs 112.48 crore (YoY).

Bharat Road Network: Q1 profit surges to Rs 7.3 crore versus Rs 0.5 crore; total income jumps to Rs 19.2 crore versus Rs 3.8 crore (YoY).

Hanung Toys & Textiles: Q1 loss at Rs 11.4 crore versus loss Rs 13 crore; revenue falls to Rs 1.4 crore versus Rs 1.53 crore (YoY).

Vascon Engineers: Q1 profit rises to Rs 1.49 crore versus Rs 1.48 crore; revenue increases to Rs 93.88 crore versus Rs 81.38 crore (YoY).

Voltamp Transformers: Q1 profit rises to Rs 15.04 crore versus Rs 14.5 crore; revenue increases to Rs 165.86 crore versus Rs 130.44 crore (YoY).

Kohinoor Foods: Q1 loss at Rs 32.01 crore versus profit Rs 3.42 crore; revenue falls sharply to Rs 24.66 crore versus Rs 268.84 crore (YoY).

Aster DM Healthcare: Q1 profit at Rs 20.35 crore versus loss of Rs 80 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,774.65 crore versus Rs 1,556.44 crore (YoY).

Panacea Biotec: Q1 loss at Rs 36.83 crore versus loss Rs 47.99 crore; revenue falls to Rs 95.11 crore versus Rs 104.27 crore (YoY).

Asian Oilfield Services: Q1 profit slips to Rs 3.17 crore versus Rs 10.96 crore; revenue rises to Rs 63.15 crore versus Rs 51.3 crore (YoY).

Punj Lloyd: Q1 loss at Rs 215.64 crore versus loss Rs 194.32 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,029.3 crore versus Rs 977.34 crore (YoY).

Khadim India: Q1 profit at Rs 7.4 crore versus Rs 7.44 crore; revenue rises to Rs 189.63 crore versus Rs 174.5 crore (YoY).

Zicom Electronic Security Systems: Q1 loss at Rs 121.44 crore versus loss Rs 52.81 crore; revenue falls sharply to Rs 37.62 crore versus Rs 89.2 crore (YoY).

Aarey Drugs: Q1 profit rises to Rs 2.1 crore versus Rs 1.91 crore; revenue falls to Rs 67.35 crore versus Rs 73.77 crore (YoY).

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories: Q1 loss at Rs 0.54 crore versus profit at Rs 19 crore; revenue dips to Rs 20.03 crore versus Rs 27.4 crore (YoY).

Ahluwalia Contracts: Q1 profit declines to Rs 28.2 crore versus Rs 29.5 crore; revenue drops to Rs 403.88 crore versus Rs 504.2 crore (YoY).

Gayatri Projects: Q1 profit rises to Rs 50.36 crore versus Rs 45.11 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 822.80 crore versus Rs 652.04 crore (YoY).

Brigade Enterprises: Q1 profit surges to Rs 63.08 crore versus Rs 31.44 crore; revenue rises to Rs 699.11 crore versus Rs 555 crore (YoY).

MBL Infrastructure: Q1 consolidated profit rises to Rs 0.86 crore versus Rs 0.47 crore; revenue falls to Rs 53.05 crore versus Rs 152.63 crore (YoY).

Fortis Healthcare: Company gets shareholders’ nod for the issuance of shares on a preferential allotment and for classification of Northern TK Venture as a promoter. Shareholders also approved IHH's proposal to buy the company.

Vijaya Bank: G Narayanan, non-executive chairman of bank retired on August 13.

ONGC: Aviation Ministry said ONGC gives unconditional, irrevocable commitment to sell its 49 percent stake in Pawan Hans - CNBC-TV18.

UCO Bank: The bank entered into an inter-creditor agreement for resolution of stressed assets.

DCB Bank: The bank to hike the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5-35 bps effective August 16

UPL: Company subscribed to 10,533 equity shares in Weather Risk Management Services Private Limited (WRMS) constituting 5.01 percent (on a fully diluted basis) in the paid-up share capital of WRMS. Consequent to the above, UPL's total shareholding in WRMS will increase from 26 percent to 31.01 percent.

4 stocks under ban period on NSE

