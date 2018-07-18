Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty opened strong and stayed on a firm footing in early trade Wednesday, but wiped out all gains later to close below the psychological 11,000-mark.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily charts which also resembles a 'Dark Cloud Cover' kind of pattern on the daily charts.

A Dark Cloud Cover pattern is a bearish pattern which consists of two candles. It is formed when a large red candle, the one we saw in Wednesday's trading session partially covers the preceding bullish candle which was formed on Tuesday.

Also, the bearish candle has to close below the midpoint of the previous bullish candle.

The 30-share BSE hit a fresh record high of 36,747.87 before closing 146.52 points lower at 36,373.44 while the Nifty Midcap index lost a percent.

The Nifty after opening at 11,060.20 moved close to last week's high to hit an intraday high of 11,076.20, but selling pressure in afternoon dragged it below the psychological 11,000-mark to hit day's low of 10,956.30.

The index closed 27.50 points lower at 10,980.50, but managed to hold its 5-DEMA of 10,972.

"Bulls appear to be in a dilemma as the market is not witnessing follow through buying post breakout as another attempt to get past 11,078 failed in Wednesday’s session which resulted in a bearish candle formation with a potential Double Top kind of formation," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"If we read last 5 days of price action it appears that Nifty is carving out a fresh trading range between 11,078–10,925 levels," he said.

He further said hence in next trading session it becomes critical for Nifty to sustain above 10,925 levels. "Failure to do so shall trigger fresh bout of selling with targets close to 10,760 kind of levels.

For time being it looks upsides can remain capped around 11,078 levels, Mohammad said. "Hence, traders are advised to adopt a neutral stance for the day as Nifty may remain choppy and directionless in next session."

India VIX moved up by 6.70 percent at 13.68 levels. VIX has gone to its highest levels in last 12 sessions amid political concern.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,980.5 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,932.47, followed by 10,884.43. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,052.37 and 11,124.23.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,880.9 on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,747.8, followed by 26,614.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,100.6, followed by 27,320.3.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 35.99 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,100 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for July series.

This was followed by the 11,000 strike price, which now holds 33.30 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,200, which has accumulated 32.17 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,100, which added 4.98 lakh contracts, followed by 11,400, which added 63,975 contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which shed 3.75 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which shed 2.02 lakh contracts and 10,900 which shed 1.8 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 43.77 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,600 strike price, which now holds 39.21 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,700 strike price, which has now accumulated 37.90 lakh contracts in open interest.

There was hardly any Put writing seen.

Put Unwinding was seen at 10,900, which shed over 7.69 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700, which shed 3.56 lakh contracts and 10,600 which shed 3.50 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 95.68 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 111.01 crore in the Indian equity market on Wednesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

12 stocks saw long buildup

29 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

91 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

75 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Ganga Forging: Vishalkumar Rameshbhai Dadhania bought 42,000 equity shares of the company at Rs 21.16 per share.

AMFL: Aryan Food Products bought 80,000 shares at Rs 11.22 per share.

Chemtech Industrial Valves: S & D Share & Stock bought 84,000 shares at Rs 19.39 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Take Solutions: Axis Capital will held a meeting with the management on July 18, 2018.

IndusInd Bank: Sands Capital Management, Wellington Management and Franklin Mutual Advisers met representative of the lender on July 18, 2018.

HDFC Standard Life: The company will hold an earnings call with analysts and investors on July 20, 2018.

SH Kelkar: The management on Wednesday met representatives from AlfAccurate Advisors, Singular Capital, OHM, Prabhudas Lilladher, Oyster Rock, Matthews Asia, and Motilal Oswal.

HDFC Bank: The bank will hold an analysts call with investors to discuss earnings on July 21, 2018.

Shriram City Union Finance: Yati Capital will be meeting the management on July 19, 2018 at Mumbai.

Stocks in news

GHCL: The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 62 crore for the quarter that ended in June.

Jaiprakash Associates: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake to 1.98 percent during the June quarter on a fully diluted basis, according to BSE filings.

Fortis Healthcare: Delhi HC has refused to stay finalization of Fortis-IHH deal.

Mindtree: Its Q1 net profit is down 13% sequentially at Rs 158 crore.

Prakash Industries: ED files prosecution complaint under PMLA against VP Agarwal, Prakash Industries & others involved in Fatehpur Coal Block Allocation case.

JK Tyre: The firm reported a profit of Rs 64.1 crore in Q1 against a loss of Rs 108 crore during the previous year.

Indian Bank: It has raised MCLR by up to 0.10% from July 20.

Tata Motors: The firm will be supplying Tigor EV (electric vehicle) to Cognizant.

Cadila Healthcare: Company seeks shareholder nod to offer securities upto Rs 10,000 crore via private placement/QIP/other mode.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For July 19, Adani Enterprises and Adani Power are present in this list.