Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market clocked more than one percent gains on July 20, backed by positive global cues and a cut in windfall tax on fuel exports by the government, thereby continuing the uptrend for the fourth consecutive session.

The BSE Sensex jumped more than 600 points to 55,398, while the Nifty50 surged 180 points to 16,521 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels.

"A small body of negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a gap up opening, which signals reluctance of the market to conquer further highs after the sharp positive opening. This market action could possibly bring further consolidation/minor downward correction for the short term before moving up further," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Shetti further said a sustainable move above 16,550-16,600 levels could pull Nifty towards another hurdle of 16,800 levels in the short term. Any decline from here could find support around 16,300-16,250 levels in the near term, the analyst added.

The broader space also ended in green with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively while the India VIX fell by 2.2 percent to 16.82 levels, making the bulls more comfortable.

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,478, followed by 16,436. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,576 and 16,630.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank gained 252 points to close at 35,972 on Wednesday and formed a Spinning Top kind of pattern on the daily charts. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 35,838, followed by 35,704. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 36,144 and 36,317 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 31.52 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the July series.

This is followed by 16,500 strike, which holds 24.07 lakh contracts, and 16,700 strike, which has accumulated 20.21 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,300 strike, which added 4.52 lakh contracts, followed by 16,700 strike which added 4.19 lakh contracts and 17,100 strike which added 3.45 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 16,400 strike, which shed 6.93 lakh contracts, followed by 16,300 strike which shed 6.76 lakh contracts and 16,200 strike which shed 6.18 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 34.42 lakh contracts was seen at 16,000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the July series.

This is followed by 15,500 strike, which holds 24.26 lakh contracts, and 15,000 strike, which has accumulated 22.04 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,500 strike, which added 11.8 lakh contracts, followed by 16,400 strike, which added 7.7 lakh contracts and 16,600 strike which added 4.09 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15,400 strike, which shed 5.73 lakh contracts, followed by 15,500 strike which shed 3.17 lakh contracts, and 15,300 strike which shed 1.78 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in HDFC Bank, JK Cement, HDFC, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others.

50 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Nifty Financial, Firstsource Solutions, Persistent Systems, Coforge, and Gujarat Gas, in which a long build-up was seen.

31 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Bajaj Finserv, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, REC, Escorts, and Eicher Motors, in which long unwinding was seen.

58 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Navin Fluorine International, Astral, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Indian Energy Exchange, and HDFC Life, in which a short build-up was seen.

59 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including SAIL, Nifty, TCS, NBCC, and Hindustan Unilever, in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Results on July 21

CSB Bank, RBL Bank, IDBI Bank, Can Fin Homes, CRISIL, Cyient, Elecon Engineering, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, Himadri Speciality Chemical, IndiaMART InterMESH, ICICI Securities, JSW Energy, Kajaria Ceramics, Meghmani Finechem, Mphasis, Orient Bell, Persistent Systems, Hitachi Energy India, PVR, Quick Heal Technologies, Ramkrishna Forgings, and SRF will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 21.

Stocks in News

Wipro: The software services exporter has reported a 21% YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 2,563.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, hit by lower operating margin. Gross revenues jumped 18% YoY to Rs 21,528.60 crore and the sequential growth was 3.2% in Q1FY23. IT services segment revenue increased 13.3% YoY to $2,735.5 million (up 0.5% QoQ) and growth in constant currency was 17.2% YoY (up 2.1% QoQ). IT services operating margin for the quarter was at 15%, a decrease of 200 bps QoQ and 380 bps YoY. The company expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,817-$2,872 million, a sequential growth of 3-5%.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender recorded a 61% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,631 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 on significant drop in provisions. Net interest income grew by 16% YoY to Rs 4,125 crore during the quarter, and pre-provision operating profit increased by 10% YoY to Rs 3,431 crore. Net NPA dropped 3 bps QoQ to 0.67% in Q1.

AU Small Finance Bank: The bank reported a 32% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 268 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, with trading losses of Rs 55 crore (MTM and realized) weighing on profitability. Disbursements (fund-based) for Q1FY23 grew by 345% YoY to Rs 8,445 crore due to low base, with assets under management growing 37% YoY to Rs 50,161 crore during the quarter.

Gland Pharma: The pharma company recorded a 35% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 229.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 on lower topline growth and weak operating performance. Revenue declined by 26% YoY to Rs 856.9 crore during the quarter, and EBITDA fell by 31% to Rs 344.3 crore for the quarter, impacted by continuing supply disruptions in the midst of challenging macro environment.

Tata Communications: The company clocked a 83.5% YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 544.82 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, driven by other income. Revenue increased 5% YoY to Rs 4,310.52 crore during the same quarter.

Ador Welding: The company has received a Letter of Award (LOA), from ONGC, Uran. The order includes design, engineering, supply, erection in brief & commissioning of demountable flare stack project on LSTK basis at their ONGC's Uran plant. The order is worth Rs 145 crore and is going to be executed within 30 months.

Ceat: The tyre manufacturer reported a 62.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 8.68 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, dented by higher input cost. Revenue jumped 48% YoY to Rs 2,818.4 crore during the same period.

Havells India: The electrical equipment maker reported a 4% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 243 crore for Q1FY23 on muted EBITDA growth of 2% and margin contraction. Revenue grew by 63% YoY to Rs 4,230 crore in quarter ended June 2022.

McNally Bharat Engineering: Singareni Collieries Company is directed by Arbitral Tribunal to pay Rs 242.07 crore to McNally within one month from the date of the Award. The Arbitral Tribunal has delivered matter of arbitration between McNally Bharat Engineering Company, and Singareni Collieries Company, and as per the Award, the Claimant (Singareni Collieries) is awarded a total sum of Rs 242.07 crore.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net purchased shares worth Rs 1,780.94 crore, continuing buying for third consecutive session, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 230.22 crore on July 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange continued to keep Delta Corp under its F&O ban list for July 21. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

