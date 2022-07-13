Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The benchmark indices fell for the third consecutive session on July 13 with the Nifty50 breaking the psychological 16,000 mark following weakness in European counterparts ahead of US inflation data. The US inflation data, which was released in the evening, stood at 9.1 percent in June, higher than analysts’ expectations.

The BSE Sensex declined 372 points to 53,514, while the Nifty50 dropped 92 points to 15,967 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts with lower high lower low formation for the third consecutive session.

"Today the Nifty has filled the runaway gap which was created on July 7, 2022, indicating a bearish undertone of the index for the short to medium term. The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is also showing negative momentum by sustaining below the 50 mark," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital said.

Sawant further said now the Nifty has immediate resistance levels at 16,158 (2-day high) followed by 16,275 (swing high) and on the other side, it has a strong support level placed at 15,900 (key support) and 15,777 (20-day SMA).

Looking at the overall price action and indicator setup, the market expert feels that the Nifty will move down towards 15,777 levels. "Our bearish view will be negated if the Nifty sustains above the 16,275 mark."

However, the broader markets ended higher by 0.2 percent though the breadth was negative. About 1,061 shares declined against 867 advancing shares on the NSE.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 15,898, followed by 15,829. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,088 and 16,209.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank declined more than 300 points to close at 34,828 on Wednesday, forming bearish candle on the daily charts. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 34,621, followed by 34,414. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,171 and 35,515 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 23.09 lakh contracts was seen at 16,500 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the July series.

This is followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 22.25 lakh contracts, and 16,000 strike, which has accumulated 21.72 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 16,000 strike, which added 4.12 lakh contracts, followed by 16,100 strike which added 2.35 lakh contracts and 16,200 strike which added 1.13 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 16,900 strike, which shed 1.23 lakh contracts, followed by 17,000 strike which shed 1.15 lakh contracts and 16,500 strike which shed 71,400 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 28.67 lakh contracts was seen at 15,500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the July series.

This is followed by 15,000 strike, which holds 28.47 lakh contracts, and 16,000 strike, which has accumulated 22.87 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,000 strike, which added 2.59 lakh contracts, followed by 15,400 strike, which added 2.38 lakh contracts and 15,900 strike which added 1.42 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15,100 strike, which shed 75,500 contracts, followed by 14,900 strike which shed 25,850 contracts, and 16,200 strike which shed 25,450 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Ipca Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Whirlpool, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance, among others.

49 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Mindtree, Dabur India, Syngene International, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, and City Union Bank, in which a long build-up was seen.

34 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Bank Nifty, Coromandel International, Bandhan Bank, Metropolis Healthcare, and Hero MotoCorp, in which long unwinding was seen.

38 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Coforge, IndusInd Bank, Navin Fluorine International, TCS, and Indian Oil Corporation, in which a short build-up was seen.

75 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Delta Corp, Gujarat Gas, Container Corporation of India, Voltas, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

RITES: HDFC Mutual Fund sold 50.43 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 235 per share.

Results on July 14

ACC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Angel One, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Earum Pharmaceuticals, GTPL Hathway, Shakti Pumps (India), Tata Elxsi, Tata Steel Long Products, and Tiger Logistics (India) will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 14.

Stocks in News

Mindtree: The midcap IT company reported a 37.3% year-on-year growth in Q1FY23 profit at Rs 471.6 crore, and revenue increased by 36.2% YoY to Rs 3,121.1 crore, with highest-ever order book of $570 million. The sequential revenue growth was 7.7% in rupee terms and the topline in constant currency grew 5.5% QoQ on the back of a healthy demand for digital capabilities, while the profit declined 0.3% QoQ.

Sanofi India: The company said the board of directors on July 26 will consider declaration of one-time special interim dividend for the year ending December 31, 2022. The record date for interim dividend has been fixed as August 8.

NHPC: The government has accorded an investment approval for pre-investment activities for Sawalkot HE project (1856 MW) in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for an amount of Rs 973 crore at November 2021 price level. The project is being implemented by NHPC.

Tata Metaliks: The Tata Group company recorded a 98.7% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 1.22 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, but revenue grew by 10.5 percent to Rs 666.4 crore driven by increased realization of both pig iron and ductile pipe by 36-40 percent. However, sales volume of pig iron & ductile pipe were lower by 23 percent & 8 percent respectively on a YoY basis owing primarily to softening of market sentiment of pig iron from mid-May onwards. Pig Iron prices also witnessed a sharp drop in market prices after imposition of export duty by the government on May 22, 2022. EBITDA fell by 82.7% YoY to Rs 27.11 crore in Q1FY23.

Tata Power Company: The company said its subsidiary TP Saurya has received the 'letter of award' from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The company will set up 600 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project for SECI in Karnataka. The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.

Duroply Industries: Total 26 investors including Porinju Veliyath, and Ashish Chugh will take stake in the company. The company said the board has approved issuance of up to 10.33 lakh equity shares to one promoter and 25 investors via preferential issue, at a price of Rs 126 per share, and also 11.91 lakh warrants to promoters. The total fund raising via equity shares will be Rs 13.02 crore and Rs 15 crore via issuing warrants.

Hindustan Zinc: The company said the board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 amounting to Rs 8,873.17 crore. The record date for payment of interim dividend is July 21.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have offloaded shares worth Rs 2,839.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,799.22 crore on July 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has put Delta Corp under its F&O ban list for July 14. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

