Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market extended losses for the third consecutive session despite positive global cues on May 25, impacted by selling pressure in IT, auto, metal, pharma and PSU banks. But it managed to defend the crucial 16,000 mark on the Nifty50, supported by private banking and financial services, ahead of expiry day for May futures and options contracts.

The BSE Sensex fell more than 300 points to 53,749, and the Nifty50 declined nearly 100 points to 16,026 and formed a bearish candle for the third straight session, while the broader markets were hit quite hard by bears. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices have corrected 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent respectively.

The market breadth was completely in favour of bears as six shares declined for every share rising on the NSE.

"The index has been forming lower high and lows since the past three days. On the daily charts, the index formed a bearish candle with a sizable body indicating the bearish sentiment in the market," Malay Thakkar, Technical Research Associate at GEPL Capital said.

He further said the index halted its fall and took support at the gap zone of 15,810-16,008 and the same level would act as a support in the near term.

Going ahead 16,220 followed by 16,400 would act as upside hurdles for the index, the market expert added.

Broadly, he expects the index to trade in a range between 15,700 and 16,400 with volatile moves and only a break on either side will lead to a directional move.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 15,947, followed by 15,869. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,164 and 16,302.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank outperformed the broader space, rising 49 points to 34,340 on Wednesday. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 34,176, followed by 34,012. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 34,613 and 34,886 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 96.75 lakh contracts was seen at 16,500 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the May series.

This is followed by 16,200 strike, which holds 95.03 lakh contracts, and 16,400 strike, which has accumulated 88.06 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 16,200 strike, which added 55.75 lakh contracts, followed by 16,300 strike which added 25.17 lakh contracts and 16,100 strike which added 24.09 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 16,800 strike, which shed 16.29 lakh contracts, followed by 16,900 strike which shed 15.35 lakh contracts and 17,000 strike which shed 8.16 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 72.08 lakh contracts was seen at 15,500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the May series.

This is followed by 16,000 strike, which holds 64.90 lakh contracts, and 15,800 strike, which has accumulated 58.84 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 15,500 strike, which added 9.01 lakh contracts, followed by 15,600 strike, which added 5.99 lakh contracts and 15,700 strike which added 20,900 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15,300 strike, which shed 25.03 lakh contracts, followed by 16,100 strike which shed 20.12 lakh contracts, and 16,000 strike which shed 15.24 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corporation of India, Infosys, Indus Towers, and HCL Technologies, among others.

14 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Torrent Pharma, Container Corporation of India, Bank Nifty, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv, in which a long build-up was seen.

103 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Coromandel International, United Breweries, Atul, Ashok Leyland, and PVR, in which long unwinding was seen.

61 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including PFC, Asian Paints, Vedanta, GNFC, and Tata Communications, in which a short build-up was seen.

22 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Alkem Laboratories, City Union Bank, ONGC, Havells India, and Indraprastha Gas, in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Venus Pipes & Tubes: L7 Hitech Private Limited acquired 1,68,702 equity shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 350.9 per share, and New Berry Capitals bought 1,61,090 shares at an average price of Rs 338.15 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on May 26

Hindalco Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Muthoot Finance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Aarti Surfactants, Oberoi Realty, Aban Offshore, AllCargo Logistics, Ansal API, Astrazeneca Pharma, Berger Paints, Colgate Palmolive India, Cummins India, Good Year India, Gujarat State Fertilizers Corporation, India Glycols, Jet Airways, Kirloskar Industries, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, NMDC, Page Industries, Prestige Estate Projects, Quess Corp, Shalimar Paints, and Sudarshan Chemicals will be in focus on May 26 ahead of their March quarter earnings.

Stocks in News

The state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has reported a 10 percent year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 4,296 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. The consolidated revenue for the company witnessed a modest improvement of 4 percent on year to Rs 18,853 crore. Lower finance cost and lower impairment on financial instruments, more than compensated for the higher loss on transaction exchange. The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share of Rs 10 each in addition to a dividend of Rs 10.75 already paid during FY2021-22.

NHPC, the hydro-electricity generating company reported a 6.8 percent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 515 crore aided by deferred tax credit of Rs 87.8 crore against a deferred tax expense of Rs 394 crore during the same period last year. The consolidated revenue for the company inched higher by 4 percent on year to Rs 1,674 crore. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per equity share of Rs 10 each which is in addition to the dividend of Rs 1.31 per equity share already paid for FY22.

Suzlon Energy net loss widens 261 percent to Rs 204.3 crore for the March quarter as against a loss of Rs 56.7 crore during the last year period impacted by higher tax expenses. The consolidated profit, however, more than doubled to Rs 2,478.8 crore from Rs 1,141 crore reported in the corresponding period of last year.

Nahar Spinning Mills reported a 69 percent jump in its profit for the quarter to Rs 107.2 crore as against a profit of Rs 63.4 crore in the March 2021 quarter. The growth was aided by robust demand and better realisation for yarn during the quarter. The revenue for the reported quarter improved 37.2 percent to Rs 999.37 crore compared to Rs 728.4 crore in the previous year.

Coal India consolidated profit surges 46.3 percent for the quarter to Rs 6,715 crore as against a profit of Rs 4,589 crore during the same period last year. The revenues were higher by 22.5 percent at Rs 32,707 crore compared to Rs 26,700 crore in the previous year. The growth was aided by higher production and offtake coupled with the increase in average realisations. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22.

Praj Industries' profit after tax rises 10.8 percent YoY to Rs 57.65 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as against a PAT of Rs 52.01 crore during the same period of last year. The revenues for the quarter jumped 46.2 percent on year to Rs 829 crore. The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 4.2 per equity share of Rs 2 per share for FY 2021-22.

MOIL reported a 13 percent year-on-year jump in its net profit to Rs 131 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 116 crore during the last year period aided by lower inventory costs and lower other expenses. The revenues for the quarter increased marginally by 4 percent to Rs 467.9 crore.

Torrent Pharma declared a dividend of Rs 23 (460 percent) per share of Rs 5 each including a special dividend of Rs 15 per equity share. The pharma major also announced a bonus issue of 1:1 i.e. one equity share for each fully paid-up equity share held. Consequent to the bonus issue, the total paid-up share capital will be Rs 169.22 crore from the existing Rs 84.62 crore.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,803.06 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 2,229.82 crore worth of shares on May 25, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has not put any stock under the F&O ban for May 26, ahead of expiry of May futures & options contracts. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.