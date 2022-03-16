Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The BSE Sensex climbed more than 1,000 points to close at 56,817, while the Nifty50 surged more than 300 points to 16,975.

The market had a great run on March 16 as the benchmark indices clocked nearly 2 percent gains following positive trend in global peers and sharp fall in volatility. Every sector participated in the rally with Auto, Bank, Metal and Financial Services being the major gainers.

The BSE Sensex climbed more than 1,000 points to close at 56,817, while the Nifty50 surged more than 300 points to 16,975 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts. Though the index closed a tad below 200-day simple moving average (around 16,990), the momentum seems to be in favour of bulls and 17,000 could act as a crucial level on the upside, breaking of which could push the index higher to near 17,500-mark, experts feel.

"A reasonable long bull candle was formed on the daily chart with gap up opening (body gap, not a western gap). Technically, this market action suggest a chances of decisive upside breakout of 17,000 levels in coming session. This is positive indication," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He further says having placed at the edge of 17,000-mark, the stage is set for the Nifty to witness an excellent upside breakout of 17,000-17,050 levels in the short term. "A sustainable move above this area is expected to result in a decisive follow through upmoves in the market. Nifty could reach up to 17,500 levels in a quick period of time."

However, any failure could result in minor weakness or consolidation at the highs, he says, adding immediate support is placed at 16,830 levels.

The buying was also seen in broader space as the Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 2 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained 1.2 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,879, followed by 16,783. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,029 and 17,084.

Nifty Bank

Banking stocks also participated in the bulls' party as the Nifty Bank climbed 726 points to 35,748. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 35,538, followed by 35,327. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,882 and 36,017 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 23.51 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the March series.

This is followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 21 lakh contracts, and 17,500 strike, which has accumulated 16.80 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,100 strike, which added 2.84 lakh contracts, followed by 16,900 strike which added 1.62 lakh contracts, and 17,700 strike which added 1.15 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,000 strike, which shed 2.46 lakh contracts, followed by 16,500 strike which shed 1.25 lakh contracts and 16,700 strike which shed 1.09 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 47.91 lakh contracts was seen at 16,000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the March series.

This is followed by 16,500 strike, which holds 38.76 lakh contracts, and 15,500 strike, which has accumulated 26.46 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,000 strike, which added 3.47 lakh contracts, followed by 16,900 strike, which added 2.97 lakh contracts, and 16,000 strike which added 2.64 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15,500 strike, which shed 2.67 lakh contracts, followed by 16,700 strike which shed 1.76 lakh contracts, and 15,700 strike which shed 67,500 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in TCS, GMR Infrastructure, Alkem Laboratories, Ramco Cements, and Escorts among others on Wednesday.

82 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen including Nippon Life India Asset Management, Bosch, Hindustan Aeronautics, Whirlpool of India, and Dalmia Bharat.

4 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 4 stocks in which long unwinding was seen including Cipla, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, and Torrent Pharma.

7 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 7 stocks in which a short build-up was seen including Gujarat Gas, Honeywell Automation, Pfizer, Chambal Fertilizers, and Muthoot Finance.

108 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen including Nifty Financial, Coforge, Nifty, Federal Bank, and Shree Cements.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analysts/Investors Meetings on March 17

Krsnaa Diagnostics: The company's officials will meet IDFC Mutual Fund.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company's officials will meet ICICI Securities.

Sobha: The company's officials will meet ICICI Securities.

Bharat Forge: The company's officials will meet Blackrock, and Sundaram MF.

Ambuja Cements: The company's officials will meet Millennium Partners (Singapore).

Prince Pipes and Fittings: The company's officials will meet DSP Investment Managers.

Metropolis Healthcare: The company's officials will meet Centrum Broking.

Stocks in News

Yasho Industries: The specialty and fine chemicals maker has received board approval for a capital expenditure of Rs 350 crore in Phase 1 for its greenfield project at Pakhajan (Dahej), Gujarat. The company intends to manufacture lubricant additives and rubber chemicals with a total capacity of 15,500 MT per annum in phase 1 at this new facility. Post expansion, the total manufacturing capacity will increase from 11,000 MTPA to 26,500 MTPA with a revenue potential of Rs 500 crore to Rs 550 crore in Phase 1 at full capacity utilisation. The project is expected to be completed in 24 months after receiving all necessary governmental approval.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The board on March 22 will consider raising of funds via bonds, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis.

Om Infra: The company secured two prestigious contracts from Public Health Engineering Department, Region Churu (Rajasthan).

Oil India: The firm said subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery will invest Rs 6,555 crore for implementation of petrochemical project at Numaligarh, Assam. The board also approved formation of a joint venture company between Assam Gas Company (AGCL) and Oil India (OIL) for the three geographical areas offered by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board [PNGRB].

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: The company has completed the transaction for sale of its trademarks pertaining to 'lodex' and 'Ostocalcium' brands in India to GlaxoSmithKline Asia Private Limited.

Voltas: The company will enter into a joint venture arrangement with Highly International (Hong Kong), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Highly (Group) Company. With this JV, the company will engage in the business of design, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and service of inverter compressors for room air-conditioners, motors for inverter compressors, and their associated parts including sourcing of raw materials & components required for manufacturing these products.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers for the first time since February 11 this year as they have net bought shares worth Rs 311.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net purchased shares worth Rs 772.55 crore on March 16, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

One stock - Balrampur Chini Mills - is under the F&O ban for March 17. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.