Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market continued its rally for the fourth consecutive session with the Nifty50 closing above 17,900 levels and the BSE Sensex above the psychological 60,000 mark, backed by banking and financials, auto and metals stocks, on January 5.

The BSE Sensex climbed 367.22 points or 0.61 percent to 60,223.15, while the Nifty50 rose 120 points or 0.67 percent to 17,925.30 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

"The India VIX rose 7 percent on Wednesday and PCR is at 1.68; looking at these parameters we can conclude that market is overbought and profit booking can be seen, so one should be cautious at higher levels," said Malay Thakkar, Technical Research Associate at GEPL Capital.

The broader markets closed mixed with the Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.15 percent and Smallcap 100 index falling 0.25 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,801.1, followed by 17,677. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,997 and 18,068.8.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank climbed further, up 855.75 points or 2.32 percent to close at 37,695.90 on January 5. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 37,014.06, followed by 36,332.23. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 38,120.06 and 38,544.23 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 19.79 lakh contracts was seen at 18000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the January series.

This is followed by 17500 strike, which holds 15.48 lakh contracts, and 18500 strike, which has accumulated 12.03 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18700 strike, which added 1.2 lakh contracts, followed by 17900 strike which added 1.14 lakh contracts, and 18500 strike which added 94,200 contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17500 strike, which shed 1.42 lakh contracts, followed by 17700 strike which shed 81,250 contracts and 17600 strike which shed 79,400 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 34.27 lakh contracts was seen at 17000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the January series.

This is followed by 17500 strike, which holds 27.52 lakh contracts, and 17200 strike, which has accumulated 16.98 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17800 strike, which added 3.03 lakh contracts, followed by 18000 strike, which added 2.87 lakh contracts, and 17900 strike which added 2.66 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17300 strike, which shed 1.54 lakh contracts, followed by 17100 strike which shed 1.13 lakh contracts, and 17200 strike which shed 62,850 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

66 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

15 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

65 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

51 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Ganesha Ecosphere: MCAP India Fund sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 535.73 per share on the NSE, and 1.5 lakh shares at Rs 535.42 on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries: S K Growth Fund sold 10 lakh shares in the company at Rs 25.35 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Orient Green Power Company: Axis Bank offloaded 38 lakh shares in the company at Rs 22.4 per share on the NSE, and sold 45 lakh shares at Rs 22.8 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Analysts/Investors Meeting

Shree Renuka Sugars' officials will participate in an investor meeting on January 6.

Best Agrolife's officials will meet analysts and investors on January 6.

Sanghi Industries: The company's officials will meet ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and Nippon Mutual Fund on January 6, and SBI Mutual Fund, and SBI Life Insurance Company on January 7.

Renaissance Global's officials will meet New Mark Advisors LLP and Ohm Stock Broker Pvt Ltd on January 7.

Motherson Sumi Systems's officials will attend non-deal roadshows during January 6-12.

Sansera Engineering: The company's executives will interact with investors and analysts on January 7.

Stocks in News

NHPC: Promoters Agreement has been signed between NHPC and Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha (GEDCOL) for the formation of a joint venture company for the development of 500 MW floating solar power projects in various water reservoirs in Odisha.

GAIL: The company has acquired a 26 percent stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC). OTPC owns and operates a 726.6 MW gas-based combined cycle power plant in Palatana, Tripura.

Mahanagar Gas: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired a 2 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 7.01 percent from 5 percent earlier.

Gautam Gems: The company on January 13 will consider the Right Issue of equity shares, along with unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

Palm Jewels: The company on January 13 will consider the Right Issue of equity shares, along with unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 336.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 1,271.95 crore in the Indian equity market on January 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

As we are at the beginning of the January series, there is not a single stock under the F&O ban for January 6. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.