Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty, which started on a flat note, closed sharply lower due to weak global cues and fell below its crucial support placed around 10,700 levels on Wednesday, ahead of expiry of June futures & options contracts in the coming session. The index formed a 'Bearish Belt Hold’ kind of pattern on the daily charts.

A ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and small lower shadow.

The 50-share NSE Nifty opened at 10,785.50 which was also the intraday high for the index which resulted in small lower shadow. The bears took control of D-Street in morning trade itself and pushed the index below its crucial support placed at 10,700 levels. It hit an intraday low of 10,652.40 and then bounced back to marginally close above its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed around 10,670.

The index, which is now trading below most of its short-term moving averages such as 5, 13, 20-EMA and 50-DMA, closed down 97.80 points or 0.91 percent at 10,671.40.

Most experts feel if the selling pressure extends, then the Nifty may move towards 10,400 levels but if the index bounces back above its 50-DEMA then there could be some relief for bulls on the expiry day.

"Finally it appears that Nifty has broken down its consolidation range between 10,850–10,700 levels before signing off the session with a Bearish Belt Hold kind of formation," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He said however as Nifty closed marginally above its 50-Day EMA (10,669) any bounce back from that level on expiry session shall provide some relief to the bulls. "Else below this level selling pressure shall get further accentuated, as all stops on positional longs may get triggered, with a near term target placed below 10,400 levels on Nifty. Hereafter bulls may not regain their strength unless Nifty closes above 10800 levels."

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan said on the way down, the index has broken the swing low of 10,701 as well as the crucial daily moving averages. "These observations indicate that the distribution over last few sessions is finally over and the bears have taken the charge completely," he said.

He feels the benchmark index now looks poised to test the May low of 10,417 with potential to slide down to significantly lower levels. "On the flip side, 10,785-10,800 shall now act as a key hurdle zone," he said.

India VIX moved up by 5.55 percent at 13.51 levels. Spurt in VIX indicates limited upside as of now.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,671.4 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,620.7, followed by 10,570.0. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,753.8 and 10,836.2.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,423.4 on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,295.17, followed by 26,166.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,592.97, followed by 26,762.54.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 55.74 lakh contracts was at the 10,800 strike price, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the June series.

This was followed by the 11,000 strike price, which now holds 45.92 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,900, which has accumulated 39.33 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which added 17.70 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700, which added 11.28 lakh contracts and 10,600, which added 2.36 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which shed 7.61 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200, which shed 3.13 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 31.59 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,600 strike price, which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series.

This was followed by the 10,700 strike price, which now holds 31.55 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,200 strike price, which has now accumulated 27.76 lakh contracts in open interest.

There was hardly any Put Writing seen.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which shed 18.99 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 which shed 12.79 lakh contracts and 10,500, which shed 3.52 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 67.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 84.31 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

9 stocks saw long buildup

16 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

71 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

114 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals:

Zee News Limited: Arm Infra And Utilities Private Limited sold 48,36,066 shares at Rs 26.10 per share

High Ground: Arcadia Share & Stock Brokers Private Limited sold 6,27,666 shares at Rs 14.70 per share

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

Yes Bank: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, HDFC Standard Life and Motilal Oswal met the bank on June 27, 2018.

Alembic Pharma: The company will hold its annual general meeting on July 27, 2018.

Stocks in news:

Shoppers Stop: India Ratings revised ratings for debt instruments of the firm.

63 Moons: NCLT Stays Order Of Appointing 3 Directors On Co's Board

Bank of Maharashtra: CEO Marathe granted bail in DS Kulkarni case

Tata Steel: Thyssenkrupp nears JV compromise deal with Tata Steel, say sources

Relaxo Footwears: Company looks for retail push to bridge gap with Bata India

5 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For June 28, 2018, DHFL, Infibeam, JP Associates, Jain Irrigation, and Wockhardt are present in this list.