Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The relentless buying helped the market continue its northward journey for the fifth consecutive session on October 13 as the benchmark indices ended at fresh closing highs , driven by Reliance Industries, auto, IT, FMCG, and metals stocks.

The BSE Sensex surged 452.74 points to 60,737.05, while the Nifty50 climbed 169.80 points to 18,161.80 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, taking the total five-day gains to nearly 3 percent.

"The daily price action has formed a bullish candle and closed at an all-time high, indicating further strength. The subsequent higher levels to watch are around 18,200 levels. Any sustainable move above 18,200 levels may cause momentum towards 18,300-18,350 levels," said Rajesh Palviya, VP - Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities.

On the downside, any violation of an intraday support zone of 18,100 levels may cause profit booking towards 18,000-17,900 levels, he added.

The broader markets closed mixed with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 1.54 percent and Smallcap 100 index falling 0.01 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 18,075.8, followed by 17,989.8. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,222.8 and 18,283.8.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank was up 114.30 points to close at 38,635.80 on October 13. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 38,499.3, followed by 38,362.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 38,775.7 and 38,915.6 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 19.96 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike. This is followed by 18,500 strike, which holds 17.68 lakh contracts, and 19,000 strike, which has accumulated 14.78 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,200 strike, which added 3.02 lakh contracts, followed by 18,100 strike, which added 2.66 lakh contracts and 18,600 strike which added 1.87 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,000 strike, which shed 2.42 lakh contracts, followed by 17,900 strike, which shed 78,050 contracts, and 17,700 strike which shed 61,100 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 31.76 lakh contracts was seen at 17,500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the October series.

This is followed by 18,000 strike, which holds 22.04 lakh contracts, and 17,800 strike, which has accumulated 20.35 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,200 strike, which added 11.09 lakh contracts, followed by 18,000 strike which added 6.33 lakh contracts and 18,100 strike which added 6.18 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,600 strike, which shed 1.54 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

48 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

25 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

43 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

66 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Arvind: Okoworld Growing Markets 2.0 acquired 15,15,985 equity shares in the company at Rs 122.72 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: Ramlal Kanwarlal Jain sold 67,74,582 equity shares in the company at Rs 14.58 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Analysts/Investors Meeting & Results Calendar

Results on October 14: HCL Technologies, Indiabulls Real Estate, Benares Hotels, Century Textiles, Cyient, Den Networks, Ganesh Housing Corporation, GTPL Hathway, Inox Wind, Inox Wind Energy, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Radhe Developers, Superior Finlease, Vikas EcoTech, and Vikas Lifecare will release their September 2021 quarter earnings on October 14.

Results on October 16: HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Aarnav Fashions, Artson Engineering, Infomedia Press, Sangam (India), and VR Woodart will release September 2021 quarter earnings on October 16.

Tata Communications: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors in earnings call on October 21.

Shoppers Stop: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on October 21, to discuss the corporate performance.

Snowman Logistics: The company's officials will meet investors and analysts on October 21.

Persistent Systems: The company's officials will meet investors and analysts on October 27, to discuss financial results.

Cummins India: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on October 28.

Stocks in News

Infosys: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 5,421 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 5,195 crore in Q1FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 29,602 crore from Rs 27,896 crore QoQ. Dollar revenue increased to $3,998 million from $3,782 million in the same period.

Wipro: The company reported a 6.9% QoQ growth in IT services segment revenue at $2,580 million in Q2FY22, and its constant currency IT services segment revenue increased by 8.1% QoQ in the same period. It expects 2-4% growth in constant currency IT services segment revenue in Q3FY22.

Mindtree: The company's net profit increased by 16.2% to Rs 399 crore and revenue grew by 12.8 percent to Rs 2,586.2 crore in Q2FY22 on sequential basis. The dollar revenue at $350.1 million grew by 12.8 percent sequentially.

UltraTech Cement: The company commissioned 1.2 mtpa cement capacity in October 2021, which will help the company to service the fast-growing cement demand in the Eastern markets.

KEC International: The company has completed the acquisition of Spur Infrastructure and hence, Spur Infrastructure is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

DB Realty: Income Tax authorities carried out search and seizure operations at the premises of the company and key managerial personnels from October 7, 2021 upto October 12, 2021.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 937.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 431.72 crore in the Indian equity market on October 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Eight stocks - Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, SAIL, and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for October 14. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

